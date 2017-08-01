BUY
RBI may cut rates by 25 bps, says report
Developments like satisfactory progress of monsoon, hassle-free implementation of goods and services tax (GST), inflation below -1.5% mark and a stable core inflation increase the probability of a rate cut by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its policy review on Wednesday, says a research report.
 
In the note, State Bank of India (SBI) says, "In the last minutes again almost all the members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had again raised the issue of existence of unutilized capacity in the economy. The use of words like unutilized capacity makes us more confident of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut on 2 August 2017. Additionally, there are certain developments which also increase the probability of rate cut by RBI in the coming policy."
 
A close look at the minutes of successive MPC meetings shows that opinions have changed abruptly regarding the inflation outlook. The October policy stressed on inflation target being achievable, but concerns about inflation became heightened in the next policy and have continued since then. Though in the most recent policy the members have accepted that inflation is indeed coming down, they chose to adopt a wait and watch stance, and there are still some lingering concerns about core inflation. However, the mention of words like ‘inflationary expectations’, ‘upside risks to inflation’, ‘firming of crude prices’ has come down significantly, which is a good thing. 
 
 
"In the first minutes there was significant concern about capacity under-utilization and private investment. Demonetisation however side-tracked these concerns and the rhetoric since then was that output gap will start closing once remonetisation happens. The impact of demonetisation had been hailed transitory by all the members initially, but only one member mentioned about this in the last policy. In the last minutes again almost all the members had raised the issue of existence of unutilised capacity in the economy. But it did not lead to a rate cut as the members have mentioned about seeing how the upside risks pan out before taking any decision on rates. With the latest data showing no significant upside risks to inflation, the case for a rate cut becomes strong," SBI says in the report.
 
SBI feels there are certain developments which increase the probability of rate cut by RBI in the coming policy. It says, "First, the progress of monsoon is quite satisfactory, as around 90% of the country (32 subdivisions out of 36) received normal or excess rainfall till 28 July 2017. Overall, the monsoon is 4% above normal. Second, the hassle-free implementation of GST will definitely bring down inflation in the coming months as around 81% of the items are below 18% slab. Third, currently both the CPI and WPI are below -1.5% mark and we expect CPI inflation to be sub-2% for the next month, sub-3% for August-September 2017 and sub-4% for October-November 2017 and 4-4.5% between December 2017 and March 2018. Fourth, the core inflation, on which MPC has repeatedly emphasised and given more focus, was quite stable since FY2015 (though in the MPC terminology it has remained sticky) and has now slipped to sub 4%. Fifth, the pay commission allowances’ impact on inflation will be purely a statistical artefact."
 
"All the above factors make a strong case for rate cut and we hope that RBI does not follow the dictum, it had done in 2013. At that time, when retail inflation was in double digits and was relatively sticky for a long period, the common refrain was that RBI might have been slow in raising rates. This time, with inflation consistently undershooting RBI inflation projection by large margins, a logical inference could thus be that the RBI is again slow but now is cutting rates?" the report added.
 
SBI says, "The MPC in India have been entrusted with the onerous job of setting rates and to be really fair, we should give time to them to get accustomed to the enormous cynicism and glare in public domain. However, it is also expected that the MPC takes into cognizance the ground realities and make decisions accordingly. The spilt verdict in June, hopefully, will set the ball rolling for more diverse discussions. Our bet is the odds of a rate decision (preferably cut) this time could be 4-2."

Vanzara, Dinesh discharged in Sohrabuddin 'encounter' case
A special CBI court here on Tuesday discharged former senior Gujarat Police officers D.G. Vanzara and M.N. Dinesh from the Sohrabuddin A. Sheikh shooting case of 2005 in Ahmedabad.
 
Of the two Indian Police Service officers, Vanzara was then head of Crime Branch in Ahmedabad and Dinesh, from the Rajasthan cadre, then headed the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad.
 
"Justice has been finally done to me by the judiciary," Vanzara commented shortly after the court verdict by Special Judge S.J. Sharma.
 
