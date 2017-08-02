BUY
RBI forms group to improve marginal cost of lending rate system
IANS
02 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted an internal group to study the marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) system for commercial banks designed to improve monetary policy transmission, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said on Wednesday.
 
"The experience with the MCLR system introduced in April 2016 has not been entirely satisfactory," Acharya told reporters here following announcement of the RBI's third bi-monthly monetary review of the current fiscal.
 
"The RBI will constitute an internal study group to study various aspects of the MCLR system. This group will submit its report by September 2017," he added. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday cut its repo, or short-term lending rate for commercial banks, to 6 per cent from 6.25 per cent. 
 
Introduced from April 2016 as an advance over the base rate system, MCLR is a new methodology for setting the lending rate by commercial banks to facilitate monetary transmission. It is mandatory for banks to consider the repo rate while calculating their MCLR.
 
As per RBI guidelines, banks have to prepare MCLR which will be the internal benchmark lending rate. Based upon this MCLR, interest rates for different categories of customers are fixed in accordance with their degree of risk.
 
After the 0.25 per cent cut in the repo rate by the RBI on Wednesday, the cost of funds for the banking system is expected to come down further. Home loan borrowers are expwected to benefit from lower EMI's as a bank's cost of funds, as reflected by its MCLR is also expected to come down. 
 
Following Wedensday's policy review, the RBI said that base rates of banks will also be scrutinised as base rates have moved more slowly than MCLR. 
 
"While the extent of change in Base Rate may not necessarily mirror the revision in MCLR, the rigidity of Base Rate is a matter of concern for an efficient transmission of monetary policy to the real economy," the apex bank said. 
 
"Given a large part of the floating rate loan portfolio of banks is still anchored on the Base Rate, the RBI will be exploring various options in the near future to make the Base Rate more responsive to changes in cost of funds of banks," its added. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

Public Interest
State claims that only wrongdoers need privacy
Moneylife Digital Team
02 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The nine-Judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar on Wednesday concluded hearings to settle the question of whether there exists a fundamental right to privacy in India. The bench reserved its judgment over whether privacy is a fundamental right in India, which is expected in the next four weeks.
 
The government's counsels again insisted that the Supreme Court should not recognise privacy as a fundamental right. They repeated arguments that privacy is an elite concept, that only a minority of wealthy citizens is canvassing privacy interests, and even that only wrongdoers were asking for privacy rights. 
 
Counsel for Gujarat Rakesh Dwivedi argued that privacy is an abstract concept. He referred to how, for medical treatment, it could be waived. At one point, Justice DY Chandrachud asked if recognising a fundamental right to privacy would diminish India's stature as a 'knowledge economy' and an economic powerhouse. The same argument has also sometimes been put forward by the Aadhaar project's proponents who have argued 'Data is the new oil', raising questions if citizens' biometric data provided to government without any real choice should be harvested for commercial use.
 
Advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan, appearing for think-tank Centre for Civil Society, argued that if privacy was deemed a fundamental right, it could not be waived and this would be impractical. Lastly, Arghya Sengupta, of think-tank Vidihi Legal Policy, represented Haryana and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), claiming that no new jurisprudence was required as existing right to liberty sufficiently covered privacy on a case to case basis.
 
A number of senior lawyers with an illustrious record then gave a strong rejoinder to the Government, arguing that privacy is a fundamental right. They emphasised that in the 70th year of our Independence, it was extremely regressive of the Government to claim that citizens have no fundamental right to privacy. The senior advocates argued for the fundamental right to privacy, irrespective of whether a citizen is rich or poor. They cited examples from Canada, South Africa, and other countries where privacy is recognised as a fundamental right.
 
Beginning the rejoinder, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium stressed the inalienability of rights, and reminded the Bench, how during the Emergency, citizens had  been deprived of both, the right to liberty and privacy. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karnataka, added that privacy was at the heart of diversity and liberty.
 
Next, senior advocate Shyam Divan reiterated to the Bench that the right to privacy case is not just about information sharing, but about bodily integrity and about surveillance. Privacy is at the core of personal freedom and must be constitutionally protected because statute law is insufficient to protect the interests at stake, he argued.
 
Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora submitted that fundamental rights have no fixed content. They are empty vessels into which each generation pours its wisdom. She argued that the State cannot say, "I will give you welfare if you give away privacy", as that would affect the rights of the most vulnerable. 
 
Senior advocate Arvind Datar emphasised that privacy is as important as life. He posited that the Court must consider the consequences if it holds that privacy is not a fundamental right. Constitutional protections previously established will be harmed, he argued.
 
Kerala's counsel PV Sundaresan dismissed the state's claims of privacy being fluid as irrelevant, and said the fundamental right to privacy could not be denied on such grounds.
 
The judgement is expected by 28 August 2017, as the current Chief Justice Khehar's term ends then. Subsequent to the judgment by this nine-judge Constitution Bench, the fate of the pending Aadhaar cases, which challenge government notifications to make Aadhaar mandatory in a number of essential services, will be decided.

SuchindranathAiyerS

4 minutes ago

The State is perverse. It was made so Constitutionally, by design.

A secular state that slices and dices privileges and entitlements by caste, tribe, religion and so on. A Democratic state where equality under law stands abolished and the right to gain employment, education, promotion and even contest elections in determined by caste, tribe, religion, gender and so on. Where only criminals possess firearms. Where the victim of rape is forced to marry the rapist by the Judiciary and the Police IF the victim is a Brahmin and the rapist is a Moslem or a Dalit. Where the victim of extortion who has to part with hard earned money to obtain what should be his by virtue of citizenship from callous, sadistic, incompetent, sub humans routinely employed to practice extortion by the Indian State is guilty,

As in the case of notable members of the bar and would be members of the bench, fornication should be practiced before video cameras if not in public view as should rape. For only criminals require privacy and rape in public will, mutatis mutandis, be an act of innocence.

SuchindranathAiyerS

8 minutes ago

Public Interest
Mumbai’s toilet scam stinks: Both MCGM and MHADA repaired the same blocks, reveals RTI
Moneylife Digital Team
02 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Both the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) spent money on repairs of the same toilet blocks in the city, reveals a reply received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
 
RTI Activist Anil Galgali had filed the application seeking details from the Solid Waste Management department (SWM) about an internal survey of BMC’s execution of Swachh Bharat. The 11-page report received by him under the RTI states that some seats in these toilet blocks were repaired at a cost of Rs3 lakh to Rs10 lakh and the BMC had spent more than Rs100 crore on repairing toilets that were already repaired by MHADA. 
 
The report says, "Another observation which must be mentioned here is that, in almost 90% of the cases, the entire cost of the purchase order (PO) is paid to the contractor. The estimation of works is reflected in the PO and the quantity of the executed items is exactly equal to quantity of paid bills. This is next to impossibility in civil engineering practices where the estimate never matches executed quantities, mainly because of inaccuracy in measurements during estimation, to consider which, a 10% addition in estimated cost is considered compulsory. No project in the world in civil engineering domain can boast that the executed quantity is exactly equal to estimated quantity but the impossible feat appear to be achieved obviously due to anaesthesia mentioned above. The issues needs serious consideration whether the practice of AE or Executive as the last technical officer to decide the matter without senior engineering hierarchy be allowed to be continued."
 
Here are the main observations reported in the Study Report...
 
1. Instead of creating its own assets in the form of community toilet blocks (CTBs), the MCGM is investing in repairing the shabby structures of MHADA. 
2. There should be an asset code for every repair PO, so as to track the expenditure incurred, and to recover it through the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) developer, if any.
3. MCGM is spending hundreds of crores in repair every year, which is nearly one-sixth of the asset value of these MHADA constructed toilet blocks (i.e. 60000 seats X 1 lakh=600 crore). It is better to construct new RCC toilets instead of this.
4. If we assume 10 litres of sewage per person, the daily sewage generated from the 52 lakh slum dwellers through community toilet blocks comes to around 52,000 cubic litres. In the MHADA constructed toilet blocks, there is in-scientific disposal of sludge. To treat this sewage is also an obligatory duty of the MCGM. If the excreta are scientifically treated at source, i.e. in the toilet blocks itself, there is no need to treat this sewage by constructing huge treatment plants.
5. If the budgetary provision of repair and new construction are clubbed together, it will amount to Rs250 crore per year. This indicated a necessity for creation of a separate post of chief engineer to deal with all these works.
6. By the creation of a new department, there will be uniformity in the repair and construction works and ambiguities discussed in the report can be eliminated. Also this will help in providing sustainable sanitation in the slums.
7. The ward offices carry out many minor or major civil engineering asset creation or repairs with AW (Maintenance) as the final authority. There are lower level authorities vulnerable to influences from higher echelons like Assistant Commissioner (AC) or Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMC) and political leaders. These junior level engineers, however, piecemeal take decisions that cost hundreds of crores of rupees, which cannot be checked on technical grounds by senior officers. The SAP system throws a curtain over the issue. A decision has to be taken whether to bring all engineering works under Chief Engineer/DMC (Engineering) for the engineering work. 
 
The study was undertaken to assess the situation after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Legislative Assembly about creation of a proper toilet infrastructure in Mumbai.
 
Quoting from the report, Galgali says in 90% of cases the cost of the actual work is equal to the cost estimates. Interestingly, these toilets are repaired by MHADA also, but the quality of toilets in Mumbai remains as bad as ever. Mumbai's Swachh Bharat ranking has dropped to 29 from 10 six months ago, mainly due to feedback from the citizens, he added. 
 
Galgali has written to the Maharashtra chief minister seeking an investigation into the matter, across wards in Mumbai, and also appoint a toilet regulatory authority.
 
Here is the report…
 
 

