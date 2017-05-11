BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Beyond Money
Life
'Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan’!
Dr Nita Mukherjee
11 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
It speaks volumes for the respect a teacher inspired in the community of Jains that a library set up by Masterji, as he was called, is still functioning with his vision. Motilal Sanghi, a matriculate, a teacher in a government middle-school in Jaipur, started the library with his own money, way back in 1920. Every month, he would buy books worth Rs10 from his monthly salary which amounted to a princely sum of Rs25! Over the years, he built up a collection of over 1,500 books with which he started the library which was located in a temple in the walled city in Gheewalon Ka Rasta, where Masterji used to live. 
 
Legend has it that he used to go from door to door with books, urging people to read. There was no charge for the ‘service’; people could take their time to read the book. But so persistent was he in his desire to spread the love of reading, and the knowledge contained in books, that if he found that someone had not read the book, he would spend hours explaining the contents of the book, to ignite the desire for learning. Masterji ran this service single-handedly from 1920 until he passed away in 1949. After his demise, his friends, associates and students gave it a formal structure and set it up as a trust called Shree Sanmati Pustakalay Trust. 
 
Sanmati means useful knowledge/wisdom; one who has sanmati is noble-minded. I was told that it generally refers to Lord Mahavir; persons with the name Sanmati are mainly Jains. Perhaps this was the rationale for naming the library as Sanmati Pustakalay. Like Masterji, most of the patrons of the Trust are Jains. But the library is open for all and is still free of cost. It has a collection of over 40,000 books today, on a range of subjects—from religion to science, from botany to history and fiction as well. 
 
Every day, some 200 students use the reading room. As the joint secretary of the Pustakalay, Dr Kokila Sethi, says, “During examination time, more than 400 students come and study here. In fact, sometimes we do not have enough seating place, so they even sit on the floor and study.” Most of them come from lower income backgrounds and, often, do not have the space to study in their homes.
 
The land for the present premises was obtained from the state government by one of the founder patrons. The foundation stone of the building was laid in May 1969 by Daulatmal Bhandari, the then Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, who was a student of Masterji. The building was inaugurated by the then chief minister of Rajasthan, Barkatulla Khan, in October 1972.
 
The late Kamal Kasliwal, proprietor of Kamal & Co, the only dealer of commercial and passenger vehicles in Jaipur way back in the 1950s and 1960s, was a founder patron of the Pustakalay. He had devised a rather ingenious way to raise funds for it. On every scooter that was sold by Kamal & Co—and at a time when the waiting period for scooters used to run into several years, if not a decade—a donation of Rs10 was taken for the library. While it was peanuts for the vehicle owner who did not grudge the deduction, the amount was adequate to meet the administrative expenditure of the Pustakalay.
 
The Pustakalay continues to be run on a shoestring even today; its annual expenditure, of about Rs10 lakh, is met through donations. But the Trust is currently raising funds to computerise operations and is also developing a revenue model by getting into skill development programmes and providing certificate courses for IT-enabled services. However, it is a long way from becoming self-sustaining as it wants to retain the original vision of Masterji—of providing free services to the needy.
 
Donations to the Pustakalay are exempt under Section 80G of the Income-tax Act. You can also donate books and periodicals on all subjects.

User

Economy & Nation
India may receive higher than predicted rainfall this year: IMD
IANS
11 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
India may receive ahigher rainfall this year than previously predicted, a top IMD official said on Wednesday citing the weakening of the El Nino phenomenon.
 
India would see normal monsoon with 96 per cent of rainfall still maintained as the current forecast, and an update could only be known by the first week of June, K.J. Ramesh, Director General of India Meteorological Department, told IANS.
 
"From the current trend where for now the strong El Nino is weakening, the monsoon may increase," he said.
 
"We will still have to wait and watch though," Ramesh said.
 
According to the IMD official, the actual status of the overall rainfall in India depends on the future status of El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) activities.
 
The pattern suggests that a moderate or strong El Nino and a positive IOD results in good rainfall. 
 
