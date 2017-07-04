RBI to allow higher foreign investment in government securities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that it has decided to enhance the foreign investment limit in central government securities from July 4.

According to the Reserve Bank, the total long- and short-term investment limit will be enhanced to Rs 2,420 billion from the current Rs 2,310 billion.

"The limits for investment by FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) in central government securities and state development loans (SDLs) for the quarter July-September 2017 are increased by Rs 110 billion and Rs 61 billion, respectively," a notification issued by the RBI said.

"The revised limits will be effective from July 4, 2017."