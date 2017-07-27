Reaching Soon: Family Locator-Friend Finder App

‘Reaching soon’ is the answer to one of the most often asked questions on your mobile phone: ‘Where are you?’

You can locate your friends and family on the move, using this app, with the help of GPS. You can add as many friends/relatives as you wish. All they need to have is a GPS-enabled phone and they will be able to locate your current coordinates. You can locate your friends and family on the move, using this app, with the help of GPS. You can add as many friends/relatives as you wish. All they need to have is a GPS-enabled phone and they will be able to locate your current coordinates.

Just ask for the GPS location from your friends/family members by sending a unique URL using any messaging app (e.g., chatting app, email, SMS). You will be notified once they accept (join your trip). And, yes, your friends can share the location even if they don’t have the app.

Next, set the destination for your trip. It can be your current geo-location (if others are visiting you) or that of the other person (if you are visiting someone), or simply a point on the map. The app will calculate every person’s time to destination as they move.

The tracking of your location will stop as soon as you reach your destination. You can even quit the trip manually and the tracking will stop. There is no login or password required and the app is very simple to operate.

You may use this app to track your journey, your friends’ journey, guide someone to your home/office, or even let your loved ones track you at odd hours.

iOS: Coming Soon