BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Companies & Sectors
Economy & Nation
'RERA authorities should ensure existing projects are first completed'
IANS
25 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Mumbai, The authorities who will monitor the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, (RERA) should concentrate on seeing all the existing projects are completed and delivered before allowing new projects, an official of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) said on Monday.
 
"RERA is the new paradigm which has come in. People will have to find ways not only by the builders but also by the enlightened buyers with RERA authorities come into force.
 
"The most critical is the Union and state governments to see how deliveries can be made as shorter time period as possible. Before new projects are allowed, we need to see all the existing projects are completed, delivered so that while you (builder) take approvals for new projects, you (builder) continue the process," said Naredco Chairman Rajeev Talwar.
 
"RERA is a good piece of legislation," he said, adding his hope that the problems the buyers have been facing will now become the story of the past.
 
"Buyers have been facing problems for almost a decade. Interest of the buyers must be protected," he said.
 
"In terms of implementation of the RERA, it will certainly take some time because the regulations say that you (builder) can register (a project) only after all the approvals have been taken. 
 
In a place like Maharashtra, the cycle can take up to two years. Very often, various authorities are not in place. They take plenty of times for processing the same approvals which should not be time-consuming," Talwar said in an interview with BTVi.
 
He said that the real problem to solve was for buyers who have already booked flats or apartments in a place like Mumbai and any other cities in India.
 
"The real solution lies in assuring all the buyers all over the country, the apartment they booked will be delivered to them without any additional charge and any specification albeit delays," he said, adding that for which, all the state governments need to get some things into action.
 
"The inventory of projects which have been undertaken for construction and which are nearing completion. We need to play more attention for these kind projects some kind of funding kick starts, if required, may be done through a screw account so that the projects start rolling," he said. 
 
Trust deficit should be negated, if it happens, the establishment of RERA would be justified, he added.
 
He said state and central government can intervene if prices of commodities go up. For example, cement prices from Rs 200 a packet to more than Rs 300 in the last six months. Prices of steel have gone up from Rs 33,000 a tonne to Rs 47,000 a tonne in the same period.
 
"We need to have that each one of these producers commit to a price over a year and the quantity, they will make available. Builders of affordable housing or other housing can actually plan their outlay and capital expenditure over a year's time," he said.
 
Maharashtra government released pro-consumer RERA rules and developers are to face action, stiffer penalties on violation of norms. In terms of penalties, he said criminal proceedings should not take place against developers.
 
"Let each of the RERA authorities take up each project and transparently bring out how much time is required," he added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
South Asia needs to improve its subdued competitiveness
Amit Kapoor (IANS)
25 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
South Asia is becoming one of the most interesting regions in the world economy, displaying unprecedented growth, averaging close to six per cent per annum since the 1990s. According to a new World Bank report, it has consolidated its position as the global leader in growth.
 
South Asia is expected to have grown by an impressive 6.7 per cent (y-o-y) as a whole over the last year, staying higher than the growth rate of East Asia, which stood at 6.3 per cent. Other regions around the world have either been growing slowly or contracting.
 
Even though India accounts for more than three-quarters of the region's GDP, it is not the only country that has pulled the region into a high-growth trajectory. Apart from India, Bangladesh and Bhutan have grown at around seven per cent over the last year. In fact, Bhutan has become the fastest-growing economy in the region owing to its booming hydropower production.
 
However, there are a few causes of concern as well that can affect the region's long-term growth. First, investments in South Asia have been second only to East Asia, but declining over the last year, being pulled down by India and Sri Lanka. South Asia's public debt is also the second-highest across regions. These factors can be inimical to the economic growth of the region in the long run.
 
Second, and more importantly, South Asia has the weakest trade integration with the world and also within its economies. Globally, the region's exports account for only around 10 percent of its GDP, which is second-least only to sub-Saharan Africa. As a region, South Asia's regional trade accounts for less than six percent of its global trade. Now that labour in China is becoming costlier, South Asia can gain considerably by focusing on labour-intensive export industries. The debates about globalisation at least agree on the view that it has been poverty-reducing for developing countries. South Asia can tackle its poverty issues by spurring job creation through higher global and regional integration.
 
Third, the region has made little progress in diversifying its exports. Between 2001 and 2013, almost 80 percent of South Asia's export growth came from the sale of the same goods to the same destinations. All South Asian countries have been paragons of particular industries: apparel for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, business process outsourcing for India and light manufacturing for Pakistan. A lack of diversification in exports can be dangerous for a nation in the long run as industries can easily shift base when operations become uncompetitive in that economy.
 
Therefore, even though South Asia is currently the fastest-growing region in the world, it is in no way out of the woods yet. A wide range of factors can put the brakes on its run unless and until the region improves its subdued competitiveness. A short-term method is to keep costs low, but the only sustainable path is to increase the productivity of its factors of production. South Asia, however, has seen growth through the accumulation of factor quantities rather than an improvement in their productivity.
 
A sustainable and efficient mechanism to improve productivity is through agglomeration, that is, through the benefits that arise to firms and workers by locating close together. Research shows that a rise of employment by 10 per cent in a district results in a 0.2-0.9 percent increase in total factor productivity in the firms located within the district.
 
However, even though South Asia is heavily concentrated in terms of economic activity, the degree of geographic concentration has remained mostly unchanged. For instance, an earlier World Bank report found that the degree of geographical concentration of manufacturing activities in South Asia has hardly changed in the last two decades. South Asian countries have hardly benefitted from the creation of clusters and the productivity that arises out of it. It is due to this reason that industries like electronics, which benefit from proximity among suppliers and manufacturers, could never flourish in the region in a way it did in East Asia, despite the former having competitive labour costs.
 
