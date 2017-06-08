BUY
Regulations: Web Aggregators Get a Boost from the Regulator
Raj Pradhan
08 June 2017

Web aggregators have got a shot in the arm from IRDAI Insurance Web Aggregators Regulations,...

Public Interest
Alibag residents appeal to Maharashtra CM to Save Popular Kihim Beach
Tanvi Shetty
07 June 2017
The inspirational story of Afroz Shah, who cleaned up Versova beach, has encouraged citizens across India to take up the responsibility of their surroundings and contribute towards protecting the environment. One such instance is the initiative of the residents of Kihim Beach and Kamat Village who took up the task of clearing the garbage, consisting mainly of plastic and thermocole, along the Kihim beach. Sumaira Abdulali, environmental activist and founder member of Awaaz Foundation, has stacked the mixed garbage at her family’s private property in Kihim because of the non-existent garbage disposal system in Alibag district of Maharashtra. Ms Abdulali has filed a petition urging the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene to fast-track the redressal process.
 
Kihim Beach, a well-known tourist destination in Alibag area, consists of several beaches which often suffer from oil spills, accumulated garbage from decades and chemical pollution.  In spite of being widely advertised by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), this beautiful beach has apparently no arrangements to clean it or dispose of the garbage. Visitors from Mumbai and local residents have littered the place with large quantities of garbage. The district administration states that it “cannot plan” for large quantities of garbage thus created. In fact, it does not have a system in place for regular household garbage collection too. Most of the gram panchayats too do not have a garbage disposal system. 
 
 
After enquiring with the Alibag district administration, Ms Abdulali gathered that there was no official garbage disposal policy or site in Alibag.  Household garbage is either burnt or dumped along the roadsides. In addition, residents of Alibag city dump construction waste and other non-inflammable material in the city centre. 
 
Alibag, a fast developing area close to Mumbai, suffers from similar development problems as Mumbai in the early stages. The health hazards of garbage-choked beaches and lack of scientific garbage disposal facilities are a major cause of worry in both the cities. However the magnitude of health hazards is much higher in Mumbai. Necessary measures have to be taken to ensure that Alibag does not repeat the mistakes of Mumbai.
 
Ms Abdulali has requested the Chief Minister to intervene and help formulate a long term action plan for cleaning up the beach. 
 

COMMENTS

Vikrant Jagtap

9 hours ago

Haven't the resident understood that the government is not going to do it. If they want it clean they have to become Afroz Shah and clean up and maintain it.

Investor Interest
Reliance Mutual Fund announces IPO
IANS
07 June 2017
The board of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM) has given its approval to list the company's equity shares on the bourses, the company said on Wednesday.
 
In a statement issued here, RNAM said its board of directors have given their nod to list the company's equity shares on the stock exchanges subject to necessary regulatory and corporate approvals.
 
RNAM is the asset manager to Reliance Mutual Fund and will be the first among the top three players in the asset management sector to list its shares on exchanges.
 
"The proposed listing of RNAM would facilitate sharing of value with the retail investors applying for its IPO (initial public offering)," the statement said.
 
Discussions with merchant bankers, lawyers and auditors for IPO process would be initiated soon, it said, adding that the percentage of dilution, which shall be subject to regulatory norms, is yet to be decided.
 
"As a part of financial inclusion we have been creating wealth for mutual fund unit holders. Now we also believe it's an opportunity for retail investors to participate as equity shareholders in the asset management company. Along with further consolidations happening in economy we would like to be ready to take advantage of suitable acquisitions," RNAM Executive Director and CEO Sundeep Sikka was quoted as saying in the statement.
 
During the year ended March 31, 2017, the company announced increase of 25 per cent on its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 3,58,059 crore ($55.1 billion) over last year; an increase of nine per cent in its total income to Rs 1,436 crore ($221 million) over last year and a 16 per cent increase in its profit before tax to Rs 581 crore ($90 million).
 
RNAM is a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited (RCL), with Nippon Life Insurance Company as its strategic partner. RCL holds 51 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of RNAM.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

  