The development comes as a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which had described Vanzara as "the main conspirator" in the case while Dinesh had led the police team which killed the Sheikh couple 12 years ago.
 
The discharge comes hearly three years after current Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah was granted similar relief in the same case.
 
The case with major political overtones pertains to the killing of suspected gangster Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife in November 2005 in Gujarat.
 
According to the CBI, Sheikh and his wife Kauser Bi were allegedly picked up by the Gujarat ATS when they were proceeding from Hyderabad to Maharashtra's Sangli in a bus.
 
While Sheikh - described by the Gujarat ATS as a terrorist linked with global terror groups - was gunned down near Gandhinagar, his wife was killed after a couple of days.
 
A co-passenger travelling with the couple, Tulsiram Prajapati, who was the sole prime witness in the alleged staged shooting case, was later killed by police in a gunfight at Chhapri village in Gujarat's Banaskantha district in December 2006.
 
At the time, the CBI contended that an impressions was sought to be created that Sheikh was shot dead by police when he tried to escape from their clutches.
 
Arrested in April 2007, Vanzara remained in judicial custody till September 2014 when he secured bail from the Bombay High Court but resigned from service in 2013. Dinesh was released in 2014.
 
Following a plea by the CBI for a fair trial, the case was transferred from Gujarat to Mumbai in September 2012. A year later, it was merged with the Prajapati case by the Supreme Court.
 
A total of 32 persons, including several top police officers, were arrested and charged in the case of which 15 people have been acquitted so far.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

GST: FAQs for Cooperative Housing Societies (CHS)
There is a lot of confusion among members and office bearers of Cooperative Housing Societies (CHS) on the applicability of goods and service tax (GST). Here I have tried to provide some insights on the applicability of GST for CHS in Maharashtra.
 
Why is Maharashtra Housing Societies covered under GST?
 
GST is applicable to the dealer-person who is rendering service or supplying goods in the regular course of business activity.
 
‘Person’ has been defined under 2(84) as follows:
 
“person” includes— (a) an individual; (b) a Hindu Undivided Family; (c) a company; (d) a firm; (e) a Limited Liability Partnership; (f) an association of persons or a body of individuals, whether incorporated or not, in India or outside India; (g) any corporation established by or under any Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or a Government company as defined in clause (45) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013; (h) any corporate incorporated by or under the laws of a country outside India; (i) a co-operative society registered under any law relating to co-operative societies; j) a local authority; (k) Central Government or a State Government; (l) society as defined under the Societies Registration Act, 1860; (m) trust; and (n) every artificial juridical person, not falling within any of the above.
 
From this, it can be noted that under clause (i) a co-operative housing society will be covered.
 
Can the activities of housing Societies be considered as ‘Business Activity’?
 
The term ‘business’ has been defined under Section 2(17) as follows: 
 
“business” includes–– (a) any trade, commerce, manufacture, profession, vocation, adventure, wager or any other similar activity, whether or not it is for a pecuniary benefit; (b) any activity or transaction in connection with or incidental or ancillary to sub-clause (a); (c) any activity or transaction in the nature of sub-clause (a), whether or not there is volume, frequency, continuity or regularity of such transaction; (d) supply or acquisition of goods, including capital goods and services, in connection with commencement or closure of business; (e) provision by a club, association, society, or any such body (for a subscription or any other consideration) of the facilities or benefits to its members; (f) admission, for a consideration, of persons to any premises; (g) services supplied by a person as the holder of an office which has been accepted by him in the course or furtherance of his trade, profession or vocation; (h) services provided by a race club by way of totalisator or a license to bookmaker in such club ; and (i) any activity or transaction undertaken by the Central Government, a State Government or any local authority in which they are engaged as public authorities;
 
The above clause (e) specifically covers ‘Society’. Thus a housing society will be considered as carrying out activities in furtherance of business and will be liable for registration under GST.
 
