Renotify: Make Notes on the Trot
Yazdi Tantra
31 May 2017
Renotify is one of the fastest note-takers I have come across. It allows you to take notes very quickly, no further clicks or taps, no labelling, no choosing icons. Just tap the app icon, type in your note and save. That’s it. In fact, in the time you read this sentence, you could have created a note.
 
Unlike other quick notes apps, Renotify allows you to view, dismiss, or add more notes instantly from anywhere on your device via the notification tray. You will also see a reminder icon in the status bar the instant you turn the screen on.
 
The focus of this app is on speed. Hence, the bells and whistles of a, typically, serious app are absent. Just put the app on your home screen or lock screen. All you have to do is open it, type your message and press a button and your reminder will be waiting for you in the form of a notification the next time you look at your phone. 
 
Renotify Pro—the paid version—includes all the features mentioned above, plus options for expandable notifications, vibration reminders, Android Wear support with snooze/dismiss options on the watch, note editing and an optional history of the last 50 notifications made.
 
The paid version is great, but the free version is good enough for starters.
 

Economy & Nation
New Re1 notes to be circulated soon by RBI
IANS
31 May 2017
New one rupee notes with a multicoloured look will soon be put in circulation by the Reserve Bank of India, the RBI announced on Tuesday.
 
"The Reserve Bank of India will soon put into circulation currency notes in one rupee denomination," an RBI release said. 
 
"The notes have been printed by the Government of India. The existing currency notes in this denomination in circulation will also continue to be legal tender," it said.
 
"The colour of One Rupee currency note shall be predominantly pink green on obverse and reverse in combination with others," it added.
 
Elaborating on the design of the note, the central bank said it will bear the signature of Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das. 
 
"The numbering shall be in black at right hand bottom portion of the note," it said. 
 
On the reverse side, the year '2017' is mentioned. 
 
"There is also representation of One Rupee coin with rupee symbol having floral design, and the surrounding design consists of the picture of 'Sagar Samrat' the oil exploration platform," it added. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

4 hours ago

There is once again a shortage of lesser denomination notes in the market. Hopefully this should meet the requirements to a limited extent.

Economy & Nation
Deutsche Bank fined USD 41 mn for money laundering violations
IANS
31 May 2017
The US Federal Reserve has announced a penalty of USD 41 million on the US operations of Deutsche Bank for its deficiencies in anti-money laundering program.
 
"The (Federal Reserve) Board identified failures by Deutsche Bank's US banking operations to maintain an effective program to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws," said the Fed in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
 
The central bank also issued a cease and desist order against the German bank, which requires the bank to improve its senior management oversight and controls related to its compliance with anti-money laundering laws.
 
The German bank was fined a total of $156.6 million in April by the Fed for its deficiencies in its foreign exchange trading and its failure to keep a compliance program with the Volcker rule. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