If policymakers in the region focus more on raising productivity by encouraging formation of clusters, the region's growth can become more sustainable in the long run. Competitive factor conditions along with lucrative clusters might attract foreign firms and investment. This would, firstly, tackle the issue of declining investments and rising public debt. Secondly, it would lead to better global integration of the region. Finally, creation of strong clusters leads to setting up of supporting industries around the region, which would also move the economy towards higher diversification.
 
By 2030, South Asia will be home to more than a quarter of the world's working adults. Informed public policy moves will define their future.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
GST: Consumer companies ready, wholesalers worried about denting margins
Moneylife Digital Team
24 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
As the much-awaited goods and service tax (GST) implementation deadline of 1 July 2017 draws closer, consumer goods companies are gearing for its seamless implementation. However, the state of affairs as far as other stakeholders in the system distributors, and wholesalers is starkly different as these players are still worrying about cost increase, which could dent their margins, says a research report.
 
In the report, Edelweiss Securities Ltd, says, "Though GST will usher in efficiency and ease of doing business, it will lead to marginal increase in working capital requirement for various stakeholders in the overall distribution chain right from the consumer goods companies to distributors to wholesalers to retailers – essentially on account of GST being levied on supply of goods even if that supply is between warehouses."
 
 
Edelweiss says its interactions with consumer goods companies indicate that most players had commenced the process to be GST ready a long time ago and have the information technology (IT) systems and processes already in place. "Most have set up separate GST committees to take care of all the systems, processes and compliance required under the new regime and a few have also appointed consultants from the Big Four—PWC, Deloitte, EY and KPMG. Not only internal, but even IT systems of sales force’s hand held devices have been updated. Thus, our interactions indicate no significant issues as far as GST implementation is concerned from the company end," it says.
 
"However," it says, "the state of affairs as far as other stake holders in the system distributors, and wholesalers is starkly different. We anticipate some problems at the wholesaler end as many are outside the tax bracket and a few are improving their margins solely by way of tax evasion (a few operate on wafer thin margins of close to 1%, by being out of the tax net). Wholesalers make gains from unbilled goods which do not attract VAT. Hence, if a product which should have cost the wholesaler Rs112.5 (assuming 12.5% VAT and Rs100 product cost), costs him only Rs100. However, under GST, it will be difficult to evade taxes. Hence, we anticipate some pushback from wholesalers (and also some distributors/ stockists who are outside the taxation net), which could lead to some issues in trade."
 
On the positive side, Edelweiss says all consumer goods companies are planning to engage with distributors to ensure that the latter are registered with the GST department and have the software of companies installed in their systems and are also planning to hold sessions to educate distributors about compliance and other paperwork involved.
 
Edelweiss' key takeaways from its interaction with market players, include, destocking, increased working capital across the chain, larger market share gains from local players and and compliance cost, procedures to increase initially. 
 
 
"With the deadline for GST registration coming to an end (30 April 2017), our channel check suggests that most distributors have got themselves registered on the GST portal. However, amidst excitement and curiosity, distributors are still trying to figure out the methodology to avail input tax credit, availability of credit on the stock lying from the pre-GST era, and tax rates. We believe akin to demonetisation, destocking will be seen in June 2017 with recovery in July 2017. The only difference though in the GST era will be that end consumer demand will not have significant impact, even as issues will arise in case of business to business (B2B)," the report says.
 
 
Edelweiss feels that initially the cost of compliance and working capital to move up even as GST will usher in better efficiency in the system via ease of doing business (one tax rate subsuming all other taxes); curtail cascading taxes; faster movement of goods; and savings in logistics costs. 
 
"However," it says, "We believe working capital requirement will increase, especially as GST is levied on supply of goods (covers even stock transfers). Both companies as well as distributors will have to pay GST at the time of dispatch of stock even if they are supplied to their own warehouses, and subsequently claim credit on the input tax so paid. Also, the input tax credit mechanism will entirely be online and on real-time basis. For instance, if Company A supplies goods to say 100 distributors, it will need to upload all invoices on the GST portal. If Company A misses uploading say 5-10 invoices, the distributor will not be able to take credit. This will entail reconciliation process leading to a time lag."
 
"Many consumer goods companies currently have their factories in tax free zones and do not have to pay taxes on the goods supplied. Under GST, such companies will need to first pay tax and subsequently claim refund. This will also result in higher working capital requirement (procedural details inside)," it added.
 
Rates of tax, the most sought after number
While all eyes are on the GST Council’s meeting scheduled on 18-19 May 2017, when the likely GST rates will be finalised and announced, going by the general tone of the finance ministry till date, the likely tax rates seem to be as follows: 
 
i. About 70% of the goods will fall under the 18% tax bracket – this could mean that most of FMCG products will fall under this category, which could be
ii. one of the biggest positives for the FMCG sector; 
iii. processed goods could fall under 5% category; 
iv. salt, milk, fresh fruits and vegetables could attract NIL tax rate. 
 
The overarching confusion persists for the paint companies as on the one side there is a high chance of these companies also falling in the 18% tax bracket. However, considering that paint companies are high polluting industries, the tax rate might be set at 28%. 
 
However, if the tax rate for FMCG companies gets finalised at 18%, then there could be a huge spurt in demand for the large FMCG companies and could also entail a shift in demand from unorganised to organised segment, Edelweiss added.
 
According to the report, there would be stringent regulations for movement of goods under the GST regime. "Under GST, e-way bills will need to be issued before goods are dispatched. It would be important to carry e-way bills for the goods in transit as an authorised officer could intercept the conveyance/ trucks to verify e-way bills. This will ensure that unaccounted, or non-tax paid goods are disallowed and restricted from moving easily. It will also lead the large organised players gaining market share from the unorganised segment," it concluded.
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More