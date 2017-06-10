BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Moneylife Events
Life
RERA a big move forward, but consumers need watching, says consumer activist Varsha Raut
Moneylife Digital Team
10 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Real Estate Regulation & Development Act 2016 (RERA) has, for the first time, empowered consumers and made a beginning in terms of effectively protecting the biggest investment that most Indians make. This is definitely a huge step in the area of real estate but it is still a “work in progress”. 
 
Speaking about the Act at Moneylife Foundation on Saturday, Ms. Varsha Raut, of the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat said, “RERA is a gift to the consumer. Now the ball is in our court and we can make the most out of it by keeping a watchful eye. I think people should not be hasty in purchasing flats right now. Wait for two months (which is the time given for registration under RERA), and if you see any malpractice or anything suspicious then one must not hesitate in approaching the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat or just complaining to MahaRERA.”
 
 
There is a huge interest in understanding RERA and Ms Raut addressed a packed hall. Ms Raut, who has been an activist for 30 years, focused on consumer protection issues in the act such as timely completion, delivery, payments, possession and promise vs delivery. She said, “There is a difference between a consumer and a customer. A customer does not necessarily have specific knowledge about her rights, but a consumer is supposed to be aware and should fight for his/her rights. RERA is a proof that the consumer has finally been acknowledged”
 
 
Highlighting the features of RERA she said, “The registration requirement under RERA is definitely one of the most important features of the act. An on-going project needs to register within 3 months of the commencement of the act and a new project cannot even advertise, market or sell apartments until it has registered and submitted all documents and permissions that are required to develop the property”. 
 
 
False or misleading advertisement as well as promising misleading services can lead to revocation of registration. She further explained to the audience of the consequences of revocation on registration. 
 
Briefing the audience about the application process, she said, “personal information of the promoter, the details of all his projects in the past 5 years including the status of these projects, the proforma of the allotment, the sanctioned plan, layout plan and even the specifications of the proposed projects are a few things that are expected from the promoters”. 
 
She further said that the “promoter is responsible to the consumer for all legal obligations and services till the conveyance is granted and handed over to a registered society of flat owners. Until then, the promoter is accountable to the consumer for all incorrect or false statements made to the consumer and may have to return the entire investment with interest (at such rate as may be prescribed) with the compensation. 
 
In case of structural defects, she informed that it was necessary to bring to the notice of the promoter within a period of five years from the date of handling over the possession. 
 
 
As regards the rights and duties of every allotee, she said that it was the right of every allotee to obtain information about the project i.e., construction schedule, date of completion as well as knowledge about the amenities agreed to be provided. It was the duty of every allotee to make timely payments in the manner specified in the agreement and to participate in the formation of a society and to register for the conveyance deed. 
 
Interestingly, the first regulatory action under MahaRERA was initiated on the basis of Ms Raut’s complaint about a misleading advertisement by real estate brokerage firm Sai Estate Consultant under 'unfair trade practice.' The firm was called for a hearing and a penalty of Rs 1.2 lakhs was imposed on the firm. It has also been asked to rectify hoardings with a sticker that says it is being done under directions from MahaRERA .
 
“RERA is an act with a long term vision and I know it will be close to our hearts as real estate is a special and important topic for all of us. The fight is not over though and so we must stay vigilant and take action against what is wrong”, an important message from Ms Raut.
 

User

Economy & Nation
GST Suvidha Providers say IT systems not ready for July 1 roll-out
IANS
10 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
With three weeks to go before the country moves to big bang tax reform, Goods and Services Tax (GST) Suvidha Providers -- key links between taxpayers and the government -- say the IT systems for a July 1 roll-out are not ready.
 
"All the rules are yet to be notified. Only after the rules are finalised can the IT systems from Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) be ready. The GST Suvidha Providers (GSPs) would be ready only after that," Tejas Goenka, Executive Director at Tally Solutions told IANS.
 
GSPs are expected to help large businesses with complex internal processes to comply with the GST regime. A meeting was held between GSTN officals and suvidha providers on Friday.
 
Neeraj Hutheesingh, Founder and Director, Cygnet Infotech said that with the roll-out date closing in, "the worst fears of the market are coming true -- lack of IT preparedness. July 1 fails to appeal as a feasible deadline."
 
All the GSPs shortlisted and licensed by GSTN, he explained, were dependent on the application progam interfaces (APIs) furnished by GSTN network. In all, 34 GSPs have been selected.
 
GSPs will use the APIs for accounting software, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, filing software and billing software that will help businesses comply with the new indirect tax regime.
 
Analyst Pritam Mahure said that the roll-out date of July 1 is not an issue but the problem is that things were undecided even with 20 days remaining. It was hampering testing needs of the Suvidha Providers.
 
"Significant testing needs to be carried out by the ecosystem. However, GSTN sandbox release does not appear to be geared up for the same. It's a catch-22 situation. The problem is that everything is still in a fluid sate -- the tax rates, Rules," Mahure told IANS. A sandbox is a virtual space where new software can be tested securely.
 
