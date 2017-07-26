BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Citizens' Issues
Public Interest
Right to privacy not absolute in a developing economy like India: Government
Moneylife Digital Team
26 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Union Government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the right to privacy was a fundamental right but not all its facets will be covered under it.
 
Attorney General KK Venugopal told a nine-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, "There is a fundamental right to privacy, but it is a wholly qualified right since the right to privacy consists of various aspects and is a sub-species of the right to liberty. Every aspect of it will not qualify as a fundamental right".
 
In an important development, several State governments decided to join the issue on the side of the petitioners and argued that there does exist a fundamental right to privacy in India.
 
The nine-Judge constitutional bench on Wednesday resumed hearings to settle the question on whether there exists a fundamental right to privacy in India. This bench, in the words of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, "...will decide the issue once and for all for conceptual clarity for the nation." 
 
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal began the day's proceedings representing the States of Karnataka, West Bengal, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. He took the position that privacy was indeed a fundamental right, but argued that it was not absolute, and the court would have to strike a balance between rights and restrictions. His elaboration that the contours of privacy would have to considered afresh was cut short by Chief Justice Khehar reiterating that the concern at present was only whether privacy was a fundamental right. Responding to Justice Jasti Chelameswar's question on the location of a potential fundamental right to privacy, Mr Sibal suggested Article 21 but also maintained that it is an inalienable natural right that inheres in all human beings.
 
The counsel for the state of Himachal Pradesh, JS Atri, then made a brief submission supporting privacy as a fundamental right and being part of personal liberty flowing from the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.
 
Attorney General Venugopal's primary prayer was that privacy is not a fundamental right, that it is too vague to qualify as a fundamental right. He argued that there can be no independent right called right to privacy, and that privacy is only a sociological notion, not a legal concept. If privacy were declared a fundamental right, then it can be a qualified right. He asked judges to state that only some aspects of privacy are fundamental, not all, and it is a limited fundamental right that can be taken away in legitimate state interest.
 
The Attorney General also said that in developing countries something as amorphous as privacy could not be a fundamental right, that other fundamental rights such as food, clothing and shelter override the right to privacy.
 
Last week, a large number of lawyers with an illustrious record argued for privacy as a fundamental right. This included Soli Sorabjee, Anand Grover, Arvind Datar, Meenakshi Arora, S Poovayya. Senior advocate Shyam Divan who argued in the PAN-Aadhaar case that Aadhaar was like an "electronic leash" on the people also appeared for the petitioners.
 
The government's contention -- riding on the back of the Kharak Singh judgement -- which had raised the question on privacy as a fundamental right in the first place did not seem to convince the bench. There have been 40 judgements since then reiterating the right to privacy.
 
In fact, the government has itself, in its earlier submissions in the Aadhaar matter, not contested privacy as a fundamental right. In fact, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said so on the floor of the House. Further, in the WhatsApp case, the government has this week argued for the right to privacy!
 
The government will continue its submissions on Thursday.

User

Public Interest
Google adds SOS Alerts to search results, maps
IANS
26 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
To help its users gather information about unfolding natural, man-made or humanitarian disasters, Google has added SOS Alerts to its search results and maps tools.
 
According to a Google post on Tuesday, people can get access to critical information and resources from local authorities and first responders, and will be shown news articles, emergency telephone numbers and other useful information in a single place.
 
"During a crisis, people need real-time information. Whether they're experiencing an issue on the ground or trying to understand the situation from afar, we want our products to give people quick access to important information -- such as what is going on and where it is happening -- to help them stay safe and informed," Google said.
 
When SOS Alert is activated, Google maps tool suggests which areas should be avoided, the roads that have been closed and places where people can seek refuge in.
 
According to a report in the BBC, data gathered from the firm's crowdsourced Waze mapping platform also makes it possible to see where traffic jams, accidents and other problems have been reported by the public.
 
"The level of detail shown within the search tool depends on whether the person carrying out the query is close to the incident. If nearby, they are presented with links to official alerts, tweets from first responders and useful short phrases in the local language," the report said.
 
Google has collaborated with several government bodies, the Red Cross and other organisations to help provide SOS Alerts in 12 countries, including the US, Japan, Philippines, Australia and Canada.
 
Google's Public Alerts complement SOS Alerts by helping the local and public authorities communicate emergency messages specifically related to official weather, public safety and earthquake alerts.
 
According to reports, Google has set up a team to decide which events warranted an SOS Alert, but it is yet to be known how many people have been entrusted the job.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Moneylife Campaign: RBI has no intention to give teeth to the Consumer Charter and impose penalty on banks
Moneylife Digital Team
26 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Moneylife Foundation, as a part of its campaign against arbitrary bank charges, had written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue a Master Circular or Notification with regard to its Charter of Customer Rights issued in 2014, with clear timelines for redressal and escalation of complaints and penalties or interest and compensation for negligent service, mis-selling of products and harassment of customers. 
 
