RIL to seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 25,000 cr

Due care, yes, but banks can’t be held responsible for locker’s contents

Lawyer Kush Kalra has dragged banks to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) after filing multiple Right to Information (RTI) applications, which led to the unanimous answer that banks are not responsible for the contents of lockers.

While this has made headline news, there is nothing new about the discovery.

Moneylife’s cover story of April 2015 had clearly stated that banks are not responsible for the contents of lockers. We wrote: “Yet, it is important to be aware of the rules. RBI guidelines make it clear that ‘the bank will, in no way, be responsible/ liable for the contents kept in the locker by the hirer. In case of theft, burglary or similar unforeseen events, action will be initiated as per law.’ Even under Section 152 of the Indian Contract Act, a bank is not responsible for any loss or damage to the contents of a locker.”

Mr Kalra has called the bank’s denial of responsibility ‘cartelisation’ and ‘anti-competitive’. However, Moneylife’s findings, based on extensive ground reporting and an online survey, was that things are not so simple when it comes to bank lockers. And, it is not as unsafe as the media reports suggest.

RBI’s guidelines do require banks to take safety measures. They say, “Banks should exercise due care and necessary precaution for the protection of the lockers provided to the customer. Banks should review the systems in force for operation of safe deposit vaults/locker at their branches on an on-going basis and take necessary steps. The security procedures should be well-documented and the concerned staff should be properly trained in the procedure. The internal auditors should ensure that the procedures are strictly adhered to.”

Most banks also have a comprehensive insurance cover to provide for contingencies such as fire, explosions, etc. However, it is indeed true that there are occasional reports about theft from bank lockers, which leads to some panic among customers.

Moneylife had dealt with the issue of lockers, the cost of hiring them and responsibility for contents in a cover story in 2105. This was backed by an online survey of 765 respondents to understand charges and issues faced by customers.

First, the demand outstrips supply. There is a huge amount of customer ignorance and despite the seemingly strident conclusions of Mr Kalra’s RTI applications, over 80% of the respondents to a Moneylife online survey were satisfied with the security provided by banks.

Also, it is a fact that banks do not verify the contents of the locker – not even to check if the user is stashing contraband, arms or ammunition in the locker (all of which have been found when unused lockers have been broken open after decades). Here are a few issues worth revisiting in the context of lockers.

1) Many Indians use lockers to stash unaccounted cash. They do not want to make disclosures and the bank cannot be held accountable if there is no documentation on the contents of the locker.

2) The same is true of gold deposited in bank lockers. If the contents are insured, the individual can make a claim. As for the contention that insured valuables can just as well be kept at home, many people prefer a locker from the angle of physical security and the greater likelihood of theft/burglary when valuables are kept at home.

3) Moneylife’s survey on the use of bank lockers found that nearly 40% of bank customers are not even aware that banks are legitimately allowed to demand a fixed deposit equal to three years of locker rent along with charges to break open the locker (in case of such an eventuality) in order to avail of a locker. It is another matter that banks usually demand more.

4) Interestingly, although Mr Kalra is furious, our survey found that almost 80% of our survey respondents were satisfied with the level of security provided by their banks to protect their valuables—like sturdy lockers, burglar alarms and CCTV surveillance.

5) Further, our survey showed that an overwhelming majority (87.7%) of respondents had not purchased insurance for the jewellery kept in the locker, although most were aware that banks do not insure the contents of lockers.

6) There are also plenty of cases where lockers are not operated for years, but the customer will insist that they should not be touched. Only last week a reader told us about her two sisters in the US who had bank lockers in India, but would neither come back to check their contents and release them, nor authorise her to do so. In these cases, banks cannot be held indefinitely accountable for the lockers’ contents.

7) Consider a situation where a bank is held responsible for the contents of a locker in the event of a theft. At the very least, bank customers would have to provide some evidence of what is kept in the locker (through photographs) and also that it was acquired from their known sources of income. Otherwise, customers can make the most fanciful claims without any obligation to back them up. Interestingly, our survey found that only three out of 10 people had a proper inventory of what was in the locker.

8) Finally, what happens when there has been a theft and the contents of your locker are stolen? Banks do offer some compensation, but actual claims depend on the ability to prove what was in the locker. There are documented cases where the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ruled in favour of depositors. In one case, even when termites ate up the currency stored in the locker.