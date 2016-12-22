BUY
RBI's latest figures: The math still doesn't add up
IANS
22 December 2016
 Despite much criticism, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has failed to give a credible account of the new notes supplied to the public.
 
In its latest press release on Wednesday, the RBI said it had sent out for distribution to the public 22.6 billion notes of various denomination worth Rs 5.93 lakh crore.
 
But the break-up given, taken with its earlier statements, shows that the RBI's latest update is a mathematical impossibility. 
 
Indeed, the gap between what the apex bank claims it has disbursed and what, according to its own earlier numbers, it could possibly have disbursed, has now grown to over Rs 66,000 crore.
 
This is assuming that 10 per cent of the high denomination notes distributed are of Rs 500 variety. But even if we assume the highly unlikely scenario that all the notes supplied by the RBI were of Rs 2,000 denomination, the math does not add up -- the shortfall would be around Rs 34,000 crore. 
 
Despite attempts to seek clarity, the RBI has not responded to IANS' queries.
 
On December 7, during the monetary policy press conference, the Deputy Governor of RBI, R. Gandhi, informed the media that a total of Rs 4 trillion or Rs 4 lakh crore had been disbursed to the public in new currency notes till the day before.
 
Of this amount, Rs 1.06 lakh crore in value or 19.1 billion pieces were in smaller denomination currency notes while the rest -- Rs 2.94 lakh crore -- was by way of high-denomination notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500.
 
On December 12, the RBI Deputy Governor told reporters that 21.8 billion pieces of notes were issued to the public till December 10, worth Rs 4.61 trillion or Rs 4.61 lakh crore. The next day, an RBI release on the deputy governor's statement said that 20.1 billion pieces of small notes from Rs 10 to Rs 100 were circulated, while the higher denomination notes amounted to 1.7 billion (or 170 crore) pieces.
 
An earlier IANS report showed, as below, that the RBI math did not add up. 
 
According to the RBI, the increase in small notes between December 6 and December 10 was only one billion pieces (from 19.1 billion to 20.1 billion). Even if all the small notes printed were of Rs 100 denomination, it takes the value of small notes to Rs 1.16 lakh crore (from Rs 1.06 lakh crore) leaving Rs 3.45 lakh crore to be covered by high denomination notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500.
 
Assuming that only 10 per cent of the total 1.7 billion high denomination notes (170 million or 17 crore) were in Rs 500 notes, its total value (17 crore x 500) amounts to Rs 8,500 crore. Rest of the 90 per cent (1.53 billion or 153 crore) of Rs 2,000 notes amounts to (153 crore x 2,000) Rs 3.06 lakh crore The value of these two high denomination notes amount to Rs 3.14 lakh crore.
 
That leaves a gap of Rs 31,000 crore to be covered, which finds no explanation in any of the RBI's statements.
 
Now let's look at the latest RBI statement on December 21.
 
In this, the RBI says that 22.6 billion currency notes worth Rs 5.93 lakh crore were issued to the public by December 19. Of this, small notes upto Rs 100 denomination were 20.4 billion pieces (2,040 crore pieces) and the rest, 2.2 billion pieces (220 crore pieces) were of higher denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500.
 
Let's do the calculation based on this claim.
 
The RBI had said earlier that by December 10, the smaller notes upto Rs 100 in circulation were 20.1 billion. The latest statement thus adds just 0.3 billion (30 crore pieces) to the smaller notes in nine days, till December 19. For the higher denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, the total notes go up from 1.7 billion pieces to 2.2 billion pieces, thus adding 0.5 billion pieces (50 crore pieces).
 
Even if all the small notes supplied after December 10 were of Rs 100 denomination, it takes the value of small notes to Rs 1.19 lakh crore on December 19 (up from Rs 1.16 lakh crore on December 10) leaving Rs 4.74 lakh crore to be covered by high denomination notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500.
 
Let us again assume that only 10 per cent of the total 2.2 billion high denomination notes (220 million or 22 crore) were in Rs 500 notes. It's total value (22 crore x 500) amounts to Rs 11,000 crore. Rest of the 90 per cent (1.98 billion or 198 crore) of Rs 2,000 notes amounts to (198 crore x 2,000) Rs 3.96 lakh crore.
 
The two high denomination notes together amount to Rs 4.07 lakh crore (Rs 3.96 lakh crore + Rs 11,000 crore), leaving a gap of Rs 66,713 crore.
 
How does the RBI explain this continuing discrepancy?
 
The ten per cent assumption is not without basis. In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Finance, Arjun Ram Meghwal, said that till November 29, 156 million pieces (15.6 crore) of Rs 500 and 1,608 million pieces (160.8 crore) of Rs 2,000 had been supplied. The Rs 500 notes amount to about 8.85 per cent of the higher denomination notes. 
 
The Parliament reply is the only place where the government has given a break up of the high denomination notes supplied. The RBI has never given this break up -- and that's where the problem lies.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

COMMENTS

Kuldip Singh

13 hours ago

The Government must realise the importance of credibility. I cannot envisage Governments and multi national corporations doing business with a Government that lacks credibility.

