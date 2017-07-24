BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Companies & Sectors
Economy & Nation
Regulatory blues: India's 1st private reinsurer mulls licence surrender
Venkatachari Jagannathan (IANS)
24 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Finding the reinsurance regulations illogical and an uneven playing field for a whopping investment of Rs 500 crore, India's first private reinsurance company, ITI Reinsurance Ltd (ITI Re) is even ready to surrender its licence, officials said.
 
ITI Re is promoted by the listed Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited (FFSIL) which in turn is promoted by Sudhir Valia.
 
"We are willing to surrender our licence if the division of obligatory cession continues to be skewed and other regulations are not suitably changed," Valia told IANS over phone from Mumbai.
 
As per IRDAI stipulations, primary insurers can insure with a domestic reinsurer having a credit rating that signifies financial stability for the past three years.
 
"How can a new company like ours have credit rating for three years," said R. Raghavan, Chief Operating Officer to IANS.
 
"The regulation is not only illogical but also anti-competitive," D Varadarajan, Supreme Court advocate specialising in company/competition/insurance laws told IANS.
 
"The primary objective of the regulator is to develop the insurance market in India in an organised manner. But its reinsurance regulation is contrary to that objective," Varadarajan said.
 
Varadarajan said Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India(IRDAI) issues the licence to operate after proper due diligence.
 
It beats the logic when IRDAI stipulates three year credit rating for a domestic reinsurer licensed by it after asking the investor to pump in Rs 500 crore start-up capital when the statutory limit is Rs 200 crore, Varadarajan added.
 
Varadarajan sees no impediment for ITI Re exiting as it has not underwritten any risk till date since it got the licence in December 2016.
 
Reinsurance is an insurance for primary insurers -- those who sells policies to the public.
 
The main source of business for Indian reinsurers are from two streams -- obligatory cession of five per cent by the primary insurers and the remaining 95 per cent market business.
 
Till the entry of ITI Re and branches of foreign reinsurers, government owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) was the sole reinsurer in India.
 
With the objective of preventing flight of reinsurance premium overseas and to nurture GIC the Indian primary insurers were initially asked to place compulsorily 30 per cent of their reinsurance business with GIC.
 
Over the years the obligatory cession got reduced and now it stands at five per cent.
 
Raghavan and Valia agreed that the fight for the five per cent obligatory cession is between GIC and ITI Re alone and the primary insurers can reinsure with both of them or give the entire five per cent to ITI Re itself.
 
However, they argued that the playing field is not even as GIC is a dominant player in the domestic market and primary insurers may place in full the obligatory business with GIC, considering their other non-obligatory reinsurance contracts.
 
"Hence there is a need for the central government/IRDAI to reserve a portion of that in favour of domestic new reinsurers," Valia said.
 
Globally, reinsurers earn a premium that is three times their networth.
 
The Rs 500 crore equity based ITI Re, seeks a reservation of Rs 1,500 crore of obligatory cession to itself.
 
Raghavan said the Indian reinsurance market is Rs 28,900 crore of which almost Rs 10,000 crore goes to overseas reinsurers and insurance pools resulting in outgo of foreign exchange.
 
According to Raghavan, many primary insurers, particularly with overseas partners, display reluctance in placing business with new entrants, seeking shelter under their internal risks transfer guidelines.
 
"Unless a nurturing policy for new entrants is implemented for obligatory cessions, building up of domestic reinsurance capacity will continue to be a mirage that it has been for last 17 years or so," Raghavan said.
 
He also added that the government/IRDAI should remove the three year credit rating criteria for new reinsurers to get business from primary insurers.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
Hotelier-in-Chief: Here Are the Trumps’ New Hotels
Derek Kravitz (ProPublica) Alan Huffman (special to ProPublica)  and  Matt Drange (Forbes)
24 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

Last August, Mississippi's governor introduced a local hotel developer to then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a $1,000-per-plate private fundraiser in Jackson. The developer, Suresh Chawla, had long been a campaign donor to the governor, Phil Bryant.

 

At the fundraiser, Chawla told Donald Trump and his son, Donald Jr., about his latest project: a boutique hotel in Cleveland, Mississippi, the home of a new museum devoted to the Grammy Awards.

 

Donald Trump told Chawla to "think grand," according to Chawla.

 

Two weeks later, Chawla donated $50,000, roughly half to Trump's campaign and half to the Republican National Committee.

