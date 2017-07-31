BUY
Sahara to move court against IRDAI's decision on life insurance business
IANS
31 July 2017
The Sahara group on Sunday said it would approach the court against insurance regulator's order of transferring life insurance policies of Sahara India Life Insurance Company Ltd to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
 
In a statement, the group said: "Sahara will pursue its remedy, against such approach of IRDAI, in the court of law."
 
"IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) appointed administrator for the reason best known to them and the said administrator secretly submitted a report to the IRDAI for transferring the business of Sahara Life to any other entity.
 
"Even any copy of the administrator's report was neither provided to Sahara Life, nor was it granted any opportunity of hearing on such report or before passing the order of transfer of business to any third entity. The company has never acted in any manner prejudicial to the interest of the policy holders," the statement said.
 
Referring to IRDAI's charge of Rs 78 crore being siphoned out of Sahara India Life, the statement said: "In fact this amount was kept as security deposit to one entity - Sahara India - who has provided furnished, computerised office accommodation in around 150 places."
 
According to the Sahara group, this arrangement is very beneficial for Sahara India Life while IRDAI concluded in such unwise manner.
 
"This security deposit amount is absolutely repayable to Sahara Life," the statement said.
 
The group said Sahara India Life has been doing business since 2004 and since last seven years running continuously in profit and has been in absolute and strict compliance of all regulatory norms/directions issued by IRDAI.
 
The statement said the life insurer's asset is more than its liability and there was not a single complaint of non-payment by any policy holder.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
‘How Can You Work ... for a President That Undermines Your Work?’
Mattathias Schwartz (special to ProPublica)
31 July 2017

Last week, Dan Coats, the former senator from Indiana and current head of the U.S. intelligence community, was interviewed by NBC's Lester Holt in front of a live audience at the Aspen Security Forum, a gathering where diplomats, journalists and top U.S. officials mingle with business executives in between livestreamed panel discussions on world affairs. (The hourlong discussion was posted on YouTube.)

 

ProPublica has obtained internal talking points, apparently written by one of Coats' aides, anticipating questions that Holt was likely to ask. They offer a window into the euphemisms and evasions necessary to handle a pressing issue for Coats: how to lead the intelligence community at a time when the president has insulted it on Twitter and denigrated its work while questions about Russian influence consume ever more time and attention in Washington. Sixteen of the 26 questions addressed by the talking points concerned internal White House politics, the Russia investigation, or the president himself. One question put the challenges facing Coats this way: "How can you work as DNI for a president that undermines your work?"

 

DNI spokesman Brian Hale told ProPublica that the 17-page document was a small, unclassified part of "a thick binder" of preparation documents for Coats' interview. The other pieces, according to Hale, "had substantive material on Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea." The talking points document, he said, "was designed to address the questions we anticipated being asked because of the news cycle."

 

Prepared questions and answers — talking points — have long been standard procedure in Washington for officials facing a major interview or public testimony. In this instance, the document anticipated far sterner questions than Holt posed in the actual interview and Coats, an experienced official, often departed from the script.

 

In the talking points, Coats was advised to say that he and the president have "a trusted relationship," framing any disagreements as constructive ones. "We may not always agree," the document stated. "We must maintain an open dialogue ... the relationship portrayed in the media between the president and the intelligence community is a far cry from what I have personally experienced and witnessed ... there is a healthy dialogue and a good back and forth discussion."

 

There's no doubt that Coats, the statutory leader of the 16-agency intelligence community, is operating in an unusual environment. Normally, American intelligence agencies do their work quietly, avoid public political disputes, and settle whatever differences they have with the White House privately.

 

But Trump's willingness to openly criticize the intelligence community has altered that equation. Days before taking office, he compared America's spies to Adolf Hitler's Gestapo. "Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to 'leak' into the public," Trump tweeted, referring to allegations contained in the Steele dossier, the controversial, unverified research that purportedly raised the possibility that Trump could be susceptible to Russian blackmail. "Are we living in Nazi Germany?"

