RBI relaxes JLF quantitative criteria for approving a restructuring plan

The Joint Lenders’ Forum (JLF) and Corrective Action Plan (CAP) work on the principle of identifying the stress in a borrower and cure it at its nascent stage. The intent is to preserve the economic value of the underlying assets against the loan extended by the creditor.

The RBI has on 5 May 2017 rolled out an Amendment Notification on the “Framework for Revitalising Distressed Assets in the Economy – Guidelines on JLF and CAP”, originally put to effect from 1 April 2014.

The guidelines are more as a set of instructions that the lenders under consortium or Multiple Banking Arrangements (MBA) and/or banks as individual lenders have to follow. Differently, resolution under Insolvency and Bankrutpcy Code, 2016 (IBC) is not instructions but a treatment or medication for both creditors and corporate debtors. While the RBI guidelines for CAP are aimed at revitalising stressed assets, IBC is a one-stop forum for all types of resolution.

Decrease in the quantitative criteria for passing a resolution

Vide the Amendment Notification, the majority of consensus required for approval of any resolution plan in the JLF has been decreased to 60% of creditors by value and 50% of creditors by number respectively, thereby relaxing the quantitative criteria required to approve a restructuring plan. Prior to the Amendment Notification, decisions under JLF mechanism required consent of 75% of creditors by value and 60% by number for restructuring of accounts of stressed assets under the guidelines. However, by virtue of the latest Amendment Notification, it seems that the resolution process will be facilitated and approvals may be given faster and plans implemented sooner. As was the situation all this while, the same continues inasmuch as such resolution/ restructuring plan, once approved, will be binding on all lenders, irrespective of the vote cast by them. However, the Amendment Notification allows a bank to exit the decision approved by the JLF, by selling its loan to another JLF member (referred to as ‘exit by substitution’) within the time stipulated in the JLF framework. If the bank is unable to firm up its decision within the stipulated time, than the decision of the JLF shall be binding on the bank. Board of Banks to provide adequate authority and mandate for implementation of JLF decisions

So as to curb the lethargic practice of the banks of not providing adequate authority to its representatives, which proves to be an impediment in the entire restructuring process, the Amendment Notification specifically provides that, henceforth, lenders shall ensure that their representatives in the JLF are equipped with appropriate mandates and the employees with adequate powers to implement the JLF decision without any further power from the lender’s board.

Unlike earlier, the Amendment Notification clearly says that once they participate, the stand of the participating banks, while voting, cannot be ambiguous or conditional. The same has to be voted and accepted “as approved” without any conditionality, which means that whatever concerns a lender has, has to be taken into cognisance during the preparation of the restructuring plan.