On receiving a rather bland response, we filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act seeking details of the discussions, if any, on our memorandum. The RBI’s response indicates that a detailed discussion was held at multiple levels, including the Executive Director (ED). However, RBI decided not to give teeth to the consumer charter. 
 
“No penalty in envisaged on banks in the Charter (of Customer Rights) as these are designed as overarching principals of Consumer Protection to be imbibed by banks in their Customer Service Policy,” says a note by PJ Mathkar, Assistant General Manager (AGM), RBI. He further says that the Consumer charter was “formulated jointly by the Indian Banks Association and the Banking Codes and Standards Board of India (BCSBI)”.  
 
Mr Mathkar is probably unaware that the RBI also consulted NGOs such as Moneylife Foundation and the All India Bank Depositors Association (AIBDA) and probably others. Does this suggest that the NGO viewpoint was ignored in the final formulation?
 
According to Mr Mathkar’s note, the issues raised by Moneylife are “generally covered under extant regulatory guidelines and compliance to these by banks is monitored by supervisory process by the RBI”.  However, the large number of complaints about gross mis-selling of insurance and other third party products does not indicate that this is working. In fact, the RBI also has no process of receiving and acting on complaints forwarded by NGOs, after appeals to the bank or the Banking Ombudsman (BO) have failed. 
 
Mr Mathkar’s note further says, "We had conducted incognito visits to bank branches involved in selling of third party products across the country. Specific visits were undertaken to branches in semi-urban and rural areas across the country to assess the issues relating to mis-selling prevalent in those areas. Report of these visits confirmed the prevalence of certain unfair practices in sale of third party products by banks”.  
 
Still the Reserve Bank prefers to keep mum on the issue of levying penalty upon banks and bank employees involved in such malpractices. Worse, the changes made in the Banking Ombudsman rules are not good enough to tackle the issue, which suggests that the RBI is not aware of the gravity of complaints and is unwilling to engage with customers to get first hand reports. (Read: Customers Bleeding; RBI Offers Only Band-Aid ) 
 
Further to this, the file noting on Mr Mathkar’s note says, “The request relating to prescribing timelines for redressal/ escalation and imposing penalty etc. at this stage would not be a desirable proposition. As regards to aspect of mis-selling of products and services, we have since included their aspects as specific grounds of complaint in the amended BO scheme, which will come into force from 1 July 2017. In view of the above, we may, if approved, acknowledge receipt of this letter and advise the organisation that RBI is seized of the issues and has been initiating concerted actions on relevant issues.”
 
Another file noting states, “…we write to Ms (Sucheta) Dalal and Mr (Debashis) Basu explaining… initiatives taken like introducing internal ombudsman in banks, Consumer Education and Protection (CEP) Cell for BO complaints, prepared amendment of the BO Scheme including the introduction of mis-selling of financial products as a ground for complaint under the Scheme, opening of new BO office to increase accessibility to the public and introduction of Charter of Consumer Rights in the Customer Delivery Policies of bank.”
 
However, the letter we received does not mention any of this. The letter sent by R Satish, Deputy General Manager (RBI), on 26 April 2017 states, “As you may be aware that Reserve Bank has been undertaking proactive initiatives in the sphere of consumer protection and is examining the aspects indicated in your referred letter. We are grateful for the valuable feedback/ suggestions provided to us.”
 
The Charter of Customer Rights issued by RBI on 3 December 2014 recognises five basic rights of bank customers: Right to Fair Treatment; Right to Transparency and Fair and Honest Dealing; Right to Suitability; Right to Privacy; and Right to Grievance Redress and Compensation.
  
Interestingly the model Customer Rights Policy prepared by IBA talks about 'strict' measures to provide customers the right to grievance redress and compensation. It says, "The customer has a right to hold the financial services provider accountable for the products offered and to have a clear and easy way to have any valid grievances redressed. The provider should also facilitate redress of grievances stemming from its sale of third party products. The financial services provider must communicate its policy for compensating mistakes, lapses in conduct, as well as non-performance or delays in performance, whether caused by the provider or otherwise. The policy must lay out the rights and duties of the customer when such events occur."
 
"In pursuance of the above Right, bank will deal sympathetically and expeditiously with all things that go wrong; correct mistakes promptly; cancel any charge that has been applied wrongly and by mistake; and compensate the customer for any direct financial loss that might have been incurred by the customer due to its lapses," the IBA model policy says.
 
However, ground realities continue to be different for bank customers. Especially, banks never accept their mistake and continue to charge the customer without any question of compensation. 
 
Moneylife Foundation has been at the forefront of speaking up for bank customers. An online petition launched by us has garnered more than two lakh signatures. (Sign the Petition).
 
You may also want to read…
 
 
 
 

User

COMMENTS

Arun Adalja

1 hour ago

rbi never responds to customer and they always take side of banks and banks are taking advantage by doing manmani.retail customers are at mercy of regulatories which are sleeping all the time.

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More