 

The differences between the White House and the leadership of the intelligence community are severe, in the view of former CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden. "This is a bit of a true-believer administration," he said in an interview with ProPublica at the Aspen conference. "Faith-based, faith with a small 'f.' They think they know all the answers. And then you've got people living in this fact-based, empirical, inductive world. They're talking to people who, as an article of faith, know what the answers are. That creates great tension at the very top." (Hayden had not seen Coats' talking points when we spoke, and he declined to review them later.)

 

American spies do not like having their work dismissed by the president. Nor do they appreciate comparisons to Nazi Germany. At Aspen, former CIA Director John Brennan made it clear that the wounds inflicted by Trump's words had not yet healed. "The person who said that should be ashamed of himself," Brennan said, during another panel. Coats' predecessor, Gen. James Clapper, called Trump's comments "a terrible, insulting affront ... completely inappropriate."

 

As president, Trump has heaped public scorn on the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that the Russian government sought to interfere in the election. "Well, I think it was Russia, and I think it could have been other people in other countries," the president said earlier this month, when asked during a news conference to give a definitive answer on Russian involvement. The White House continues to cast doubt on Kremlin interference, despite repeated and unequivocal statements to the contrary from the intelligence community.

 

Trump's opinions are out of step with the conclusions of the agencies he is supposed to be leading. At Aspen, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said he was "confident that the Russians meddled in this election, as is the entire intelligence community."

 

Coats' script echoed that view. "I stand by the IC's Assessment," it stated. "President Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election."

 

The talking points anticipated that NBC's Holt would ask, "Does it trouble you that President Trump has not come out strongly and said 'yes' Russia interfered in the election?" The proposed responses sidestepped the question: "The intelligence community has made it clear as to what our assessment is regarding Russian activity during the 2016 elections. ... The president and his policymaking team ... must consider intelligence information along with other inputs from other sources too. So intelligence is only one of many inputs," read the talking points.

 

"What other inputs should he be listening to?" said a former official from the Obama White House who reviewed the document at ProPublica's request. "What Putin tells him behind closed doors? What he reads on InfoWars? This answer should be read as a slap in the face of the intelligence community."

 

When asked whether Trump's comments have hurt the community's morale, Coats was advised to say that he is "so proud to lead the US intelligence community ... extremely impressed," and that he frequently interacts with subordinates "over brown bag lunches." At the same time, the points emphasize Coats' close proximity to Trump and his good relations with Pompeo. The word "community" was repeatedly emphasized. Coats was advised to describe his role as "head coach" and say "we're all on the same team."

 

At several moments during his interview (here's the transcript) Coats appeared to draw from the script. One was his description of Trump himself, who was criticized during the transition for skipping the president-elect's customary daily intelligence briefing. In response to the question of how Coats can work with a president who undermines him, the talking points advised that Coats describe Trump like this: "He is fully engaged and asks important and insightful questions when being briefed. He is so engaged that sometimes the briefing [sic] go longer than scheduled and we are asked to wrap it up to allow for his next scheduled meeting."

 

Coats' actual description of Trump's approach to briefings also emphasized the president's inquisitiveness and appetite for intelligence: "He interjects questions on a very frequent basis and we have to lot of times keep coming back to some of the central points. ... What has turned out to be what was thought to be a 10-minute briefing every day is at least 30 minutes has turned into 40 minutes."

