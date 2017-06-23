BUY
RBI reconstitutes Overseeing Committee on stressed assets
IANS
23 June 2017
Mumbai, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has reconstituted the "Overseeing Committee (OC)" formed to look at the stressed assets of the banking sector.
 
"The OC will, for the present, have five members, including a chairman, and will work through multiple benches as may be necessary and constituted by the Chairman to opine on the cases referred to it by the banks," the RBI said in a statement here. 
 
Further, the apex bank named Pradeep Kumar as Chairman of its reconstituted OC, whose members will take charge from September 7. The OC's other members are financial experts Janki Ballabh, M.B.N. Rao, Y.M. Deosthalee and S. Raman. 
 
According to RBI, the reconstitution of the OC with an expanded mandate is meant to promulgate the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017.
 
"The reconstituted OC will work with an expanded mandate to review, in addition to cases being restructured under the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A), resolution of other cases where the aggregate exposure of the banking sector to the borrowing entity is greater than Rs 500 crore," the statement said.
 
"The circular advising the banks of the above changes and other details of the process to be followed by banks for resolution of identified stressed assets within six months will be issued separately," the apex bank said.
 
The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 was passed by the Union cabinet and promulgated by the office of the President of India last month.
 
The ordinance has enhanced RBI's power to tackle the NPAs issue. The Reserve Bank has since brought the OC under its aegis. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
ISRO rocket lifts off with Cartosat, 30 other satellites
IANS
23 June 2017
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), An Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Friday morning lifted off successfully with the country's earth observation satellite Cartosat and 30 co-passenger satellites (29 foreign and one Indian).
 
The PSLV rocket standing 44.4 metre tall and weighing 320 ton tore into the morning skies at 9.29 a.m. with a growl breaking free of the earth's gravitational pull.
 
The 31 satellites weighed 955 kg.
 
The rocket's main cargo is India's 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation.
 
This satellite is similar to the earlier Cartosat-2 series satellites.
 
The co-passenger satellites comprise 29 nano satellites weighing 243 kg and are from 14 countries - Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and the US - as well as one Indian nano satellite, NIUSAT.
 
The whole launch mission would get over in around 23 minutes.
 
The images sent by Cartosat satellite would be useful for cartographic, urban, rural, coastal land use, utility management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and manmade features and various other land information systems and geographical information system applications.
 
One of the 30 co-passenger satellites is the Indian nano satellite 15 kg NIUSAT belonging to Nooral Islam University, Tamil Nadu.
 
NIUSAT would provide multi-spectral imagery for agricultural crop monitoring and disaster management support applications.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
Google Maps not fit for high-end applications: Surveyor General
IANS
23 June 2017
New Delhi, India's mapping and survey organisation Survey of India (SoI) on Thursday said that Google Maps is "not authenticated" and "un-approved" by the government, and hence not fit for high-end applications.
 
Speaking at a programme here, Surveyor General of India Swarna Subba Rao said the Google Maps is used by low-end applications with a confined accuracy, while the Survey of India maps are used for high-engineering applications.
 
"If you talk about the authentication, the Google Maps is not authenticated. It hasn't been produced by the government, so they aren't authenticated," Rao said at a programme on the occasion of 250th anniversary of the Survey of India.
 
He further said: "If you are using Google Maps to reach a restaurant or park, even if you reach 50 meters close to that place, you are happy. But when we have to put a new railway line or a make canals, that is where our topographic maps come in, when you require very accurate, engineering quality data."
 
A senior Survey of India official told IANS, the government did not have control over the information that applications like Google Maps or Google Earth -- 3D geographical information systems -- put in the public domain. 
 
"There should be some controls, but the fact is that government doesn't have any restrictions or control over the applications like Google Earth or Maps," he said. 
 
Google Earth had earlier been under controversy after reportedly being used by the terrorists and displaying pictures of some high-security and sensitive establishments like White House. 
 
SoI has recently taken initiative to make its maps and surveys accessible to the Indian citizens free of cost.
 
"The maps are still being uploaded and there are some glitches with the website which are being fixed," the official said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