 

By March — two months into Trump's presidency — Chawla and his brother were on the 26th floor of Trump Tower for contract negotiations. By June, the Trumps and Chawlas had a handshake deal for not one but four Trump-branded hotels in Mississippi, signing the deal 10 minutes before a public announcement.

 

President Trump, who still owns his businesses, stands to financially benefit from the hotel partnerships while in office. Trump has put management of his businesses in a trust controlled by his sons. But, as we have reported, he can take money from it at any time.

 

When Trump pledged in January to separate himself from his businesses, he promised that his business would "not reference or otherwise be tied" to the presidency.

 

The Mississippi deal includes a four-star hotel called Scion at West End and three other, more affordable hotels. Those hotels are the first of a new brand the Trump family has announced that's targeted to Trump's political base: the patriotically themed American IDEA.

 

A promotional video for the new Trump American IDEA Hotel brand that aired at the announcement event describes it as a mid-scale chain — "flea market chic," Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger says — and "rooted in local culture and history and powered by gracious hospitality." The video was mostly snippets of stock footage, including an apple pie being placed on a table, fans rooting on a sports team at a bar, and an American flag wafting in the breeze, along with the new American IDEA brand logo: a light bulb.

 

As part of its Scion hotel project, the Chawlas have been approved to receive public financing in the form of a tax-abatement program from the Mississippi Development Authority, which provides money for new projects through sales tax revenue. They will pay no local property taxes for seven years. Dinesh Chawla said the tax break, which was approved by the local city and county governments in January, is available to any project that meets the necessary criteria, adding, "We got no special consideration."

 

That tax break could be worth millions but won't be finalized until the property is assessed later this year.

 

The deals are some of the first tangible examples of how the Trumps are turning their newfound political capital into business.

 

"What's new here is that an elected official, in this case the president, stands to personally benefit from a business brokered by political connections while still serving in office," said Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis who specializes in government ethics.

 

The Trump Organization has said it is moving ahead on 39 different deals for hotels around the country. But the company hasn't said where the hotels will be or who the Trumps will be partnering with.

 

ProPublica and Forbes have found details of six deals — the four with the Chawlas, and one each in Dallas and St Louis.

 

We are asking local journalists and interested citizens to help find and ferret out the facts on the remaining 33 deals. It's important to know who the president's family is in business with since it's possible that Trump's business interests could conflict with his day job of representing the American people.

 

After the Trump Organization announced the Mississippi deal with the Chawlas in June, we sought to document it from available public records and on-the-ground reporting.

 

Last summer, Bryant, Mississippi's Republican governor since 2012, read a letter in a local newspaper describing how, in 1988, a Mississippi businessman named V.K. Chawla had reached out to Trump for a $428,000 business loan, according to the Chawlas. Instead of the loan, Trump offered advice in a 30-minute phone call, suggesting Chawla apply for a Small Business Administration loan.

 

Chawla got the loan and built a chain of 17 hotels across the Mississippi Delta. He died in 2005 and his sons, Dinesh and Suresh, took over the family business. Suresh Chawla and Parveen Chawla, Dinesh's wife, have been donors to Bryant since his first gubernatorial campaign in 2011.

 

Bryant immediately saw an opportunity.

 

"[Bryant] called and said, 'Is that true? That's wild. I'm going to meet with his campaign.' So he arranged a meeting for us," Dinesh Chawla said in an interview.

 

The backstory behind the Chawla and Trump connection appealed to Donald Trump Jr. personally. "It makes his dad look good. He likes the hominess of it," Dinesh Chawla said. "It sheds a positive light on his dad even though he's not supposed to be involved and he isn't involved." The American IDEA brand was already in the works; the Trumps filed an application to trademark the name "American Idea" in April 2016 and "Idea Hotels" a month later.

 

Bryant's office did not respond to requests for comment.

 

The Trump Organization declined to make the two executives who worked on the deal with the Chawla brothers available for an interview. A spokeswoman for Trump Hotels declined to respond to a list of emailed questions, including the timing of conversations with the governor and the locations for other hotels that have yet to be announced.

 

"While we are pleased to share this inspiring story, which is one of hundreds throughout Mr. Trump's career as a business leader and mentor, the process of assessing and finalizing a hotel opportunity is complex and incredibly thorough," the spokeswoman said in a written statement. "Much like every other hospitality company, it comes down to the actual business."

