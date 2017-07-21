RIL net profit jumped 10,000-fold in 40 years: Ambani

Vivid memories of Vividh Bharti

There was a girl named Sheela in our neighborhood building. As a young boy of five, I often used to wonder why the radio in the home often played a song reiterating her name. Much later I learned the song was sung by Mohammed in the 1969 super hit film Sawan Bhadon, starring Naveen Nischol and Rekha. A line in the song “Kan Mein Jhumka, Taal Mein Chumka” went “Rang hai nasheela, ang ang hai nasheela”. It was bound to be a chart buster because Vividh Bharti played the song almost every day and it had become an anthem by 1971. Another song that I recall is “Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue” from the 1969 movie Prince that starred Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala for the first and last time together. VB aired this song several times.

That sums up Vividh Bharti for you. At a time when there was no television or Internet, Vividh Bharti was the only succour for housewives and retired people. Vividh Bharti has time and again proved that music can be therapeutic. There was no MP3 player or smart phone then and the radio was the only available device for listening to music. Vividh Bharti specialised in repeating the songs a zillion times, so much so that even those who did not know Hindi would mumble the lyricts.

My mother did not know a word of Hindi when she came to Bombay in 1967 as a new bride of 18 years. My dad had a gruelling schedule working for a toothpaste company. He left home at seven in the morning and did not return home till around 9 p.m. The radio was her only companion when my father was away at work, until I arrived two years later.

It was amusing to hear my mother muttering a song “Ye Nile Gaganke Tale” in broken Hindi. I had to explain to her that it was actually “Yeh Neele Gagan Ke Tale, Dharti Ka Pyar Pale”, sung by Mahendra Kapoor for the 1967 hit film Humraz, directed by BR Chopra. Other songs in Humraz like Na Muh Chipake Jiyo and Tum Agar Saath Dene Ka Wada Karo were also chartbusters.

Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar got unpaid publicity thanks to Vividh Bharti playing songs from morning till night. Since they dominated the industry for many years, this is not surprising. However, to its credit, Vividh Bharti also popularised songs like “Bole Re Papihara” (Guddi, 1971), “Teri Jheel Si Gehri ankhon ne” (Dhuen Ki Lakeer, 1974), “Nam Gum Jayega” (Kinara, 1977) and “Zulf Lahrayi Toh Sawan Ka Mahina” (Khoon Ka Badla Khoon, 1978) sung by singers like Vani Jairam and Bhupinder.

Credit also goes to Vividh Bharti for immortalizing songs like “Yeh Dil Aur Unki Nigahon Ke Saaye” from the 1973 movie “Prem Parbat”. Music was composed by Jaidev and the lyrics were written by Jan Nisar Akhtar. The Ved Rahi directed movie featured Satish Kaul, Rehana Sultan and Nana Palshikar. But sadly the movie is not available now as the film roll was damaged in a fire. It was a plot that was way ahead of its times – that of a young woman married to an elderly man falling in love with a young man.

Rehana Sultan was an actress of substance. A gold medalist from the National Film Institute, Pune (she was a year senior to Jaya Bhaduri), she got stuck and typecast in film after film due to her portrayal of a blithe and bold woman in films like Chetna and Dastak.

Connoisseurs of good cinema must watch Dastak (1970) that won the National award for best actor (Sanjeev Kumar) and best actress (Rehana Sultan). The immortal music was composed by the legendary Madan Mohan. Recognition always eluded the latter despite his monumental talent.

Old timers will recall how Rehana shocked audiences in the ’70s as an intrepid, bold, cigarette smoking and foul mouthed prostitute. Between the ’70s and ’80s, most of Rehana’s hit songs in the movies that she did were popularized by Vividh Bharti (“Rasme Ulfat Ko Nibhaye To Nibhaye Kaise”, “Saiyan Ke Gaon mein taaron ke chaon mein” ‘Mai Ri Main Kase Kahoon” “Baiyan Na Dharo Balma”) but “Yeh Dil Aur Unki Nigahon Mein” took the cake.

Katherine Milkman, an academician, has presented her research findings on “Temptation Bundling”. In layman terms this means combining a monotonous activity with something that you love to do. My mother had tried this way back and continues to this day. She can never cook without listening to the radio.

During the ’80s, many Bollywood movies (mostly B-grade movies) were advertised on radio on a Sunday afternoon slot. A voiceover would talk about the highlights of the movie, along with song clips, triggering the listener’s curiosity to watch the film. For reasons unknown, such promotions stopped abruptly even though they were the cheapest forms of promotion.

As a child attending kindergarten in the afternoon, listening to non-filmi songs on Vividh Bharti while I got dressed became a habit (“Suraj Ki Garmi Se Jalte Hue Tan Ko” and “Maati Kahe Kunwar Se Tu Kya Roondhe Mohe”, to name a few). My high school days are filled with memories of listening to ““Sau Saal Pehle” from the 1961 hit “Jab Pyar Kisi se hota hai” featuring Dev Anand and Asha Parekh, aired on Vividh bharti almost every second day.

The quality of its content has considerably dipped, but Vividh Bharti continues to give me company though I left Mumbai years ago. Listening to Vividh Bharti brings back memories of those halcyon days when life was fun. If the constant chatter of RJs on satellite radio channels irritates you no end, Vividh Bharti’s repeat telecast of programmes several times shows the lack of novelty in its approach in attracting new age audiences.

Some of the programmes aired by Vividh Bharti have broadcasters reading out a whole lot of names from obscure places before playing a song and you know that all this is fabricated. Vividh Bharti does not seem to realise that audiences can detect if something is fake. If you repeatedly hear that some girl from a far off place near Punjab or Uttaranchal calls Vividh Bharti to hear an old song and often mentions that she is knitting or sewing at home, you cannot but help laugh at Vividh Bharti’s naiveté.

Notwithstanding all this, if you really want to hear rare gems like “Suna Hai Jabse Mausam Pyar Ke Kaabil” (Ramu Dada, 1961), “ Oh Sajna” ( Parakh, 1960), “Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Na” (Pagla Kahin Ka, 1970), “Chain Se Hum Ko Kabhi” (Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye, 1974), “Meri Jaan Mujhe Ja Na Kaho” (Anubhav, 1971), “Hasne Ki Chah Ne Itna Mujhe Rulaya Hai” (Aavishkar, 1974), “Dil Se Dil Milne Ka Koi Karan Hoga” (Charitraheen, 1975), “ Aha Rimjhim Ke Pyare Pyare” (Usne Kaha Tha, 1960) and so many more songs, there is no other channel like Vividh Bharti.

During my growing up years in Mumbai, Vividh Bharti became a friend and a constant companion. Hava Mahal, Sangeet Sarita, Jai mala, Chaaya Geet were some of the programmes that had our rapt attention. Who can ever forget Bhela Ke Phool that was featured at 11 p.m. in the night and without which one could not sleep. Bhoole Bhisre Geet that was broadcast in the mornings at 7 a.m. aired songs that we had never heard of. Now programs like Saki Sahel” and Bioscope Ki Baaten continue to be popular.

I credit Vividh bharti for engendering in me a love for the Hindi language. It helped me score good marks in Hindi in my Class X exams. Thank you Vividh Bharti.