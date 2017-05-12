BUY
SAT says Pancard Clubs is pure CIS and must refund Rs7,035 crore to investors
Moneylife Digital Team
12 May 2017
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has upheld an order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that Pancard Clubs Ltd (PCL) is a collective investment scheme (CIS), which needs to be wound up and the Rs7,035 crore that the company had collected, should be refunded to investors across the country.
 
"In our considered view, the argument put forth by PCL fails to take away from the fact that the share capital of the Company stands at a meagre Rs50 lakh, while the money mobilized under their holiday scheme is over Rs7,000 crore. Further, investments to the tune of over Rs1,000 crore have been made towards acquiring hotels and resorts, thereby expanding their inventory of properties on offer in the holiday scheme by utilising the proceeds of the impugned scheme. Needless to say that the corpus of money accumulated by PCL by way of contributions to the holiday scheme is well above the limit of Rs100 crore set under the proviso of clause 1 of subsection 2 of Section 11AA of the SEBI Act, crossing which, a scheme is deemed to be a CIS," the Bench of Justice JP Devadhar, Jog Singh and DR CKG Nair said in its order. 
 
The Bench further stated, "...the appellants transferred these investments to other schemes but have given a false affidavit that investors have voluntarily switched over to the non-refundable schemes. This seems to be an afterthought manoeuvring by the appellants with a view to deprive the investors of benefits which were originally promised by the appellants under the earlier schemes which in fact govern the relationships or obligations and entitlements". 
 
Four intervention petitions were filed before the SAT. The Interveners, contended that they were doubtful of whether the PCL would be able to repay all its investors the amount of about Rs7,035 crore. PCL has disposed of its assets to repay investors disregarding several conditions that were to be complied with as put forth by SEBI before such disposal, the interveners argued.
 
They further contended that PCL had failed to submit details of their property to SEBI in time and it is on persistence by SEBI that they belatedly supplied truncated details casting doubt upon the genuineness of the appellants’ intentions, through advocate Rabindra Hazari.
 
"The Interveners through their miscellaneous applications have brought on record, though belatedly before this Tribunal, instances where the original receipts and the other documents of the investors were collected by the appellant company leaving the investors high and dry even without the documents. Mr Hazari has shown us many documents to bring home his points. The additional documents which the interveners wanted to bring on record were not produced before SEBI while the proceedings were going on for many years. However, Mr Hazari has fairly submitted that he would fully support the SEBI order so that the interest of all investors in the appellants’ various schemes could be protected effectively and since we are going to dismiss the appeals by upholding the order of SEBI, all these intervention applications shall, accordingly, stand disposed of," the SAT Bench said.
 
Earlier in November 2015, the SAT had asked Pancard Clubs to immediately repay investors who had filed the intervention application. During the hearing Fredun Devitre, Counsel for SEBI, complained that PCL was deliberately avoiding and evading order issued by the market regulator on 29 February 2016, inter alia, to provide full inventory of all the assets and details of properties held by PCL's directors by making bald references to "Bungalow at Versova, Mumbai", and "5 Star Property at Pune" without disclosing any specific particulars whatsoever. The SAT Bench then had warned PCL that such deliberately incomplete disclosures are evidence of bad faith and further fraud by the company and its directors.
 

Public Interest
Why is there no action against officer trapped by ACB in Nashik Information Commission?
Vinita Deshmukh
12 May 2017
The prime objective of the Right to Information (RTI) Act is to bring in transparency and thereby root out corruption. However, the Maharashtra State Information Commission office at Nashik has the dubious distinction of its desk officer seeking a bribe of Rs15,000 to dispose of an appeal in favour of the appellant, with an assurance that there would be no penalty against her school. 
 
The complainant in this case was a headmistress of a school in Dhule who was slapped with a Rs25,000 penalty by the Nashik Information Commissioner for not providing information under RTI, in a 2015 case. Ravindra S Sonar, the Desk Officer at the Commission, demanded a bribe of Rs15,000 from the headmistress to settle the issue by disposing of the appeal in her favour and not levying the penalty. Finally, he agreed for Rs10,000. The headmistress approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). ACB officers laid a trap on 7 May 2017 at the entrance of the Nashik Information Commission office, where the headmistress would hand over the bribe to Sonar. Sonar was arrested by the police while accepting the bribe. 
 
While RTI activists across Maharashtra are agitated over the issue, no stern action against Sonar has been taken and he continues to be the Desk Officer at the Nashik Information Commission. RTI activists feel that the very arm of transparency and the last hope of citizens is under threat, as this case could be just the beginning. 
Vijay Kumbhar, a leading RTI activist from Pune, says, “Inaction by the State government in not taking stern action immediately after ACB nabbed Sonar, highlights the double standard of the Chief Minister, as his rhetoric time and again to weed out corruption comes a cropper by this inaction. Also, the state government has never been serious about providing good quality staff to information commissions – generally deadwood are posted here. Similarly, several retired bureaucrats with tainted records have adorned the role of Information Commissioners. So, how can one expect a corruption-free information commission?”
 
Indeed, this incident is a blot on the reputation of information commissions.
 
Another leading RTI activist, Major General Sudhir Jatar (retd), feels that this must be happening in many cases, where Information Commissioners do not fine defaulters.
 
