Sasikala set to become AIADMK's next General Secretary
IANS
29 December 2016

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday said V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of the late Chief Minister and party leader J. Jayalalithaa, has agreed to take charge as the AIADMK's next General Secretary.

Disclosing this to the media, Panneerselvam said that Sasikala would soon formally assume charge as the party's General Secretary.
 
Earlier in the day, the ruling AIADMK passed a resolution that Sasikala was the only person fit to become the party's General Secretary.
 
The party's General Council passed the resolution at its meeting here in the morning.
 
According to the party constitution, a General Secretary has to be elected by the basic members in Tamil Nadu and the office-bearers of party wings in Puducherry, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Andaman.
 
Till such time a person is elected by the various wings of the party, the General Council has unanimously decided that the fit person to become the General Secretary is Sasikala.
 
There should be a General Secretary to chalk out the party's policies, authorise the party treasurer to handle the accounts and other activities, the party said.
 
The ruling party also said it would work under the leadership of Sasikala.
 
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other leaders attended the meeting.
 
The council also passed a resolution condoling the death of Jayalalithaa.
 
Later, Panneerselvam took a copy of the General Council resolution to Sasikala, who is residing at Jayalalithaa's residence in Poes Garden here.
 
Soon after Jayalalithaa's death, various leaders and party wings urged Sasikala to take charge of the party.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

Yezad Kapadia

2 days ago

I have the highest regards for the type of analyses done by your Foundation.

Meenal Mamdani

2 days ago

The bhangwadi tamasha that is Tamil Nadu politics carries on.

sundaramany iyer

2 days ago

Stock of notes with banks and Rbi at any point in time do not seem to hv been considered.

sundaramany iyer

In Reply to sundaramany iyer 2 days ago

Response to Wrong thread

Life
Facebook buys data on what you do offline: Report
IANS
29 December 2016
Facebook already knows a lot about your online activities and you are pretty much aware of it. But a new media investigation has revealed that the social networking giant buys data on your offline activities without your knowledge.
 
The information that Facebook collects can include things like how much money you make, the stores you shop in, and even the number of credit cards you own, according to the investigation by ProPublica.
 
At the heart of the issue is that the tech giant gives users little indication that it buys far more sensitive data about them than what the social media platform declares it knows. 
 
Facebook uses algorithms to categorise its users in tens of thousands of micro-targetable groups for advertisers.
 
"Facebook's site says it gets information about its users 'from a few different sources'," ProPublica said in its report on Tuesday.
 
"What the page doesn't say is that those sources include detailed dossiers obtained from commercial data brokers about users' offline lives. Nor does Facebook show users any of the often remarkably detailed information it gets from those brokers," it added.
 
"They are not being honest," Jeffrey Chester, Executive Director of the Center for Digital Democracy, was quoted as saying.
 
"Facebook is bundling a dozen different data companies to target an individual customer, and an individual should have access to that bundle as well," Chester noted.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

Economy & Nation
RBI extends time before small loan accounts are classified as NPAs
IANS
29 December 2016
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday further eased the prudential norms for classifying a loan account as non-performing assets (NPAs) in respect of small borrowers.
 
In its notification, the RBI said on reviewing its November 21 order, it has been decided to provide additional 30 days - taking the total to 90 days - before a loan account could be classified as NPA.
 
The new norm is applicable for (a) Running working capital accounts, crop loans, where the sanctioned loan is Rs.1 crore or less; (b) Term loans for business purposes, secured or otherwise, where the original sanctioned amount was Rs.1 crore or less by any bank, NBFC, including NBFC-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI).
 
According to RBI, the above includes agriculture loans and the new norms will apply to dues payable between November 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.
 
The central bank also permitted the entities regulated by it to defer the downgrade of the above categories of loan accounts that was standard as on November 1, 2016, but would have become NPA for any reason during the period November 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016, by 90 days from the date of such downgrade.
 
The additional time given shall only apply to defer the classification of an existing standard asset as substandard and not for delaying the migration of an account across sub-categories of non-performing asset (NPA).
 
Loan dues payable after January 1, 2017 will be covered by the extant instructions for the respective categories of lenders, the RBI said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

