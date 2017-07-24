Rs100-crore ransom sought for kidnapped UP businessman

The kidnappers of Uttar Pradesh businessman Sanjeev Gupta have allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 100 crore from his family while his whereabouts remain sketchy for the second day.

The ransom message sent from Gupta's phone threatens to harm the businessman if the ransom demand is not met.

His car (UP83 AC-4100) has since been recovered from a puncture repair shop and the location of his phone has been traced to New Delhi and Chandigarh.

A team of the police and the Special Task Force (STF) investigating the case fear that the businessman might have been taken to Chandigarh.

The task force also feels that the kidnappers are continuously changing location to escape electronic surveillance.

Gupta, a partner in prominent food chain Sagar Ratna. The eatery is about 30 km from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, where he lives. He was kidnapped on Sunday.

Police officials say they were trying to crack the case at the earliest and were trying to ensure safe recovery of the businessman.