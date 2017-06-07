BUY
Reliance Mutual Fund announces IPO
IANS
The board of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM) has given its approval to list the company's equity shares on the bourses, the company said on Wednesday.
 
In a statement issued here, RNAM said its board of directors have given their nod to list the company's equity shares on the stock exchanges subject to necessary regulatory and corporate approvals.
 
RNAM is the asset manager to Reliance Mutual Fund and will be the first among the top three players in the asset management sector to list its shares on exchanges.
 
"The proposed listing of RNAM would facilitate sharing of value with the retail investors applying for its IPO (initial public offering)," the statement said.
 
Discussions with merchant bankers, lawyers and auditors for IPO process would be initiated soon, it said, adding that the percentage of dilution, which shall be subject to regulatory norms, is yet to be decided.
 
"As a part of financial inclusion we have been creating wealth for mutual fund unit holders. Now we also believe it's an opportunity for retail investors to participate as equity shareholders in the asset management company. Along with further consolidations happening in economy we would like to be ready to take advantage of suitable acquisitions," RNAM Executive Director and CEO Sundeep Sikka was quoted as saying in the statement.
 
During the year ended March 31, 2017, the company announced increase of 25 per cent on its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 3,58,059 crore ($55.1 billion) over last year; an increase of nine per cent in its total income to Rs 1,436 crore ($221 million) over last year and a 16 per cent increase in its profit before tax to Rs 581 crore ($90 million).
 
RNAM is a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited (RCL), with Nippon Life Insurance Company as its strategic partner. RCL holds 51 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of RNAM.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex volumes dry up as market heads higher – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were still on an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with small gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets traded on a flat note during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet due later in the day. However, a better-than-expected monsoon forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), coupled with healthy buying in healthcare, consumer durables and automobile sectors, kept market sentiments buoyed. Auto, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and healthcare stocks shone, whereas IT (information technology) sector traded in negative after Tuesday's positive movement, pointed out market analysts. On the NSE, there were 868 advances, 608 declines and 76 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,465 advances, 1,191 declines and 147 unchanged.
 
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its second review for FY2017-18 on Wednesday kept all key policy rates unchanged while seeking to achieve consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4%. The repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) will remain at 6.25%, while reverse repo rate will be at 6%. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate will be steady at to 6.50%. The major indices closed quietly at the end of trading on Wednesday with small gains.
 
Rebranding itself, air compressor major Elgi Equipments Ltd is looking at acquiring distributors overseas to increase its market share at a fast pace and also set up assembly lines abroad, a top company official said on Wednesday. Targeting to become number two in the global compressor market by 2027, the company hopes to touch a revenue of $1 billion in five years’ time from the current revenue of around $230 million. "Our acquisitions will be in developed markets like the US and Europe. We are looking at acquiring existing distributors in those markets," Managing Director Jay Varadaraj told reporters. Agreeing that the target was certainly a "Hanuman" jump from the current position, Varadaraj said he was confident of achieving the target owing to the product's technology. He claimed that Elgi's air compressors were more power-efficient than competing products in the overseas markets. The company’s shares closed at Rs205.10, down 1.47% on the BSE.
 
Reliance Communications (RCOM) on Wednesday disagreed with rating actions by credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch. "In May 2015, RCOM issued 6.5% coupon bearing USD bonds, maturing in November 2020, for an aggregate amount of USD 300 million. These bonds constitute 4% of the total debt of the company.  "The bonds have always been serviced regularly on the due dates and are fully current in servicing, as on date. The company had stated, vide its notice to Stock Exchanges dated 24 May 2017, that the company will continue to pay interest on the respective due dates, and the bonds will be repaid on the due date of November 6, 2020," an official statement by the company said. "The ratings by Moody's and Fitch apply only to these USD bonds. We respectfully disagree with the recent rating actions by both these agencies, and believe that these rating actions do not reflect the servicing track record of the company," it added. The statement said the rating agencies have not given due credit to the advanced stage of the corporate transactions (Aircel merger and Tower sale) which are expected to deleverage the company's balance sheet by around $4 billion, that is, by 60% within the next few months. "It appears that the recent positive development of the standstill period agreed by our lenders has been viewed negatively by the Rating Agencies on certain technical grounds, while in actual fact the same directly addresses their key concerns about the short term liquidity situation," the company said. The company’s shares closed at Rs19.35, down 3.73% on the BSE.
 
