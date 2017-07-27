BUY
Reaching Soon: Family Locator-Friend Finder App
YAZDI TANTRA
27 July 2017
‘Reaching soon’ is the answer to one of the most often asked questions on your mobile phone: ‘Where are you?’ 
 
You can locate your friends and family on the move, using this app, with the help of GPS. You can add as many friends/relatives as you wish. All they need to have is a GPS-enabled phone and they will be able to locate your current coordinates.
 
Just ask for the GPS location from your friends/family members by sending a unique URL using any messaging app (e.g., chatting app, email, SMS). You will be notified once they accept (join your trip). And, yes, your friends can share the location even if they don’t have the app.
 
Next, set the destination for your trip. It can be your current geo-location (if others are visiting you) or that of the other person (if you are visiting someone), or simply a point on the map. The app will calculate every person’s time to destination as they move. 
 
The tracking of your location will stop as soon as you reach your destination. You can even quit the trip manually and the tracking will stop. There is no login or password required and the app is very simple to operate.
 
You may use this app to track your journey, your friends’ journey, guide someone to your home/office, or even let your loved ones track you at odd hours.
 
 
iOS: Coming Soon
 

Economy & Nation
Nitish quits, says he can't run Bihar coalition
IANS
26 July 2017
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday he had quit in the interest of the state after failing to resolve a crisis plaguing the ruling Grand Alliance.
 
"I have resigned for the sake of Bihar," the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader told the media after meeting Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi who accepted his resignation.
 
He made it clear that it was becoming difficult to continue to head the coalition of his party, the RJD -- whose Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is facing corruption charges -- and the Congress.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
HC imposes Rs 10,000 fine on Kejriwal in defamation suit
IANS
26 July 2017
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he failed to file a reply in a second Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over his former lawyer Ram Jethmalani using the word "crook".
 
The fine was imposed by Joint Registrar Pankaj Gupta after Kejriwal failed to file response on the plea, and granted further two more weeks to respond.
 
Jaitley, in the second civil defamation suit against Kejriwal, claimed the objectionable words caused him "permanent harm and disrepute".
 
This is a separate case from the ongoing Rs 10 crore Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party leaders that Jaitley filed in 2015.
 
On May 17, Jaitley and senior advocate Jethmalani clashed in the court with the Union Minister taking strong on objectionable word that Jethmalani used in his cross-examination.
 
Jethmalani had said that word was used by him on instructions from his Kejriwal; Jaitley then threatened to seek higher damages.
 
Kejriwal, however, has recently denied of instructing Jethmalani of using such objectionable words.
 
The second defamation suit stated that "Kejriwal has brazenly and with a malafide intent to cause further prejudice, damage and loss to the name, reputation and credibility of Jaitley has deliberately used the terminology..."
 
In December 2015, Jaitley filed a civil defamation suit against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpayee, claiming that they made "false and defamatory" statements in the case involving the DDCA, thereby harming his reputation.
 
Jaitley had sought Rs 10 crore in damages from Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in the DDCA case as well.
 
He had claimed that the AAP leaders attacked him over alleged irregularities and financial bungling in Delhi's cricket association, of which he was the President for about 13 years.
 

Deepak Narain

18 hours ago

Few people are blame-free. It is a fight between the lawyers of the powerful, at public cost. So sad. Let them pay from their own pockets.

