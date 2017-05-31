Renotify: Make Notes on the Trot

Renotify is one of the fastest note-takers I have come across. It allows you to take notes very quickly, no further clicks or taps, no labelling, no choosing icons. Just tap the app icon, type in your note and save. That’s it. In fact, in the time you read this sentence, you could have created a note.

Unlike other quick notes apps, Renotify allows you to view, dismiss, or add more notes instantly from anywhere on your device via the notification tray. You will also see a reminder icon in the status bar the instant you turn the screen on.

The focus of this app is on speed. Hence, the bells and whistles of a, typically, serious app are absent. Just put the app on your home screen or lock screen. All you have to do is open it, type your message and press a button and your reminder will be waiting for you in the form of a notification the next time you look at your phone.

Renotify Pro—the paid version—includes all the features mentioned above, plus options for expandable notifications, vibration reminders, Android Wear support with snooze/dismiss options on the watch, note editing and an optional history of the last 50 notifications made.

The paid version is great, but the free version is good enough for starters.