RBI to issue new Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins

SEBI allows use of e-wallets for MF investments, options trading in commodity derivatives market

Market regulator SEBI on Wednesday allowed options trading in commodity derivatives market, while allowing instant access facility (IAF) through online mode and use of e-wallets for investment in mutual funds (MFs). Redemption of investments made through e-wallet, however, can be done only through a bank account of the unit holder.

The market regulator allowed investment of up to Rs50,000 per year in MF schemes through e-wallets. "However, redemptions of such investments can be made only to a bank account of the unit holder. E-wallet issuers must not offer any incentive such as cash back directly or indirectly for investing in mutual fund scheme through them. E-wallet's balance loaded through cash or debit card or net banking, can only be used for subscription to MF schemes and balance loaded through credit card, cash back, or promotional scheme should not be allowed for subscription to MF schemes. Further, this limit of Rs50,000 would be an umbrella limit for investment by an investor through e-wallet and/or cash, per mutual fund per financial year," SEBI said.

To channelize households' savings into capital market and to promote digitalisation in mutual funds, SEBI Board also decided to allow IAF in MF for up to Rs50,000 or 90% of the folio value to resident individual investors in liquid schemes by applying lower of previous day net asset value (NAV) or prospective NAV.

"For providing such facility asset management companies (AMCs) would not be allowed to borrow," SEBI said, adding, "Liquidity is to be provided out of the available funds from the scheme and AMCs to put in place a mechanism to meet the liquidity demands. This facility can also be used for investment in mutual funds through tie-ups with payments banks provided necessary approvals are taken from Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Presently, any scheme providing this facility would reduce the limit to Rs50,000, immediately and other than liquid schemes providing this facility would completely stop this facility within one month from the date of circular."

In a statement after its board meeting, SEBI said, it had permitted launch of options in commodity derivatives market in September 2016. "In this regard, to enable the Commodity Derivatives Exchanges to organize trading of 'options', the Board, after undertaking due public consultation process, has approved a proposal to amend the relevant provisions of Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2012. Detailed guidelines for trading in 'option' on commodity derivatives exchanges will be issued by SEBI," the statement says.

Further to the merger of Forward Markets Commission (FMC) with SEBI, the market regulator also decided to integrate broking activities in equity and commodity derivatives market. SEBI says, "The integration of the stock brokers in equity and commodity derivative markets while having many synergies in terms of trading and settlement mechanism, risk management, redressal of investor grievances, etc. would benefit the investors, brokers, Stock Exchanges and SEBI as the same would help to enhance the economic efficiency in terms of meeting the operational as well as compliance obligations at a member level resulting in ease of doing business. It will also provide for efficient use of capital for the investors, widen market penetration leading to greater financial inclusion for participants across all market segments and facilitate effective regulatory oversight by stock exchanges and SEBI."

The SEBI Board, which met on Wednesday also allowed to include non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) registered with RBI and having a net worth of over Rs500 crore in the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category. These entities can also participate in initial public offerings (IPOs) with specially earmarked allocations, SEBI added.

Recently, many instances have been there, where, it has been observed that the Banking sector is exposed to the risk of significantly high non-performing assets (NPA) and banks have been advised by the RBI to reduce the NPA and to initiate stringent actions to recover the dues from the borrowers.

As a result, SEBI says it expects many banks to go aggressively for recovering their dues and may opt for corporate debt restructuring (CDR) or strategic debt restructuring (SDR) or bilateral restructuring. In order to carry out actions for recovery from a borrower, which may be a listed company, banks or financial institutions have sold equity shares of the issuer during the preceding six months of the relevant date. Such banks or financial institutions may also be one of the allottees of the specified securities of the company pursuant to CDR approved scheme under preferential issue route.

At presently, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements -ICDR) Regulations prohibit the issuer from making preferential issue to any person who has sold any equity shares of the issuer during the six months preceding the relevant date. It also provides that the entire pre-preferential allotment shareholding of the allottees, if any, shall be locked-in from the relevant date up to a period of six months from the date of trading approval.

SEBI says, its Board considered and approved the proposal for extending such relaxation to scheduled banks and public financial institutions, as is already being extended to mutual funds and insurance companies.

To further strengthen the monitoring of issue proceeds raised in IPOs, follow-on public offerings (FPOs) and rights issues, SEBI has approved some key proposals, like...