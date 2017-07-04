BUY
RBI to allow higher foreign investment in government securities
IANS
04 July 2017
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that it has decided to enhance the foreign investment limit in central government securities from July 4.
 
According to the Reserve Bank, the total long- and short-term investment limit will be enhanced to Rs 2,420 billion from the current Rs 2,310 billion.
 
"The limits for investment by FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) in central government securities and state development loans (SDLs) for the quarter July-September 2017 are increased by Rs 110 billion and Rs 61 billion, respectively," a notification issued by the RBI said.
 
"The revised limits will be effective from July 4, 2017."
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
Central Bank shareholders okay plan to raise Rs 6,500 crore
IANS
04 July 2017
New Delhi, Central Bank of India's shareholders have approved a proposal to raise Rs 6,500 crore through follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue and qualified institutional placement (QIP).
 
The state-owned lender on Monday said its shareholders approved the company's capital raising plans at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on June 30 at Mumbai.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
SC's 'no' to constitution bench on CAG audit of discoms
IANS
04 July 2017
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of power distribution companies seeking a Constitution bench for hearing the issue of validity of an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).
 
A bench of Justice J. Chelameswar and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer said the regular bench would hear the matter on merit and refused to constitute a Constitution bench. The judges posted the matter for further hearing on July 8.
 
The Supreme Court order came on a plea filed by three discoms challenging the AAP government order to audit their accounts, contending that CAG was not empowered to scrutinise the accounts of private firms under Section 20 of the CAG Act.
 
The discoms are 51:49 per cent joint venture between private companies and the Delhi government.
 
The United RWA (Resident Welfare Association) Joint Action, a NGO, had also challenged the Delhi High Court order that quashed the state government's directive for a CAG audit of the three discoms.
 
In 2014, the Delhi government had ordered the CAG audit of three power distribution companies -- BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd and TATa Power Delhi Distribution Ltd -- on grounds of alleged financial irregularities. The companies supply power to the city.
 
The High Court had said that once a regulatory body DERC had been set up with the power to audit accounts of private power distribution companies, there can be no other audit by CAG at the instance of the state government.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

