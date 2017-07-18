BUY
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Dalits, Mayawati threatens to quit
IANS
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Sparks flew as the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on the second day of the monsoon session on Tuesday as BSP chief Mayawati stormed out, threatening to resign when she was not allowed to speak over "atrocities on Dalits" beyond three minutes.
 
Mayawati demanded a discussion over the issue. Deputy Chairman told her she had already made her demand for a full discussion and should let the House conduct its business.
 
The BSP chief launched a scathing attack against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as well as the Modi government.
 
She said the governments remained mute spectators to the violence targeting Dalits in Saharanpur in May when houses belonging to the marginalized were torched and 15 members of the community injured.
 
She said BSP leaders were not even allowed to visit the families of the victims.
 
"If I am not allowed to talk, if I cannot represent the section of the society I belong to, if I am not allowed to put across my views on atrocities on Dalits, then there is no point in staying in the House. I will resign," Mayawati said and walked out in anger.
 
She later told the media outside the House that she had "decided to resign as a Rajya Sabha member today".
 
The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said as a disciple of B.R. Ambedkar she was following Babasaheb's example who had resigned as the Law Minister when he was not allowed to speak and table the Hindu Code Bill. 
 
Inside the House, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhar Abbas Naqvi said Mayawati had insulted the Chair by threatening to resign. "She must apologise."
 
Citing rules, Naqvi said no member was allowed to speak for more than three minutes during the Zero Hour and Mayawati had already spoken beyond the alloted time. 
 
She was making wild allegations as she had not come to terms with her election debacle in Uttar Pradesh, the minister said.
 
The Congress supported the BSP supremo.
 
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad took objection to Naqvi's remarks, saying the BJP had got a mandate to protect the poor, farmers, minorities and Dalits. 
 
"When Mayawati tried to talk, she was told that we have got the mandate. We did not know the BJP has got the mandate to massacre minorities and Dalits. We are not with this government," an angry Azad said.
 
He said the Congress had moved an adjournment notice for farmers, Dalits and minorities and the government was gagging the opposition.
 
"If the opposition wants to raise issues related to downtrodden, it must be allowed."
 
The Congress leader also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had hoped for a "cooperative" monsoon session.
 
Azad and other Congress members too later walked out of the House.
 
CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury also supported Mayawati's demand as "the points she has made are serious".
 
"This government is doing nothing about atrocities against Dalits and minorities. They are in serious danger," Yechury said.
 
Amid noisy scenes, Deputy Chairman Kurien adjourned the House till noon. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day minutes after it met again at 12.
 
Public Interest
9-judge SC bench to decide whether right to privacy is fundamental
IANS
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to a nine-judge constitution bench the question whether right to privacy is a fundamental right on which hinges the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme.
 
Referring the matter to the larger bench, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar said that hearing in the matter will commence on Wednesday.
 
Justice Khehar said the bench will decide "whether there is no right of privacy in the Indian Constitution".
 
The apex court said that the nine-judge bench will also examine the correctness of the position taken by a eight-judge bench in 1954, and subsequently by a six-judge bench in 1962.
 
The court said both in 1954 and 1962, the benches had held that privacy is a not a fundamental right.
 
However, after the mid-1970s, benches of two and three -judges had consistently taken the position that privacy is a fundamental right.
 
The issue whether privacy is a fundamental right is pivotal to the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme and touchstone of right to privacy, said a bunch of petitions before the court.
 
The petitioners have contended that the collection of iris scan and fingerprints by the State violate the right to privacy of the citizens.
 
The apex court said that if the nine-judge bench after examining the matter decides that right to privacy is a fundamental right then all matters relating to the Aadhaar scheme will go back to the original three-judge bench.
 
Economy & Nation
Climate change: Radical changes in consumption the way forward
Amit Kapoor (IANS)
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Last week Antarctica shed a trillion-ton iceberg from the Larsen C ice shelf that had been tethered precariously at the edge for years. The chunk of ice is approximately four times the height of Qutab Minar and has an area one-and-a-half-times that of Goa, making it the largest iceberg ever seen in recorded history.
 