Thanks to the Jio launch that attracted 100 million subscribers in its first six months, India has reached 15th spot in the 4G availability globally, a survey by London-based wireless coverage mapping company OpenSignal revealed on Wednesday. According to OpenSignal's "State of LTE" report, India had 71.6% 4G availability in the third quarter of 2016 which jumped to 81.6% in the first quarter of 2017. However, when it comes to 4G download speed, India lagged. The 4G download speeds averaged 5.1 Mbps in the country, dropping more than a megabit per second in just six months.  "These 4G download speeds are only marginally faster than the average global 3G download speed which is at 4.4 Mbps," the findings showed. Availability levels of other operators than Jio in the Indian market still hovered around 60%. Reliance Industries shares closed at Rs1,339.20, up 1.96% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Economy & Nation
E-Commerce: The Devil is in the Delivery
Sharika Dhar
The Mohali police arrested nine persons involved in an elaborate courier scam where they cheated a jeweller of Rs56 lakh by tampering with the parcels of jewellery he was sending to Mumbai. The men worked for the Bright Courier and Super Bright Courier companies. The jeweller said that he had used the services of these courier companies earlier. The police are now working at nabbing two others employees involved in the scam and figuring out at what stage the switch of jewellery happened. This case represents the dark side of courier companies who are the backbone of online retailers.  

With the growth of e-commerce and massive adoption of the cash on delivery (COD) mechanism for payment, the demand for courier operations has soared. However, delivering on that promise is the tough part. While online sellers are struggling to turn profitable, customers are increasingly disenchanted with the online shopping experience – especially in the large metropolitan markets, where access to products is not a problem but the convenience of door delivery was the main attraction. 
 
All top online sellers offer a service guarantee. This means that they refund money or exchange the product in case if a complaint. However, this does not eliminate the disappointment of not getting what you ordered (problems can be about the wrong size, colour, defective product, damaged goods, and fakes) or going through the tedious process of chasing up a refund or exchange. The bigger dilemma is not knowing whether you are likely to face the same issue in case of re-order. Unfortunately, online sellers have still to address this issue adequately. 
But let us examine just the delivery process in further detail. Each e-commerce company works with multiple couriers to reduce costs and also ensure geographical reach. For most e-commerce portals, setting up their own delivery system is an expensive business. 
 
While inefficient delivery is a problem, it is not always the fault of the courier company. Often, goods are damaged because sellers have packed them badly. In this case, the e-commerce company has clearly failed in its due diligence and responsibility to check if the seller is properly prepped up to package products for nationwide delivery. 
 
Here is a list of issues that hamper e-commerce companies
 
Delay in delivery
Delay in delivery is the most common problem. Sometimes it is the seller’s fault -- the product may not be readily available as claimed and is dispatched late. During the big sales organised by e-commerce companies, delays could be due to an overload of orders. That is also when mistakes are at their highest.
 
Damaged product or failed delivery
This is due to bad packaging or bad handling. Large courier companies have two ways of working. When they take responsibility for delivery, they also inspect packaging to ensure there is no damage en route. However, online sellers, who bargain with rock-bottom prices, do not get this gurantee and the onus is on the seller to ensure basic safe packaging. Unfortunately that does not happen. For instance, a colleague ordered a set of ceramic mugs from Amazon and was shocked to find that four out of six mug  were broken, because there was absolutely no insulation between the mugs, although the outside box was elaborately bubble wrapped. Most online buyers have variations of this experience sometime or the other. 
 