 

The Chawlas will partner with Trump Hotels on two properties in Cleveland and two in nearby Greenville and Clarksdale. The Chawlas own several hotels in the three cities; Dinesh Chawla declined to say which will be adapted for American IDEA properties, citing the contract he signed with the Trump Organization.

 

Work has all but stopped at the new Scion hotel as a result of the new Trump Organization partnership, as the two parties work out the details, said Cleveland Mayor Billy Nowell. (Dinesh Chawla said those details primarily concern the hotel's design; Trump Organization officials have asked for information about the community to incorporate into the decor and the Chawlas have scoured local archives to find such images, including those of local churchgoers from the 1950s and '60s.)

 

For its part, the city of Cleveland has primarily acted as "cheerleaders" for the new development, Nowell said. The Cleveland hotel carrying the Trumps' Scion brand name is slated to open in March 2018.

 

Cleveland officials say the city is in sore need of more hotel rooms and welcomes the Trump projects. In addition to deferring taxes as incentive for the Chawlas to open the hotel, the tax abatement also requires that the project generate at least 10 full-time jobs, according to county documents. (Dinesh Chawla estimates the hotel will bring between 30 and 40 jobs to the small town.)

 

"When we have events like [Delta State University] ball games and at the Grammy museum, our hotels are full and people have to go to other towns," said Judson Thigpen, head of Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce. "With this we'll be able to recruit small conferences." The city currently has fewer than 300 hotel rooms, and the Scion will have three complexes, with 100 rooms, he said.

 

The $20 million project is being built with $5 million in financing from Mississippi-based Guaranty Bank & Trust and will be managed by Trump Hotels in a partnership with Chawla Pointe LLC. All of the other American IDEA properties are existing hotels that will be adapted to the brand.

 

As for the other Trump-branded hotels, the Chawlas and Trumps have signed a franchising agreement, with the Trumps taking a cut of revenue and leaving the management of the buildings to the Chawlas. The approach is similar in other cities, where hotel operators have signed letters of intent with the Trump Organization.

 

Dinesh Chawla said he didn't support President Trump during the campaign, largely because he didn't think he would win. "I admire Hillary Clinton quite a bit," he said. He says he voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012, in part, because he "stayed at our hotel." (His brother, Suresh, said that he doesn't understand President Trump's travel ban. "The whole concept of what's going on there ... I kind of stay away from all that.")

 

"We don't do things based on politics," Dinesh Chawla said. "It's about business."

 

Update, Jul. 19, 2017:



Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger called the ProPublica and Forbes collaboration to map and document the new Trump-branded hotels across the country “inappropriate and irresponsible” in an email to Hotels magazine.



“It saddens me that journalists would call on others to dig into the working business deals of a private business. It is inappropriate and irresponsible,” Danziger wrote, according to the magazine. “We are a hotel company going about our business.”



The Trump Organization has so far declined to release details about where dozens of American IDEA and Scion-brand Trump hotels will be located or who the Trumps will be partnering with. So we’ve asked local journalists and interested citizens to help find and ferret out the facts on 33 proposed deals that have yet to be publicly disclosed.

 

This story was co-published with Forbes.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

User

Public Interest
Husband storage' facility opens in Chinese shopping mall
IANS
24 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Shopping with girlfriends or wives may be one of the most tedious chores for men. Therefore, a shopping mall in China's Shanghai city has launched "husband storage" facility.
 
The transparent self-service pods in Shanghai's Global Harbour shopping centre are equipped with a TV screen, a leather massage chair, and game consoles, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
 
"Men usually get bored when shopping with their female partners, so we have provided them a place to rest. They can play games and charge their mobile phones here," said Zhou Jun, who operates and maintains the pods.
 
Users scan to QR code to reserve a pod, which costs 20 yuan (around $3) for half an hour or 30 yuan per hour, Zhou said.
 
Since its launch one month ago, the "husband storage" facility has attracted dozens of persons every day.
 
"It's a good idea. My husband was always unhappy when shopping with me," said a female shopper surnamed Wang.
 
A male user surnamed Yang told Xinhua news agency that the facility has hundreds of classic video games, which reminded him of his childhood.
 
However, not everyone is happy about the pods. Some wives have complained that it is no fun shopping alone.
 
"Who will carry my bag, chat with me and offer advice if my husband is sitting in a pod enjoying himself," said a female shopper surnamed He.
 
Zhou said in the future the pods will be quipped with a curtain, air-conditioning and headsets to ensure a better user experience.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More