Retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale
IANS
24 April 2017
London, Luxury shoe and bag retailer Jimmy Choo, with market value of over 700 million pounds (Rs 5,800 crore), has put itself up for sale.
 
The retailer said it had "decided to conduct a review of the various strategic options open to the company to maximise value for its shareholders" and that it was seeking offers for the business, reports theguardian.com.
 
The move was backed by the company's independent directors and JAB Luxury, its majority shareholder with a stake of 68 per cent.
 
Shares in Jimmy Choo jumped 10 per cent to a record high of 186.25 pence on the news, valuing the group at more than 720 million pounds. The company floated on the stock market in 2014 at a price of 140 pence a share, valuing it at about 550 million pounds.
 
Any sale is expected to attract interest from strategic American buyers as well as Middle Eastern, Chinese and Russian bidders.
 
The company was founded in London in 1996 by the Malaysian fashion designer Jimmy Choo and the then Vogue accessories editor Tamara Mellon. It runs 150 stores around the world including India, opening 10 last year as well as refitting 16 shops.
 
Men's shoes remain its fastest-growing category and account for nine per cent of revenue.
 
The company has benefited from the drop in Sterling since the EU referendum and is expanding in China. It has fared better than other luxury retailers such as Burberry, which were hit by Chinese tourists cutting back on luxury purchases.
 
JAB, an investment company owned by Germany's billionaire Reimann family, wants to sell its stake in the shoes group to focus on food and other consumer goods, theguardian.com said.
 
The family, one of Europe's wealthiest business dynasties, has been building an empire of coffee brands and last year added Krispy Kreme Doughnuts to its portfolio. It also owns the US cosmetics brand Coty. Luxury investments make up less than 10 per cent of JAB's portfolio, and it plans to use the sale proceeds to take on the likes of Nestlé.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Display subsidies on food grain at PDS shops: Centre
IANS
24 April 2017
New Delhi, The Centre has directed states to display information on central and state subsidies for food grain under the Targeted Public Distribution System on boards outside Fair Price Shops for public information and awareness.
 
A letter issued by Food and Public Distribution Department of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution says information on the cost of wheat and rice to the central government and the price at which these are sold under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) should be given in tabular form.
 
There should be separate columns for subsidy given by the central as well as the state governments, the letter said.
 
For 2017-18, the Centre spent Rs 24.09 per kg on wheat and Rs 32.64 on rice. Under the NFSA, wheat is sold at Rs 2 and rice at Rs 3 per kg. Thus, the Centre bears a subsidy of Rs 22.09 per kg of wheat and Rs 29.64 on rice. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
Can't enforce fundamental duties: Supreme Court
IANS
24 April 2017
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday declined a plea for the enforcement of the fundamental duties as enshrined in the constitution and the implementation of two separate reports by former chief justices of the apex court on the issue.
 
A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y Chandrachud declined the plea by lawyer Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay, a spokesman of the Delhi BJP, who contended that both Chief Justice A.S. Verma and Chief Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah, who headed commissions on the issue after their retirement, found that something was not working and made recommendations to address the situation.
 
Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel V. Shekhar told the bench that if the situation is not addressed, people will lose faith in the system. 
 
Declining the plea, Chief Justice Khehar noted that the petitioner was the spokesman of the ruling patty -- a powerful person who can get anything done. 
 
"You are spokesperson of the BJP Party. You are so powerful, you can get a nything done. Ask your party to do so," Chief Justice Khehar told the petitioner.
 
Among the fundamental duties, patterned on the Soviet model and included by the 42nd amendment in 1976 are: to abide 
by the constitution and respect its ideal and institutions, to uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, to defend the country and render national service when called upon to do so, and to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India transcending religious, linguistic and regional diversities.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

GLN Prasad

7 hours ago

I agree to differ. When a powerful petition has himself approached Court, they should have decided the issue. There are number of cases in which Judiciary mandated such procedure and never any one questioned about their inherent powers. They are not willing to involve themselves and do not want to enter into likely controversies. There ends the matter.

REPLY

Vinay Isloorkar

8 hours ago

The stand taken by the court is correct. The political class must collectively work on moral rearmament of the population.

REPLY

Vinay Isloorkar

8 hours ago

The stand taken by the court is correct. The political class must collectively work on moral rearmament of the population.

REPLY

PulseOn

9 hours ago

A corresponding right creates a corresponding duty and vice versa. Unfortunately, to make a duty of state enforceable, it will require a constitutional amendment. That whole 51A refers to various duties, most of which relate to citizen duties.

REPLY

