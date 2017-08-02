BUY
Revealed: Why Twitter conceals daily active user number
IANS
02 August 2017
Responding to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as to why Twitter is hiding its daily active user (DAU) growth, the company said "the absolute number of DAUs is less important than the percentage change in DAUs".
 
In a correspondence between the company and SEC, Twitter revealed that the percentage change in DAUs is the key factor to know whether user engagement is increasing or decreasing on a relative basis.
 
According to a report on Business Insider on Tuesday, Twitter also believes that revealing its DAU growth will be an unfair comparison to other social networks like Facebook and Snapchat.
 
"The company also focuses investors on percentage change rather than absolute DAU numbers to avoid confusion when comparing the company with other companies that disclose information regarding DAUs, but use different definitions of DAUs that may include different segments of their respective user bases," Twitter wrote.
 
Twitter has added zero users since first quarter, posting $574 million in revenue in the second quarter in 2017, which is a decrease of five per cent YoY (year-on-year).
 
Twitter now has 328 million monthly active users (MAUs) -- the same number it reported in the first quarter of 2017.
 
"Monthly active usage (MAU) increased five per cent YoY and daily active usage (DAU) increased 12 per cent YoY, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth," said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, in a statement.
 
As such, concealing the DAU numbers acts as a silver lining to Twitter's declining monthly user base because DAU growth percentage implies that existing users are engaging with the micro-blogging site more.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

SEBI gives nod to BSE on non-competitive bidding
IANS
02 August 2017
The BSE on Tuesday said it has got no-objection nod from securities markets regulator SEBI to act as a facilitator in non-competitive bidding (NCB).
 
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) go-ahead will facilitate the stock exchange major to act as a facilitator in the auction of government securities and treasury bills (T-bills) through exchange mechanism, a BSE statement said.
 
This facility will provide retail investors an avenue to participate in government securities market, it said.
 
The NCB in government securities, introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in January 2002, is open to individuals, Hindu undivided families, regional rural banks, cooperative banks, firms, companies, corporate bodies, institutions, provident funds, and trusts.
 
"Under the scheme, eligible investors apply for a certain amount of securities in an auction without mentioning price/yield," the statement said.
 
"However, the NCB has failed to attract the retail investors and the penetration of government securities continues to be low."
 
The statement said the BSE had earlier received in-principle approval from the RBI on January 6 to act as facilitator for retail investors, including individuals, for participating in NCB facility in the auction of government securities and T-bills.
 
Sebi set up committee on fair market conduct
IANS
02 August 2017
Stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday said it has set up a committee "on fair market conduct".
 
The committee is expected to submit the report within a period of four months.
 
"The committee will suggest short term and medium term measures for improved surveillance of the markets as well as issues of high frequency trades, harnessing of technology and analytics in surveillance. The committee will also suggest evidentiary issues in antifraud enforcement," it said.
 
The panel will work under the chairmanship of former Lok Sabha Secretary General and former Law Secretary T.K. Viswanathan.
 
Other members of the committee will be representatives of law firms, mutual funds, retail brokers, institutional brokers, forensic auditing firms, foreign portfolio investors, stock exchanges, chambers of commerce, data analytics firms and Sebi.
 
The regulator said a fair and efficient securities market stands on investor confidence and the same can be instilled by keeping the market free from manipulative practices, adding that regulatory intervention in this regard has been made in the areas of market manipulation and insider trading.
 
Similarly in order to curb the practice of market manipulation, the regulator framed SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Markets) Regulations, 2003.
 
Sebi said that the terms of reference of the committee includes identification of opportunities for improvement in its Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 and Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Markets Regulations, 2003, more particularly with respect to trading plans, handling of UPSI during takeovers and align Insider Trading Regulations to Companies Act provisions, a statement said.
 
The regulator also said it was noted that the securities market environment being dynamic, periodic review of regulations and surveillance mechanisms was of utmost importance in order to effectively discharge the objectives of it.
 