Reverse Charges
 
It has been defined u/s 2(98). ‘Reverse charge’ means the liability to pay tax by the recipient of supply of goods or services or both instead of the supplier of such goods or services or both under sub-section (3) or sub-section (4) of section 9, or under sub-section (3) or subsection (4) of section 5 of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act.
 
Thus, under the following cases the ‘Recipient’ must pay the required GST:
 
1) Any transaction notified by the Government, as on date nothing has been notified but likely it may be for a) Transport payment b) Lawyer Professional Fees c) Security Payment d) Payment where people are providing labour, etc.
 
2) Obtaining goods / services from unregistered dealer.
 
The recipient will have to prepare an Invoice in such circumstances and pay the tax to government and prepare Payment Voucher
 
All persons liable to pay tax under Reverse Charges will have to be register themselves under the Act, irrespective of their liabilities on basis of turnover. In all probability, most of the even small societies may come under this provision of section 24(iii) and (iv)   
 
Summary of the above Act and a few queries:
 
1) Will cooperative housing societies in Maharashtra be covered under GST?
Answer: Yes.
 
2) Will any exemption be available on the basis of turnover?
A: Yes.
 
a) If the Society’s aggregate receipt of turnover is less than Rs20 lakh, it will not be liable for registration and tax collection.
b) If the Society’s aggregate receipt of turnover is more than Rs20 lakh but less than Rs50 lakh and does not desire to claim any tax credit on its expenses paid GST, it can go for Composition Scheme under Section 10.
c) If the Society’s aggregate receipt of turnover is more than Rs50 lakh, it will be fully covered like any other business entity.
 
3) Will the billing format of the society have to be changed?
 
A: Yes. The format will have to be changed and it will be changed as notified.
 
4) Will the society need to change its method of accounting?
 
A: Yes. Now as the tax paid on the expense side is available under specific scenario, the party-wise details have to be uploaded and the work being done with various type of online/ offline programs will undergo a major change to provide for recording detailed expenses in lieu of recording transactions as being done presently, whereby few societies are paying collecting and paying taxes inefficiently increasing the cascading effects.
 
5) Will the input tax credit be available on all the expenses incurred by the Society?
 
A: On following expenses where the taxes are paid no Input tax credit will be available, i.e.
                        a) Electricity Expenses
                        b) Stamp Duty
                        c) Property Tax
 
6) Will the reverse charge mechanism be applicable to the society?
 
A: On certain transactions, it is expected that reverse charge mechanism will be applicable and accordingly the GST will have to be paid first and then the credit may be claimed. 
 
Under GST, all dealers including a society will have to file three returns in a month for each and every transaction on the billing side on 10th of following month and on expenses side on 15th of following month and consolidated return on 20th of following month and an annual return has to be filed. Thus, in all 37 returns will have to be filled.
 
Other than these, if they deduct TDS then they will have to also file GSTR-7 by 10th of the following month.
 
However, certain societies may fall under quarterly return if they have opted for Composition Scheme by forfeiting all the credit on expenses and willing to pay tax on receipts. Composition Scheme is not dealt with over here as it requires a separate approach.
 
7) Will there be a separate audit under GST for the society?
 
A: Yes, if the turnover exceeds the prescribed limit. Thus, in effect there may be minimum three audit as follow…
                        a) Statutory Audit
                        b) GST Audit
                        c) Income Tax Audit
 
8) On what amount the GST must be paid?
 
A: GST is payable on consideration, which has been defined under section 2(31) of the CGST and state law have been requested to follow and align their laws in line with CGST. Thus, it is assumed at this moment that it will be the same. Consideration includes not only amount receivable for an activity but also monetary consideration for agreeing to refrain from an activity.
 
However, it is provided that a deposit given in respect of the supply of goods or services or both shall not be considered as payment made for such supply unless the supplier applies such deposit as consideration for the said supply. That means on deposit there will be no GST, unless supply and/or service is made against that deposit.
 

It is all quite complicated for the common man. It is yet not clear to me whether the bills for maintenance and electrification of common areas in a group-housing complex will attract GST or not.

