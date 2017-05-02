BUY
Rs 2.44 lakh crore NPAs sold to asset reconstruction firms: Study
IANS
02 May 2017
New Delhi, As a crucial part of the resolution of the non-performing assets (NPAs), Rs 2.44 lakh crore worth of gross NPAs have been sold to the Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) while the current stock of stress in the Indian banking system is estimated at Rs 11.80 lakh crore, a study has stated.
 
Seeking a level playing field with the banks in terms of conversion of loans into equity, the study said though a huge chunk of stressed assets, as much as 15 per cent of advances (9.84 per cent NPAs and 4.2 per cent restructured assets), is a matter of concern for the economy, it offers huge opportunity for the ARCs.
 
The study was carried out jointly by industry lobby Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Society of Insolvency Practitioners of India and Edelweiss. 
 
"While ARCs are an important means to help banks manage NPAs, at its heart, ARC business is a resolution business and not a recovery business. ARCs do not have any magic spell for revving a non-performing assets," Assocham Secretary General D.S. Rawat said.
 
He said the process of resolving a stressed asset requires "aggregation of debt outstanding to various banks, arrangement of capital, right sizing the business and bringing in a strategic partner".
 
"This requires a period of 3-5 years", he added.
 
As many as seven ARCs have largely been promoted by banks even as foreign direct investment has also been permitted into the asset reconstruction, which the study paper said should be treated as a resolution and not a recovery business.
 
The study said there must be a level playing field along with more teeth to ARCs for dealing with the promoters of companies owing a high level of bank debt which has decayed into NPAs. 
 
"At least 51 per cent conversion should be allowed to ARCs while reconstructing an asset," it noted.
 
"The ARCs are not on par with the banking system when it comes to equity conversion. While RBI has given sweeping powers to bank in form of Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) and even in case of normal debt conversion, ARCs are restricted to maximum 26 per cent of equity share in a particular company," it said.
 
The study stressed that incentive structure has to be introduced for banks where 100 per cent debt is sold to ARCs. 
 
"The banks are not following a consortium approach which is a major issue that leads to delay of 12-18 months for debt aggregation. ARCs have to resort to a time-consuming process of dealing with each bank separately, often at different commercial terms," it said.
 
"The companies under reconstruction require working capital and often the non-fund based requirements are high. The banks selling NPAs to ARCs, cannot lend, while non-bank entities, such as private equity /Non Banking Financial Company, demand very high interest along with priority in repayment over existing debt," it added.
 
ARCs have been doing a lot of work to ensure that the banking system is relieved from the structural NPA problem which they are currently facing, the study said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Life
Worried about mobile tower emission? Now, ask for an official test
IANS
02 May 2017
New Delhi, Worried about mobile tower emission impacting your health? You can now ask the government to come and check the radiation level in your house.
 
The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Tuesday launched Tarang Sanchar, a web portal for information sharing on mobile towers and electro-magnetic field (EMF) emission compliance.
 
An official statement said the EMF portal is designed to provide a public interface where an easy map-based search feature has been provided for viewing the mobile towers in vicinity of any locality.
 
"By click of a button, information on EMF compliance status of mobile towers can be accessed. Detailed information about any tower site, if requested, will be sent on email to the users. Additionally, any person can request for EMF emission measurement at a location by paying a nominal fee of Rs 4,000 online," it says. 
 
The tests will be conducted by the local Telecom Enforcement Resource and Monitoring (TERM) field unit of the DoT and the test report would be provided to the requestor, the statement added.
 
Allaying fears about mobile tower radiation, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha, who inaugurated the portal, said India had 10 times stricter norms than global standards prescribed by International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection and recommended by World Health Organization (WHO). 
 
He also said more towers were needed to have better connectivity. "We always talk about no call drops, but we do not want towers near our house," the minister said.
 
The minister said when people are ignorant about things, they tend to spread rumours. To have better connectivity, more infrastructure would be required, he pointed out.
 
"(Such) radiation has no adverse impact on human health. During the last 30 years, the WHO has conducted some 25,000 campaigns on this subject and never stated that mobile tower radiation has adverse impact on human health," he said.
 
Sinha said the launch of Tarang Sanchar portal will definitely help in clearing myths and misconceptions in public minds on mobile towers and EMF emissions from them.
 
Economy & Nation
Fitch affirms India's rating at 'BBB-', outlook stable
IANS
02 May 2017
Mumbai, Global ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday affirmed India's long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade, but said the outlook is "stable".
 
Further, the rating agency said it expected India's real Gross Domestic Product to grow at 7.7 per cent during 2017-18. 
 
"India's positive GDP growth outlook stands out among peers," it said in a statement.
 
"Fitch forecasts India's real GDP growth to accelerate to 7.7 per cent in FY17-18, from 7.1 per cent in FY16."
 
The agency expects structural reforms to increase growth, along with higher real disposable income.
 