"The primary focus is to handle the forms for which the APIs are avaible from GSTN. For the remainder forms, the entire flow is being finalised so that once the APIs for the same are available, we can be ready to offer the (service) to clients," Saket Agarwal, Global CEO, Spice Digital said.
 
Vinod Tambi, COO, Excellon Software, said: "Many of the aspects of GST such as rates, exemptions, have only been announced a few days back while we are still awaiting some other inputs. Hence July 1 does look like an uphill task."
 
GSTN has said that the API specifications will be released in staggered manner for all the GSPs so that they can study and analyse the same for making changes in their software developed on old design of returns.
 
Subsequent to publishing of the specifications, GSTN will also make available live APIs on the sandbox for testing of the codes that the GSPs will modify/develop. The live API will be made available only by June 29. 
 
But the government has maintained a strict stance that July 1 deadline won't be deferred.
 
With a view to assessing preparedness in various areas of GST, a joint presentation by officials from the Centre and state tax administration was held in the national capital on June 4.
 
"In all interactions with trade industry and public, it should be clearly indicated by officers at all levels that the target date of implementation is July 1 only and the implementation of this big reform will not be deferred beyond this date," according to the minutes of the meeting accessed by IANS.
 
"All officers should keep a check on adverse publicity or criticism of GST and should counteract it promptly," it was noted at the meeting.
 
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, has also been voicing serious doubts about the IT readiness by July 1.
 
"Entire GST will depend on one IT system of GSTN. The presentation given by them clearly shows that they are not ready and need more time. They have appointed 34 Suvidha providers for the whole country...will that be sufficient?" Mitra had wondered.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
Increased Penalties and Punishments Against Traffic Violators Will help Improve Road safety
Moneylife Digital Team
10 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill (MVB) that was passed by the Lok Sabha is huge move forward in tackling the traffic hazards all over the country. This means that stricter provision will be introduced to increase the level of road safety and ensure stronger punitive measures against traffic violators, says traffic and road safety experts. 
 
The MVB is considered as an important step towards strengthening the legal framework for improving road safety in India where the country’s roads witness over 5 lakh road accidents each year resulting in 1.46 lakh fatalities. The new penalty provisions encompass offences such as juvenile driving, drunken driving, over-speeding and over-loading. Even driving without a helmet for bikers will also have a heavier penalty. 
 
At round table discussion on 9th June  in Mumbai as part of a 3-day seminar where experts of road and transportation came together from across the world to understand and suggest the various changes that the city should undertake in order to improve city travel. 
 
 “Strengthening the provisions for regulating road users’ behaviors will contribute to the reduction of road traffic deaths and injuries in India”, said David Cliff, CEO of the Global Road Safety Partnership, while focusing on the specific issue of ‘bad infrastructure vs bad driver’. 
 
Various experts said that the MVB will close major gaps in the legislative framework that governs road safety like introducing the Good Samaritan guidelines to help road accident victims, a proposal to create a National Register for Driving License and a National Register for Vehicle registration to smoothen the licensing and registration process and prescribing standards for road design and penalties for non-compliance which will hit the technical issues persisting the system. 
 
Measures have also been undertaken to tackle road safety state wise. In 2014, due to a Public Interest Litigation, the Supreme Court of India appointed a 3-member committee to measure and monitor the implementation of road safety laws in the country. This committee has issued several directions during the last two years to all the states to make the necessary amendments in their respective state Motor Vehicle Rules.  
 
Ranjit Gadgil, a member of the Parisar organization and the moderator of the round table discussion, said that Maharashtra was one of the better states which has started working on its road safety laws. Five problems have been identified to work towards:-
 
Poor driver skills
The system of acquiring a driving license needs to undergo an extensive level of transformation. Also, computerisation and improvement in the format of driving test would be beneficial. 
 
Fitness of Vehicles
Jessica Truong of the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and a guest at the round table discussion, emphasised on the model of the car playing a major role and has even previously stated that people should become more aware of the safety ratings of cars. Safety ratings of cars are to do with the various vehicle safety technologies added to these automobiles.  
 
Enforcement
Police enforcement can help reduce the number of violations. The Government must invest in automated enforcement to increase the level of efficiency in catching and penalising violators.
 
Road Design
Smarter and more efficient roads must be built. Maintenance of the roads in the city is one of the major issues faced by the commuters. Facilities for pedestrians must also be improved from the quality of footpaths to making strict rules for pedestrian signals.   
 
Lack of Awareness
More awareness campaigns need to be undertaken to inculcate traffic discipline and civic sense.
 
 
“This is the first step in the battle of road safety” said Dr Soames Job of the World Bank and a Global Road Safety Lead and believes that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the State Governments need to develop a joint strategy and implement a time-bound action plan to achieve the main goal. 
 
The next step in the legislative process is the passage of the amended Bill in the Rajya Sabha during the upcoming August session. Also, as a signatory of the Brasilia Declaration, this would be a huge step forward for India in working towards its commitments to halving the fatalities and injuries in the country by 2020. 
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More