Mumbai based RTI Activist Afzal Mohammed rues, “It is indeed a sorry state of affairs that an esteemed institution like the Information Commission, which is supposed to deliver truth to the common man, gets trapped in this fashion. I personally believe there are a few rotten eggs in all baskets, but we cannot generalise.”
 
According to Karnataka-based RTI activist N Vikram Simha, this incident is unfortunate but it is believed it happens also in the Karnataka Information Commission. “It is unfortunate that Maharashtra, which is a leading state in pioneering RTI, should be so tainted,” he says.
 
RTI activist Manoj Pai says, “Most offices of Information Commissioners do not have any sanctioned staff. The Commission has to make do with staff from other departments on deputation. It is believed that all such Information Commission offices, across the country, are a kind of dumping ground for unwanted or inefficient staff. Some staff get themselves posted there to escape punishment for pending cases against them in their parent department. The list is long. Unless improvement is done in the quality of staff in the information commissions, this sorry state of affairs will continue.”
 
Section 15 (6) of the RTI Act, which deals with State Commissions, states:
 
“The State Government shall provide the State Chief Information Commissioner and the State Information Commissioners with such officers and employees as may be necessary for the efficient performance of their functions under this Act, and the salaries and allowances payable to and the terms and conditions of service of the officers and other employees appointed for the purpose of this Act shall be such as may be prescribed.”
 
However, this is time and again violated. 
 
So, besides the huge list of pending appeals, corruption now is another factor that is denying the common man his right to seek information.
 
Bhaskar Prabhu, Convener, Mahiti Adhikar Manch, has called for an investigation by all commissioners on such practices. He says "The recent incident of a desk clerk of the Nasik bench of SIC accepting a bribe to reduce the penalty is very deplorable. It calls for an Investigation by all Commissioners about the practices being followed in their offices as to how desk officers can waive or reduce penalties, as this will put into question the credibility of the orders passed and also raise doubts about the possible involvement of the IC in such arrangements. This also raises the issue of non-compliance of orders in cases where penalties are imposed. As there is no serious follow up, there are cases where the PIO has retired without the recovery of the penalty and the enquiries thereafter are just manipulated.''
 
(Vinita Deshmukh is consulting editor of Moneylife, an RTI activist and convener of the Pune Metro Jagruti Abhiyaan. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, which she won twice in 1998 and 2005, and the Chameli Devi Jain award for outstanding media person for her investigation series on Dow Chemicals. She co-authored the book, “To The Last Bullet - The Inspiring Story of A Braveheart - Ashok Kamte”, with Vinita Kamte, and is the author of “The Mighty Fall”.) 
 

 

Life
The challenges of being a father in the scientific age (The Funny Side)
Nury Vittachi (IANS)
12 May 2017
One of my children asked me whether ham came from hamsters. "Of course," I said. "Just like jelly comes from jellyfish." I added that our family's favourite dessert, Nutella mousse, was a gland secretion from "a brown elk from Canada called the chocolate moose".
 
Kids expect dads to be the font of all knowledge, and it's easy to rise to the challenge if you have a good imagination and a plausible manner.
 
But then came a harder question from the offspring: "If junk food is bad for kids, why do dads eat it all the time?
 
The real reason, of course, is that the main activity of fathers is telling off children for sins that we still do ourselves, right?
 
But instead I put on my Scientific Thinker persona and explained that foods have different effects on different people. Luckily there was a perfect example in the latest New Scientist magazine. Tribes who live in the Atacama Desert in Chile have evolved the ability to consume the deadly arsenic poison without harm, it said. "Kids there probably go to fast food shops and order poison and french fries," I explained. "Bit like everywhere else."
 
Seeking further examples of bizarre tribes eating weird things, I googled "Do Singaporeans really eat turtles?". Instead, I found a turtle-related newsflash from Science Alert: "Researchers in Korea are developing a technology that will allow humans to control turtles through thought alone." A human wears a helmet that beams brainwaves to an apparatus worn by the turtle.
 
Just imagine what unscrupulous Singaporeans could do with this. "Hello, turtles, we bought you some cute hats!" Later: "You are under my control. Lightly season yourselves with soy sauce and come to me."
 
What puzzles me is why the South Koreans have not made remote brain control devices for children. Or for wives to use on husbands. "You are under my control. Put down that beer, lightly season yourself with soy sauce and come to me."
 
The report said that the Turtle Brain Control System could "give the user a sense of oneness with the controlled animal". Who wants a feeling of oneness with a turtle? Be better to achieve oneness with the Buddha. Or maybe Scarlett Johansson.
 
But the most worrying recent report on the science page was the news that Facebook has a team of 60 people working on a device that reads your brainwaves and types out the words. When this gets launched, all males are going to be in deep trouble.
 
A colleague told me that academics from the University of Zurich have proposed the creation of a Mental Privacy law that makes it illegal to read someone's mind. It sounds good in theory, but a) we won't be able to tell, and b) who's going to confess? "Oops, sorry, I read your mind, you're one sick dude, arrest me now."
 
Incidentally, I do realise that one day my child will come home from school saying: "Dad, my teacher says ham does not come from hamsters. It comes from pigs." I have my response prepared: "Yes, I've heard that theory too, but fathers who are Scientific Thinkers always keep an open mind."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