Fake ‘attempted deliveries’
Another cause of aggravation is false reporting on ‘attempted delivery’. Often, product- tracking information conveys to a buyer to expect delivery by the end of the day. If it is COD, then one usually has the money ready and waits in anticipation of having the package delivered, only to receive a false text message at the end of the day that the delivery was ‘attempted’ or postponed at the “request of the consumer”. Strangely, online sellers have a very casual attitude to this form of irritation. Even Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos is known to obsess over the consumer experience, does not even have a proper mechanism to seek feedback on this.
 
No escape from compensation or re-delivering of the package
Most Indians opt for COD as a safeguard against dubious online retailers who may fail to deliver a product. However, COD provides no protection against damaged goods or delivery of wrong products. The courier company is instructed not to permit the buyer to reject a product after inspection. Since the package cannot be opened, the only satisfaction you have is that something is delivered in a nicely packaged box. It may still turn out to be fake, or damaged or of the wrong size and colour. This means that your money is blocked and there is no escaping the process of writing and chasing for a refund or replacement. And no, nobody compensates you for the irritation or time lost in doing this – online sellers are far to busy complaining about the steep courier costs, which are often due to their failure to discipline their sellers. 
 
What do you do as a victim of bad online delivery? First, you would have hopefully had the sense not to be lured by a fly-by-night seller. If you have, chances of recovery are low. For all the better known companies, the best complaint forum is https://www.consumercomplaints.in/

Kumar R

13 minutes ago

My experience is, at the time of writing, an unpleasant story still in the making. I ordered a wooden bed from Wooden Street.com, an online furniture retailer based in Udaipur. Full payment was made by credit card. The item should have been delivered about a month ago. I received a phone call from a Mr. Harshwardhan about two weeks before expected delivery (he is the person coordinating my order) and he told me that his QC department had discovered that the bed had been made in a size 4" longer compared to the size I had ordered. He also added that the size mentioned in the representative picture on their website www.woodenstreet.com was wrong and that the larger size was the correct size. He wanted me to accept the larger size. I refused and explained that it would not fit in my room in a larger size and that I would have to remove other furniture to accommodate it. He said he would consult his people and contact me again. Following this, there was complete silence from his end and all my emails went unanswered. To cut the story short, I finally asked for a refund on June 1. More silence followed. On June 5, I got an email saying: Quote: As discussed we have started making new bed in external Dimension 73 Inch ...and looking forward to dispatch in next one week. Unquote.
Since then there has been total silence again. Mr. Harshwardhan actually said that they would undergo a loss if I did not accept the larger size. He also said the website description had been corrected to show the larger size. The matter rests here and I am unsure of the quality of the final product if and when it is delivered.

I think I have a long battle ahead. Thanks for the link to the complaint forum in your article.

Simple Indian

9 hours ago

The main reason for most issues in the e-commerce sector is due to lack of any regulation. E-commerce firms sign up / onboard any Tom, Dick, or Harry as a 'Seller' without due diligence. Many 'Sellers' actually operate out of a hole-in-the-wall sort of premises in major cities, and have dubious reputations offline. Hence, for such 'Sellers', basically small-time traders, online sales is a handy revenue stream. The Govt needs to come out with specific laws to regulate the e-commerce sector, to protect the interests of Buyers as well as other stakeholders. Under current circumstances, it's best to avoid online purchases if one can buy the product locally from a store (usually possible in metros and large cities). Online shopping lures those in Tier-II & III cities and towns as they often don't have access to certain products / product categories in domestic markets. It is these towns and smaller cities which have been driving online sales, particularly during promo offer periods.

Sanjjeev Nehraa

18 hours ago

The issue basically seem to be of unprofessional conduct of all parties involved art the cost of the customer..!
Without proper business setting or plan E- commerce Companies are trying to make huge profits- though they haven't set up the system of delivery etc etc...
They are using courier companies to reduce their operational cost but than compromising with the Quality of Service....Courier companies are also working as consolidators and delivery business get passed to third party in row...consolidator makes and keeps his own margin...! So where the Quality to come from...!!!

Companies like Flipkart, Amazon, ebay etc have no proper or professional Customer Care...!

A customer wishing to lodge an issue is a headache to tackle their Net/web to reach for an answer that comes incomplete and takes days...!

