RBI penalises 5 foreign banks for flouting FEMA

Don't force people into plastic card world without adequate precautions, cost analysis says EAS Sarma

While suggesting reforms that should be taken along with demonetisation, EAS Sarma, former secretary to the Government of India (GoI) has requested the union government not to force people into plastic card world without taking necessary precautions.

Mr Sarma, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says, "As far as the idea of a cashless economy is concerned, while it will and should evolve in step with the citizens' needs, the government should not force the people into the plastic card world in which every transaction has a cost and every such transaction transfers a portion of the hard earned money of the citizen to the pockets of the private companies that profiteer from such operations. Knowing the risk of hacking, the Finance Ministry should not force the citizens to switch over to credit and debit cards without taking the necessary precautions."

The former secretary also raises questions on central investigation agencies not probing 'big fish', who are apparently involved in hoarding of large volumes of black cash. He said, "While you (the PM) have been exhorting the people standing in queues for cash to be patient and lend you support, I feel disappointed that the central investigating agencies are yet to lay their hands on the big fish who are apparently involved in the hoarding of large volumes of black cash. Unless those specific high profile cases are scrutinised and the culprits, however high and mighty they may be, are brought to book, the ongoing cash crisis will soon snowball into a crisis of public confidence on demonetisation."

According to Mr Sarma, the PM could have also announced unilaterally that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should subject itself to the transparency requirements under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, ensure that all donations, even those less than Rs 20,000, are not only transacted exclusively through cheques but also disclosed to the public and place the details of BJP's election expenses for the last three years, with independent audit reports, in the public domain.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recently proposed a total ban on all anonymous donations to a political party subject to a threshold of Rs2,000. Mr Sarma says, "In the context of my own suggestions referred above, your government should not only support the ECI's proposal but also say that all anonymous donations, irrespective of any threshold, would be banned altogether. Such a step will send a positive signal to the people of this country and reinforce their support to you in your campaign against corruption and black money, including electoral corruption."

"You could have initiated legislative action to revoke the retrospective amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) introduced in the latest Finance Act and declared that your party would make sure that the judgement dated 28 March 2014 [WP(C) 131/2013] of the Delhi High Court is honoured and implemented. This involves matters that concern the security of the nation as foreign moneys are involved."

"Since you are fully committed to cleanse the system of corruption of all kinds, you could also declare to the people that the Companies Act would be amended forthwith to preclude companies hereafter from giving donations to political parties and candidates, either directly or through the so-called 'electoral trusts'," Mr Sarma says.

"If these suggestions remain unaccepted, your government would have missed an opportunity to tell the people of this country how determined BJP is to fight corruption. This would have translated many of your election promises into tangible action," the former secretary concluded.