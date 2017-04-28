BUY
Robots are people too (The Funny Side)
Nury Vittachi (IANS)
28 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Legislative officials in the European Union have been trying to decide whether robots are people or not. This is idiotic. Of course they are people. The little robot in my smartphone told me. (Not a joke. I asked Siri if she was human and she replied: "Close enough.")
 
One defines "people" as sentient beings with whom one can have intelligent conversations, right? So that must include Siri and her rivals, but exclude babies, household pets, Donald Trump and nationalist politicians in general.
 
I was thinking about this when someone sent me a video of a press conference at the White House. A reporter asked a long, rambling question and one of the nearby phones responded: "I'm sorry, I don't understand what you want me to change." Everyone laughed, since it was a straighter answer than officials usually give.
 
At the time of writing, Alexa is the hot new artificial assistant my early-adopter friends are buying. Although unattractive (she looks like a cylindrical crisp container) she exists in a permanent state of semi-sleep until she hears her name, her brain circuits clearly copied from married men, civil servants, students and the like.
 
The waking up bit creates problems, I'm told. TV news reports about Alexa ordering expensive stuff from Amazon.com causes Alexa robots near TVs to wake up and start doing the same. I heard news anchors pontificate about this as if it was a glitch, but since the machines come from Amazon.com, it sounds rather a profitable one.
 
My tech friend says the current trendy amusement is to gather several AI robots (such as Siri, Alexa, Cortana and Next) on to a table and get them talking to each other, no humans involved. Long conversations follow but it's incredibly creepy to hear so much chatter with no actual functioning human brain involved. It's exactly like being in a bar on a Friday night.
 
Anyway, my geek buddy thought watching machines converse was hilarious, but it annoyed me, forcing me to envision a grim future where we work for a living while our gadgets hang out chatting and joking. Wouldn't it be better the other way round? And what if the machines plot to take over the world? It happens in pretty much every robot movie, right?
 
He told me I was being ridiculous as the devices can't even move by themselves. But I told him that that was only a matter of time. "Alexa, can you close the curtains, please?" I asked. "Not yet," she replied (this is not a joke, you can try it yourself). Is that not clear proof of their ambition?
 
Anyway, this writer has decided against purchasing his own Alexa as his teenage daughter is called Lexi and confusion is likely. I already have an expensive, half-listening semi-sleeper of that name who orders stuff from the internet, and one is plenty.
 
Still technologists do create interesting stuff, although I worry deeply about their values and priorities.
 
Things That Make Me Angry #281: Scientists can fly people to the moon but can't find a way to transmit coffee through my phone. Come on, guys, get with the programme.
 
Economy & Nation
One percent of Indians own 53 percent of country's wealth: UN report
IANS
28 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, Indicating that inequality in India is increasing, a UN report released here on Thursday said that the richest one percent own 53 percent of the country's wealth.
 
It also said that unlike other countries, development in India is not moving across states.
 
"In terms of wealth inequality, India is second only to Russia, where the richest 1 percent own 53 percent of the country's wealth," said the report 'The Better Business, Better World' released here in a two day event of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) focussing on how through bold innovation, businesses can create solutions and tap new opportunities found within the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 
 
According to Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UNGC, SDGs can open at least $1 trillion of market opportunity for the private sector in India. 
 
"This is out of a total global value of $12 trillion that could be unlocked by sustainable business models in four key areas, food and agriculture, energy, cities and health," she said.
 
Kingo added that over 72 million new jobs could be created in India by 2030 by adapting a sustainable business model.
 
About addressing the disparity, the report says that to reduce the inequality, India needs a 'different economic model' -- one that is not only low-carbon but also recognizes poverty, inequality and lack of financial access. 
 
"As the second largest food producer in the world, India needs a more focused approach to developing and managing its agricultural sector and agri-based industrialisation," it says.
 