Economy & Nation
Hawala trader Paras Lodha arrested, sent to ED custody
IANS
22 December 2016
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has arrested hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha here for converting over Rs 25 crore demonetised notes linked to industrialist J. Sekhar Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon into new currency. A city court later sent Lodha to seven-day ED custody.
 
The Kolkata-based businessman was arrested on Wednesday evening after hours of questioning by the ED officials. 
 
"We had called Lodha on Wednesday for questioning him over the conversion of more than Rs 25 crore of old notes to new currency in Shekhar Reddy and Rohit Tandon cases. He was arrested later," said an ED official.
 
The ED booked Lodha under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and produced him before a court here on Thursday seeking his custody to track other accused involved in the corruption. 
 
Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Jain sent Lodha to seven-day ED custody. 
 
Lodha, a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining, was intercepted by a team of ED sleuths at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday while he was trying to flee to Malaysia. 
 
The ED's move came when it got a tip-off about Lodha planning to leave India, as it had earlier issued a look out circular against him. 
 
Officials said that separate teams were sent to Kolkata and Mumbai to arrest Lodha who facilitated businessman Shekhar Reddy and owner of T&T law firm Rohit Tandon convert their old high value currency into new currency. 
 
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Reddy, a former Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam Board Member, and two others from Chennai for money laundering after Income Tax (IT) department recently seized 177 kg of gold, Rs 96 crore in old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs 34 crore in new currency from their premises. 
 
Cash amount of Rs 13.65 crores, including Rs 2.60 crore in new currency notes, was seized from south Delhi's Greater Kailash-I office belongs to Tandon during a raid conducted by Delhi Police on December 10. 
 
Sources said that Reddy had executed a lot of work for the Tamil Nadu government, 
 
In connection with the case, IT officials raided at 12 locations on Wednesday, including the house of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao. The raids began on Wednesday morning and continued till Thursday and saw recovery of a large amount of cash in new currency. 
 
ED officials earlier on December 1 raided multiple hawala operators across the country involved in illegal conversion of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 to valid legal tender since November 8 demonetisation announcement.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Demonetisation Day 44: No queues at ATMs, but no cash also!
IANS
22 December 2016
People in the national capital and adjoining Noida and Gurugram satellite towns continued to suffer the pangs of cashlessness on Thursday -- the 44th day of demonetisation -- as most of the ATMS in the region remained dry.
 
Scores of people IANS spoke to said they have been visiting one ATM after the other to get their hands on some cash to meet their daily expenses but had to return empty-handed.
 
"I left home at 6.30 (in the morning) with my father's debit card and visited at least 12 ATMs in Rohini area. All of them had no cash," Rohit Tomar, a student in Rohini Sector 24, told IANS. 
 
Tomar said he had to pay fee to his private tutor "and obviously my sir (the teacher) doesn't have a card (swiping) machine to go cashless".
 
Hari Punjabi, a Delhi University student, had a similar story to share even though he has shifted to partial cashlessness by installing eWallet Paytm on his iPhone.
 
"You know you cannot buy everything by virtual payments, man. You need cash to buy small things like a cup of tea or a cigarette," Punjabi said.
 
He said he roamed around for about two hours in Noida in search of an ATM with cash and he found none. 
 
"I have been out of cash since last week now. I am using Paytm and my debit card for payments, but unfortunately for using those cards, I always need mobile internet and at many places the network is not too strong," he shared another problem one faced with going cashless.
 
Walnut, a mobile application to track ATMs with cash, showed most of the ATMs in Delhi and national capital region coloured grey, which means there was no cash in them. Very few ATMs on the application flashed green -- meaning the machine was loaded with money.
 
However, some ATMs on the application were orange which meant they were about to exhaust the cash.
 
Amid ATMs running dry, there was no end in sight to cashlessness pain across India 44 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 announced that the government was spiking Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, ostensibly to curb black money, corruption and terror funding.
 
Modi had appealed to people to stay calm and had asked for 50 days to solve the crisis. But people were mostly upset as they said there were no signs of the situation getting better with only one week left before the Prime Minister's deadline to ease the situation ends. 
 
"I used to travel in auto rickshaws but now I am forced to spend more and use cabs which accept payment through cards," Rohini Bhatia, an HR Manager with a publishing company in Gurugram, told IANS.
 
The cash crunch has also affected people who have migrated to the region for work or studies and are living in rented accommodations. 
 
"I had to make payments to many people, including my landlord. I had to beg him to accept the payment in cheque. But for many other others things I am in debt. I am buying grocery on credit," said Insha Khan from Bihar who lives in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. 
 
"I go out every evening after my office hours to find an ATM with cash. But now it looks like it is impossible as I have failed every time," she said.
 
An IANS correspondent went around Laxmi Nagar area in east Delhi and found only two out of nearly 20 ATMs with cash. There were long queues outside the money dispensers.
 
"It is very rare to find an ATM with cash at first. And whenever there is any, there are long queues and by the time my turn comes it runs out of cash," said Rajat Chaudhary, a government employee, in Noida.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

COMMENTS

Prashant Rane

10 hours ago

In Mumbai Dmart store is giving cash UpTo 2000/day and yes there are hardly anyone in queue

Kuldip Singh

13 hours ago

We need to just hang in there. This could go on for several more months.

