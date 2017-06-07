Reliance Life planning IPO

Nifty, Sensex volumes dry up as market heads higher – Wednesday closing report

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were still on an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with small gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets traded on a flat note during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet due later in the day. However, a better-than-expected monsoon forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), coupled with healthy buying in healthcare, consumer durables and automobile sectors, kept market sentiments buoyed. Auto, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and healthcare stocks shone, whereas IT (information technology) sector traded in negative after Tuesday's positive movement, pointed out market analysts. On the NSE, there were 868 advances, 608 declines and 76 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,465 advances, 1,191 declines and 147 unchanged.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its second review for FY2017-18 on Wednesday kept all key policy rates unchanged while seeking to achieve consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4%. The repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) will remain at 6.25%, while reverse repo rate will be at 6%. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate will be steady at to 6.50%. The major indices closed quietly at the end of trading on Wednesday with small gains.

Rebranding itself, air compressor major Elgi Equipments Ltd is looking at acquiring distributors overseas to increase its market share at a fast pace and also set up assembly lines abroad, a top company official said on Wednesday. Targeting to become number two in the global compressor market by 2027, the company hopes to touch a revenue of $1 billion in five years’ time from the current revenue of around $230 million. "Our acquisitions will be in developed markets like the US and Europe. We are looking at acquiring existing distributors in those markets," Managing Director Jay Varadaraj told reporters. Agreeing that the target was certainly a "Hanuman" jump from the current position, Varadaraj said he was confident of achieving the target owing to the product's technology. He claimed that Elgi's air compressors were more power-efficient than competing products in the overseas markets. The company’s shares closed at Rs205.10, down 1.47% on the BSE.

Reliance Communications (RCOM) on Wednesday disagreed with rating actions by credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch. "In May 2015, RCOM issued 6.5% coupon bearing USD bonds, maturing in November 2020, for an aggregate amount of USD 300 million. These bonds constitute 4% of the total debt of the company. "The bonds have always been serviced regularly on the due dates and are fully current in servicing, as on date. The company had stated, vide its notice to Stock Exchanges dated 24 May 2017, that the company will continue to pay interest on the respective due dates, and the bonds will be repaid on the due date of November 6, 2020," an official statement by the company said. "The ratings by Moody's and Fitch apply only to these USD bonds. We respectfully disagree with the recent rating actions by both these agencies, and believe that these rating actions do not reflect the servicing track record of the company," it added. The statement said the rating agencies have not given due credit to the advanced stage of the corporate transactions (Aircel merger and Tower sale) which are expected to deleverage the company's balance sheet by around $4 billion, that is, by 60% within the next few months. "It appears that the recent positive development of the standstill period agreed by our lenders has been viewed negatively by the Rating Agencies on certain technical grounds, while in actual fact the same directly addresses their key concerns about the short term liquidity situation," the company said. The company’s shares closed at Rs19.35, down 3.73% on the BSE.

Thanks to the Jio launch that attracted 100 million subscribers in its first six months, India has reached 15th spot in the 4G availability globally, a survey by London-based wireless coverage mapping company OpenSignal revealed on Wednesday. According to OpenSignal's "State of LTE" report, India had 71.6% 4G availability in the third quarter of 2016 which jumped to 81.6% in the first quarter of 2017. However, when it comes to 4G download speed, India lagged. The 4G download speeds averaged 5.1 Mbps in the country, dropping more than a megabit per second in just six months. "These 4G download speeds are only marginally faster than the average global 3G download speed which is at 4.4 Mbps," the findings showed. Availability levels of other operators than Jio in the Indian market still hovered around 60%. Reliance Industries shares closed at Rs1,339.20, up 1.96% on the BSE.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: