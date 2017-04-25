BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Money & Banking
Economy & Nation
RBI governor suggests merging public sector banks
IANS
25 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
New York, Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel says that merging public sector banks and having fewer of them would be better for the sector and also help deal with problem of non-performing assets (NPA).
 
Do we need so many public sector banks, he asked while delivering the Kotak Family Distinguished Lecture at Columbia University here on Monday. It is better to consolidate them into fewer banks, he said.
 
Some of these banks can be merged in return for government assistance in taking care of the NPA problem and this would also make them more efficient, he said.
 
There was already a trend in that direction, according to him.
 
"The weaker banks are losing market share (and) that is a good thing," Patel said. "The stronger banks are gaining market share, which is a good thing, particularly the private sector banks. In a way it is working; those who need to shrink are shrinking."
 
"Lenders who are stronger are gaining more market share," he added. "I think there is a nice shift happening and we need to work with that to resolve this."
 
The merger of banks would lead to savings through consolidation of bank branches and operations, he said.
 
Some of the employees could be offered buyouts, he said adding that younger, digital-savvy personnel can be hired to further expand digital banking operations.
 
Patel also said that divestment in public sector banks would have a positive role for the sector.
 
"Divestment measures would improve overall banking sector health," he said. 
 
Improved market valuations would create an opportune time for the government to divest some of the ownership in the restructured banks and this would reduce the overall amount that the government needs to inject into them to deal with the NPA problem, he added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Ramesh Poapt

3 hours ago

ms market is rightly smelling the air!!

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Centre's new law aims at agricultural reforms, clips APMC wings
IANS
25 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, In a major move aimed at bringing about reforms in the agriculture sector, the central government on Monday came out with a draft model act for the states, which envisages ending monopoly of traditional APMC markets.
 
While aiming to curtail the monopoly of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC)-run markets, it allows private players to set up wholesale markets and lays emphasis on promoting electronic trading.
 
The act -- Agricultural Produce and Live Stock Marketing (Promotion & Felicitation) Act, 2017 -- limits market fee to one per cent for perishable items, such as fruit and vegetables, and two per cent for non-perishable items like food grain. 
 
"The reforms will help the farmers sell their produce wherever they get better price and it will help us in fulfilling the dream of doubling farmers's income by 2022," Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh told the media after sharing the draft act with state agriculture ministers and officials at a day-long meeting here. 
 
Singh said at least 24 states have said that they would adopt the new law, while other states have given in-principle approval.
 
Incidentally, Bihar -- the home state of Singh -- has not shown interest towards adopting the law in the state, Singh said. 
 
It is only states which can enact laws related to agriculture since it is a state subject.
 
With the new model law, the APMC market will also lose its regulatory powers.
 
It includes establishment of private market yards and markets, direct marketing -- direct purchase of agricultural produce from farmers, consumers' or farmers' market to facilitate direct sale of agricultural produce to consumers and contract farming.
 
In addition, there is a provision to promote and permit e-trading, single-point levy of market fee, single licence for trading in more than one market.
 
The model law also excludes fruits and vegetables from the purview of the APMC Act.
 
According to Singh, the act provides only one market provision at the state level and promotes "ease of doing business" model to facilitate direct marketing and private sector markets. 
 
It would also allow farmers to participate in the market management by conducting elections, he added.
 
Singh also said that the electronic trade platform -- eNAM -- had been made competitive and Mandi fee and commission charges rationalised.
 
Currently, regularised market is available at every 462 sq.km while as per the recommendations of National Commission, ideally, a regulated market should be available to farmers within a radius of five Km.
 
In order to achieve the target, Singh said provision of declaring godowns and old storage as market had been made.
 
Since the eNAM was launched in April last year, at least 417 APMC markets have joined the platform with trade of about six million tonnes of 69 types of commodities.
 
According to the minister, four million farmers and over 90,000 traders have joined the platform.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
SC asks Unitech to pay interest to flat buyers or face attachment
IANS
25 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday asked real estate major Unitech to deposit interest on the money paid by flat buyers at its project at Gurugram by May 8, cautioning it that failure to deposit the interest may invite attachment of its property.
 
Refusing more time to the realtor, the bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said: "Let these matters be listed for May 8 by which time amount as directed on earlier occasions shall be deposited failing which this court may think of attaching the property of the appellant company."
 
The top court by its February 20 order had directed Unitech to pay interest at the rate of 14 per cent to 39 flat buyers at its Vistas project but who later chose to withdraw and sought both payment of their principal amount and interest thereon. These flat buyers had paid Rs 16.55 crore to the builder and had sought both the principal amount and the interest thereon after builder did not handover the possession of the flats as promised by 2012.
 
"Let the money come", the bench said as counsel for the real estate major sought more time to deposit the interest amount as directed by the court by its February 20 order.
 
The court had said that interest would be calculated from January 1, 2010 till Unitech deposited the principal amount with the top court registry. The court had on February 20 said that 90 per cent of the interest amount that would be deposited with its registry would be disbursed to the 39 buyers who have opted out. 
 
The court while directing the builder to deposit the interest has kept the question of rate of interest and compensation to be paid open. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More