El Nino is a climatic phenomenon which is the warm phase of the cycle in the Pacific Ocean and IOD is a climate event occurring over the equatorial Indian Ocean. Both impact the monsoon.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier in April predicted a 96 per cent monsoon for 2017 season average, with a moderate error estimated at 'plus-minus five per cent' of the Long Period Average (LPA). 
 
On Tuesday, some reports claimed IMD predicting that the monsoon could be above normal and bring 100 per cent rainfall instead of 96 per cent predicted earlier.
 
The IMD assessment also suggested 38 per cent of probability for "near normal monsoon rainfall", depending on the situation of El Nino and IOD. 
 
A figure between 96 and 104 per cent of rainfall indicates a normal monsoon and between 105 and 110 per cent above normal. 
 
"There are two constraints; first is being near normal which is about 96 per cent. The second prediction is based on a weakening trend of the El Nino, which may lead towards the positive trend of a near normal rainfall (based on the 38 per cent probability). But we will still have to wait for the actual range," Ramesh said.
 
He further added that the present trends which may lead to a moderate El Nino could increase the rainfall based on the 36 per cent probability and a positive trend on the error estimation of plus-minus five per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). 
 
"But we will have to see when does that happens," Ramesh said.
 
Indian monsoon period is from June 1 to September 30, which is the second stage long range forecast of monsoon rainfall.
 
"We have not issued any update of the monsoon, that would be in the first week of June. For now the prediction is still 96 per cent with error estimate of plus-minus five," M. Mohapatra, IMD scientist, said.
 
According to private weather forecaster Skymet, if we predict the Long Period Average from the current pattern, the monsoon would be not more than 98 per cent or in normal conditions around 97 per cent.
 
"However, there are no chances of a 100 per cent rainfall," Mahesh Palawat, director Skymet, told IANS.
 
He added that the season would be good for the farmers anyway.
 
"There are no heavy pre-monsoon rains to destroy the wheat during harvest season, and by June, the time of planting the paddy, rainfall would range from good to moderate," Palawat said.
 
He added that while East and Central India would see normal monsoon, the pattern in northwest region including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh, where monsoon had been below normal for past two years, will see a comparative weaker monsoon.
 
"These areas have irrigation facilities, which would balance the water consumption with the rainfall," Palawat added. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
SoftBank recognises USD 1.4 bn losses from India investments in 2016-17
IANS
11 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp (SBG) on Wednesday recognised losses of  USD 1.4 billion in 2016-17 from its India investments -- Snapdeal and Ola.
 
"SBG recorded loss from financial instruments of 160,419 million Japanese Yen ($1.4 billion) in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 2017. This mainly resulted from recording a loss as the amount of changes in the fair value of the financial instruments from March 31, 2016, to March 31, 2017," the company said in a statement.
 
"Financial instruments included preferred shares of Jasper Infotech Private Limited, which runs Snapdeal, an e-commerce site in India, and ANI Technologies Private Limited, which runs Ola, a taxi booking platform also in India," the statement said.
 
The loss represents impairments of SBG's investments in subsidiaries and associates, including Starfish I Pte Ltd, it added.
 
Starfish I Pte Ltd is an intermediate holding company, which owns preferred shares in Jasper Infotech Private Limited. 
 
"Highly competitive e-commerce market in India has made a trend of the company's business performance lower than initially anticipated. This situation caused a material decrease in net asset value of Starfish I Pte Ltd as of March 31, 2017, and therefore SBG impaired the carrying amount of its shares in the company, to the amount equivalent to its net asset value," the company noted.
 
However, SoftBank said that there was no impact of the loss on the company's consolidated financial results in 2016-17.
 
"In SBG's consolidated financial statements, the changes in the fair value of Jasper Infotech have been recorded on quarterly basis as gain or loss on financial instruments at financial instruments classified as financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss on the statements of income," it said.
 
"Therefore, there is no impact from the abovementioned loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates on the consolidated financial results," it added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More