Stating that rising inequality leads to slower progress in reducing poverty, the report added that Oxfam has calculated that if India were to stop inequality from rising further, it could end extreme poverty for 90 million people as early as 2019. 
 
The UNGC also called for better infrastructure to improve access to proper medical care for India's rural population.
 
"On its current trajectory, India will continue to face enormous challenges in rural development, urban sustainability, national infrastructure, and improved quality of life of its citizens," the report says.
 
Its suggestions included creation of low-income food markets, reducing food waste in supply chains, technological aid in smallholder farms, micro-irrigation programs, resource recovery, remote patient monitoring and preventing catastrophic healthcare costs for the poor.
 
Public Interest
Trump Is Finally Almost Done Resigning From His Businesses
Derek Kravitz  and  Al Shaw (ProPublica)  and  Andrea Bernstein  and  Ilya Marritz (WNYC)
28 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

This story was co-published with WNYC.

 

At a press conference before he took office, then-President-elect Donald Trump said he had signed paperwork "turning over complete and total control" of his business empire to his sons. His lawyer said the more than 400 businesses would be placed in a trust by Inauguration Day.

 

Now, nearly 100 days later, he's nearly fulfilled this promise.

 

President Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, are closing in on removing their names from the one business where they are still listed as managers on state filings.

 

That business is the Trump SoHo, a hotel and condo tower in lower Manhattan. The company only filed an application in March to remove Trump and Ivanka as managers listed on state liquor licenses. The application is still pending New York's approval.

 

New York requires companies to register management changes within 10 days. Bill Crowley, a spokesman for the New York State Liquor Authority, said the two-month delay in filing is a violation, but a "common error made by corporations that does not usually result in prosecution" provided state officials receive new documentation "within a reasonable amount of time."

 

The White House referred all questions about Trump SoHo to the Trump Organization. In a statement, the Trump Organization said "all of the necessary paperwork to remove President Trump from the licenses associated with his businesses was validly filed with the appropriate agencies months ago. Unfortunately, the approval process does not always happen overnight."

 

We first revealed Trump's failure to transfer control of his businesses on Inauguration Day. Following our story, Trump did start filing the necessary paperwork with states. (Here are all of those filings.)

 

Former White House ethics attorneys, both Republican and Democrat, have said even Trump's completed transfer of management duties is far from enough. They say that the president needs to either sell his companies or put them in a blind trust run by an outsider.

 

"It really doesn't matter if he's listed on these documents or not. It's all part of his efforts to distance himself, but he hasn't sold anything," said Richard M. Painter, a former White House ethics counsel under President George W. Bush and a critic of Trump's trust arrangement. "From an ethics standpoint, it's all about ownership and he's not willing to part with anything."

 

The Trump SoHo, which is right next to ProPublica's offices, has wrestled with lawsuits and financial troubles ever since Trump announced plans to build it in the 2006 season finale of his reality TV show, "The Apprentice."

 

The project opened shortly before the financial crisis, leading to sluggish sales. One of Trump's partners in the deal, Felix Sater of the Bayrock Group, was a convicted felon and later a confidential informant who had been imprisoned for stabbing a man in a bar fight. In 2010, Bayrock, another partner, the Sapir Organization and the Trump Organization settled a fraud lawsuit in which condo buyers claimed the sponsors inflated condo sales numbers.

 

Under Sater and the Sapir Organization (whose founder, Tamir Sapir, died in 2014), the project went into foreclosure. The Los Angeles-based CIM Group then bought a controlling stake.

 

Trump is no longer a part owner of the condo tower. But the owners still contract with the Trump Organization to manage and market the property. Trump gets 5.75 percent of Trump SoHo's annually operating revenues for that work.

 

In 2015, according to the federal financial disclosure reports, Trump made $3 million off of the deal.

 

Five CIM representatives are currently also listed on the liquor license as principals along with President Trump, Donald Jr. and Ivanka.

 

Elisabeth Gawthorp contributed to this report.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