 

One answer at the end of the document pointed towards substantial differences between the White House and Coats regarding climate change. The talking points characterize climate change as a potential national security risk, one that could potentially "lead to conflict" and is "likely to contribute to migrations that exacerbate social and political tensions." Trump, meanwhile, has said he will withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, which seeks to limit the global rise in temperature to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

 

When asked about morale, Coats used the script's lines about brown bag lunches and his own pride about leading a talented workforce. "Intelligence officers don't expect their work to be easy," was another answer suggested by the document. Coats left that part out.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Economy & Nation
CAs and Industry Have Got the Modi Message. Who Next?
Sucheta Dalal
31 July 2017
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s speech on 1st July, to mark Chartered Accountants (CA) Day, has signalled to the CA community that the days of lubricating the smooth flow of black money are over. The speech lashed out at the all powerful Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and upset some CAs; but it has been widely applauded by the public and welcomed by honest accountants, who often pay a price for it, as also many young CAs who simply don't want to enter practice because of what they are expected to do. 
 
In fact, the prime minister (PM) signalled a swachh paisa abhiyaan to clean the system of black money and, later, corruption. The road ahead is going to be just as hard as it is to clear our roads and water bodies of filth and garbage. PM Modi reeled out hard facts to drive home the point that corruption had become endemic in India. He said that there are more than 10 million engineers and management graduates in our country, over 800,000 doctors, crores of palatial houses are built in the cities of our country and about 21.8 million people travelled abroad last year; and, yet, only 3.2 million people declared income above Rs10 lakh while filing tax returns. “Can any one of you believe it?” asked Mr Modi. No, we don't. Many of us are aware of the shockingly small number of taxpayers in the country, but we have always blamed the government for this pathetic state of affairs. 
 
Mr Modi made it clear that this was not merely rhetoric and he was willing to bear the political cost of a clean-up. Action has already begun and the new weapon at the command of the government isn’t  random raids but hard data analysis. Three hundred thousand companies were under the radar of suspicion after demonetisation and a stunning 100,000 companies were removed from the registrar of companies by “the stroke of a pen” just before 1st July said the PM. A further 37,000 shell companies “engaged in hiding black money and hawala transactions” had been identified for “stern action”. More stringent action was in store for other law-breakers, promised the PM. The import of this speech probably got lost in the din of the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the very same day. It certainly did not make media headlines or attract prime-time discussion. But those involved in laundering and churning unaccounted wealth understood its import.
 
So let us look at the roadmap for this swachh paisa effort. For starters, the PM is already claiming some success. He told the CAs that Swiss banks, which had reported a 42% jump in deposits from India in 2013, have reported a 45% drop this year; and this would go down further when an information-sharing agreement with Switzerland kicks in. Another important step to reduce the round-tripping of Indian money through participatory notes (PNs) has been initiated by the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The rules, to charge a $1,000 fee from each PN subscriber once every three years, have been notified in quick time, brushing aside all objections from powerful vested interests. 
 
Our industry sources tell us that industrialists can no longer manipulate banks by calling people in the government. There is an unwritten message to bank chairmen that the bad debts of the 12 companies identified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) committee must not only be settled through hard negotiation but must include a change in management, in most cases. This has had the desired effort of bringing hundreds of smaller corporates, who had built personal assets by diverting bank funds, to the negotiating table. 
 
The PM’s key focus on CA Day was on the intermediaries who helped companies to fudge accounts and strike shady deals. Here, too, the action will start at the very top—with the all-powerful ICAI which has been notoriously inactive in disciplining its members ever since inception. Mr Modi pointed out that only 25 auditors had faced action in over a decade and 1,400 cases were pending. If you try to find out who these 25 audit firms were, you may have some luck if you Google; but there is nothing on ICAI’s website. I was told by an elected member of a local chapter that no data is uploaded on the website because members can file an appeal to the appellate tribunal and, further, to the high court and the Supreme Court. So ICAI releases a CD of disciplinary action every year. This is how well ICAI protects the shady operators among its members. 
 
Mr Modi dwelt on the inherent conflict of interest in ICAI’s role. It has the power to decide the CA curriculum, conduct exams, certify a CA’s fitness to practice and to judge whether a member has violated rules and then to punish the guilty. These powers, he repeatedly pointed out, were granted by parliament. What was left unsaid was that they could be revoked in the same manner. One must remember that ICAI is a highly political body with enormous powers and it owes its strength to the cosy relationship it has built up with the ministry of corporate affairs, which supervises it. 
 