The reason behind the disintegration is still unclear. Scientists are divided over the role that humans have played in causing the event, if at all. Some claim that formation of icebergs has been happening since centuries and has little to do with global warming.
 
Nevertheless, even if this is considered to be a natural event, the erosion has followed two previous collapses of smaller magnitude in 1995 and 2002, and any move towards global warming will only hasten such events. In such a scenario, the dreaded march of climate change will result in rising sea levels and have potentially disruptive and disastrous consequences around the globe.
 
As per the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the average rate of ice loss from Antarctica has increased from 30 billion tonnes a year between 1992 and 2001 to 147 billion tonnes a year between 2002 and 2011. As a result, sea-level rise, which was linear in the 20th century, is expected to be exponential in this century.
 
The matter should be of serious concern to India as the country possesses a 7,500-km-long coastline which is home to a huge coastal communities. The land in the Sundarbans is already receding and numerous people have lost their homes multiple times due to rapid erosion. Farmers are being forced to migrate in the thousands. The situation will be unmanageable when it extends to the entire coastline.
 
In the light of these concerns, US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the "unfair" Paris agreement seems reckless and utterly destructive. Historically, the US has added disproportionately to the rising concentration of greenhouse gases and is still the biggest per capita emitter of carbon dioxide -- more than twice the rate of China and 10 times that of India in 2013.
 
Moreover, the idea of looking at country-wise emissions underestimates the contributions made by countries like the US to global warming. Most of the discussions on environment fail to mention "consumption", which is the singular economic driver of climate change. Per capita consumption level of countries reflects a more accurate picture of a country's contribution to global emissions since merely measuring emissions assumes away trade implications.
 
When a country imports goods from the rest of the world for consumption, the emissions made in production and transportation of those goods should be added to the overall emissions of that country and not the manufacturing one. The opposite needs to be done for exports.
 
Since the US had a trade deficit of $502 billion in 2016 and China had a trade surplus of $486 billion, the emissions for the former are clearly understated, and those for the latter are overstated. The Global Footprint Network estimated that if the entire earth consumed as much as an average US citizen, four Earths would be needed to sustain them. The same estimation for China came out to be 1.1 Earths and almost half an Earth for India. Therefore, the US owes it to the world to stick to the Paris commitments and take a lead on it by helping the developing world adopt green technology.
 
Nevertheless, averages are somewhat misleading. When consumption levels at different income groups are disaggregated for Indians, the top five percent amounting to about 60 million consume as much as an average European, and their rate of consumption is documented to be growing at an alarming rate. Moreover, they set the aspirational bar for most Indians, which has a cascading effect of increasing consumption level along all income levels.
 
Therefore, since consumption is the foundation of all greenhouse gas emissions, focusing on curbing unnecessary consumption becomes a greater goal than attempting to limit emissions. Lower consumption implies lower emissions and not the other way around.
 
For instance, skipping your next flight for a meeting and hosting a video conference instead will reduce emissions at a faster rate than fuel-efficient planes. This is not to argue that the goal of reducing emissions is not noble in itself but only to point out that encouraging efficiency in consumption might be more effective.
 
Moreover, the mere use of technology cannot make consumption efficient. Jevons Paradox dictates that even though technological progress increases the efficiency with which we use resources, we tend to use more of it. So, for instance, if electric cars reduce emissions, we'll tend to drive longer distances simply because we save more on fuel consumption. This implies that only a conscious shift in attitudes, behaviour and habits can save us from ourselves.
 
The steady collapse of the Antarctic ice shelf is a jarring reminder of the urgency required in building a sustainable lifestyle for ourselves and the need to wrestle with our multiple vested interests. The US, more than any other country, requires to adopt radical lifestyle changes and decouple human well-being from economic growth and consumption.
 
However, the upper-income strata in the developing countries are equally liable. In fact, their activities put the world at higher risk since their consumption engenders more consumption at other income levels on a scale that the planet can simply not afford. Dealing with needless consumption is, thus, the crux of the challenge in the fight against climate change.
 