A Times of India blog by Sarvesh Mathur, former CFO of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India exposes how ICAI office-bearers spend their time and the Institute’s money. His Right to Information (RTI) enquiries have revealed that ICAI spent an average of Rs2.10 crore per annum on foreign travels during 2010-15. On an average, 136 persons travelled abroad each year and each ICAI president during that period went abroad “23, 18, 13, 18 and 22 times, respectively.” This at a time “when Indian Chartered Accountants are not allowed to practice abroad,” says Mr Mathur, who has now turned a whistleblower. 
 
He has just filed a defamation suit against PwC, before the metropolitan magistrate at Gurugram, accusing it of fudging accounts, intimidation and tarnishing his reputation when he refused to play ball. PwC has denied the allegations and made some counter-charges. But one cannot fail to notice how PwC has been able to avoid severe action from the government and ICAI, despite its repeated involvement in scandals from Satyam (in 2006) to the Global Trust Bank (which collapsed during the Ketan Parekh scam 2001) that were audited by its associate, Lovelock and Lewis. 
 
Obviously, all this and more is being monitored by the PMO. On 24th July, The Times of India reported that the government is all set to put in place a National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to rein in the ICAI for “its perceived failure in ensuring discipline.” NFRA was created under the new Companies Act 2013, but the powerful ICAI successfully blocked implementation for four years. It is unlikely that they can continue to do so. The PM’s warning to CAs and the impact of data mining about spending has also percolated to individual taxpayers. Moneylife Foundation’s tax helpline has seen a spate of queries from people who are getting ready to file taxes for the first time after having failed to disclose income from rent, investments, tuitions, etc, by booking it in the name of spouses or simply collecting cash and not declaring the income. The number of taxpayers has already shot up by 9.1 million in 2016-17 after demonetisation. 
 
The next constituency, which needs to be given the same treatment, is that of corrupt government servants. It is all very well for the PM to joke about the fact that many CAs cancelled expensive foreign vacations to come back and work round-the-clock. But let us not forget that the beneficiaries of that hard work have been a large swathe of government officials who have not ended their corrupt and capricious ways, despite the arrests of a few officers.

COMMENTS

M G WARRIER

3 minutes ago

The reference to “Erring CAs” is just another disturbing signal bringing to public glare the depth of the malignancy of unethical and corrupt practices eating into the country’s economic system. The action initiated shows that Prime Minister Modi’s concern is not limited to the three aspects of corruption (unaccounted money, terrorism and forged currency) he mentioned in his November 8, 2016 speech but there is a willingness on the part of his government to challenge corrupt practices in any walk of life. The clarion call to come together to eradicate filth, poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism contained in Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on July 30, 2017 should be seen in this context.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through a circular dated July 27, 2017 has raised the ‘rest’ period for statutory central auditors(SCAs) of banks to 6 years”. The grounds for longer rest period for SCAs given in the RBI circular more than justifies the enhancement of rest period for SCAs from two years prevailing since 2001 to six years. They are also suggestive of unethical practices being followed by professionals and banks in tandem.
Let us concede that regulatory oversight alone cannot ensure best practices of governance in organizations which manage huge resources including public funds. And diminishing public trust in professionals is a matter for worry not only for the government or regulators, but for the common man and the taxpayer. In the given case, even the possibility of lateral movement of individuals from one CA firm to another can reduce the impact of forced ‘rest’ periods. It is difficult to build trust and honest behavior through statutes or directions.
In this context, the only option left is strict self-regulation by professional bodies. The institute of CAs, RBI and banks should expose unethical approaches by individual CA firms and their employees and where proved guilty the firms/individuals should be punished. If there are legal hurdles, GOI need to come to help them out.
M G Warrier, Mumbai

