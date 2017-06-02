BUY
Ravi Narain resigns from NSE Board
Moneylife Digital Team
Ravi Narain, Vice Chairman and former Managing Director & chief executive (CEO) of the National Stock Exchanges has resigned from the Exchange Board. Mr Narain, one of the founding members of NSE, had sent his resignation to NSE Chairman Ashok Chawla last night, say sources. This follows a show cause notice issued by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to Mr Narain and 13 others, in the algorithm (algo) or high frequency trading (HFT) case. 
 
Others who were issued notice from SEBI includes NSE's former MD & CEO Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Varanasi, present chief of business development, Suprabhat Lala, present chief of regulation, Ravi Apte and Umesh Jain, both former chief technology officer and Subramanian Anand, former chief operating officer at the Exchange. 
 
Media reports say SEBI had sent notices to some officials in the technology and business divisions of NSE to get their reactions on the co-location (Colo) misuse allegations. "Till March 2013, Ravi Narain, one of the founder-members, was the CEO of the exchange. Narain, who stepped down a year before his term ended, continued to be a director on the NSE board. He was succeeded by Chitra Ramkrishna during whose term NSE switched over to a technology that was far less prone to manipulation. She resigned abruptly as CEO in December 2016, almost 15 months before the end of her term," says a report from the Economic Times.
 
An investigation report by SEBI had come to the conclusion that NSE had given preferential access to some stock brokers to its servers, making it possible for a stock broker to log into multiple servers through multiple internet protocols assigned to him, during 10 December 2012 to 30 May 2014, the newspaper says.
 
Mr Narain was at the helm during this period. He was chief of NSE from 2001 till 1 April 2013. 
 
Economy & Nation
Murthy tells IT honchos to take less salary and avoid layoffs
IANS
Seeking to allay fears of slowdown in the Indian IT industry affecting jobs of techies, software major Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Thursday advised executives to take home less pay and avoid lay-offs at the middle and lower rungs.
 
"IT firms can protect jobs of their middle rung and junior level employees if their executives take a salary cut and pass it on to them to protect their jobs," said Murthy in an interview to business news channel "ET Now" here.
 
Noting that slowdowns and layoffs were not new to the industry, he said many IT firms went through such ups and downs in the past, especially in the post-2008 global financial crisis and technology meltdown in 2011.
 
"There is no cause for anxiety as our industry had gone through similar crisis in the past only to bounce back and grow. As we have lot of smart and experienced leaders at the helm of the companies, I am sure they will find solutions to the problems the industry is facing," he said.
 
Murthy's observations came in light of software majors like TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL mulling layoffs in thousands on the basis of "non-performance" and disruptive technologies like automation, artificial intelligence and cloud computing making many of the processes redundant.
 
Citing his experience as Chairman and Chief Executive of Infosys in dealing with the issue of layoffs, Murthy told the news channel that his company protected jobs of its employees in hundreds by making its executives take salary cuts. 
 
"It is possible for us to protect the jobs of youngsters if the senior executives make adjustments by taking salary cuts," he reiterated.
 
He recalled how his company's senior management decided to make some sacrifice to protect the jobs of its youngsters when the tech market shrunk in 2001.
 
"We had offered jobs to 1,500 engineers at a time (2001) when other IT firms were postponing the joining day of their new employees. We said let us not do that, let us demonstrate the commitment to youngsters by senior people taking salary cuts based on the disposable income as we go down the hierarchy and welcome those 1,500 engineers," he said.
 
The co-founder also hoped that the $150 billion Indian software industry would identify new areas of business and train their employees to adopt emerging technologies for adding value to their company and look out for another job if they fail to deliver.
 
"It is not fair to send somebody home and then let them become anxious, because they may have families depending on them. They may have children, parents and spouses. So it is incumbent on the industry leaders to find reasonable solutions to the layoff issue," added Murthy.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

Economy & Nation
Auto companies post mixed sales figures for May
IANS
Automobile companies on Thursday came out with mixed sales figures for last month.
 
According to Angel Broking, the May sales figures have given mixed signals, while tractors' off-take remained a bright area. However commercial vehicle sales numbers remained subdued due to transition to the BS IV standards. 
 
On a company specific basis, automobile major Maruti Suzuki's total sales rose 11.3 per cent to 136,962 units from 123,034 units sold during the corresponding month of 2016.
 
Maruti's domestic sales edged higher by 15.5 per cent to 130,676 units from 113,162 units. However, exports plunged by 36.3 per cent with only 6,286 units shipped out during May 2017, down from 9,872 units sold abroad in the like period of 2016.
 
The other passenger vehicle major Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) registered an increase of 1.6 per cent in its domestic sales of 42,007 units for the month of May 2017.
 
"Hyundai volumes are 42,007 units maintaining the growth momentum in passenger vehicles... the newly launched new Xcent registering a growth of 30 per cent thus overcoming the challenges posted by the implementation of GST which will be a boon for the auto industry," Rakesh Srivastava, Director of Sales and Marketing, HMIL said. 
 
Leading SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) sales grew by three per cent to 41,895 vehicles sold during May 2016.
 
The company's domestic sales surged to 11 per cent to 40,602 vehicles during last month from 36,613 units sold during May 2016.
 
"Given the favourable monsoon projections and the focused investment in the rural sector, we have a robust outlook for future which is expected to spur demand," said Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M.
 
"The implementation of GST will be a significant game changer and we hope it benefits the auto industry. At Mahindra we look forward to a growth momentum on the back of our existing product portfolio as well as the upcoming new products."
 
In the two-wheeler space Hero MotoCorp reported a rise of 8.7 per cent in its monthly sales for last month.
 
The two-wheeler major's sales in May increased to 633,884 units from 583,117 units despatched during the corresponding month of 2016.
 
Another key player Honda 2Wheelers India's sales grew by 23 per cent to 537,035 units from 436,328 units sold in May 2016. 
 
"Honda continues to outpace the two-wheeler industry growth growing nearly three times that of the industry in April-May 2017," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.
 
"Overall, the two-wheeler industry has once again bounced back to double digit growth after six months indicating early signs of recovery. However, with upcoming GST implementation, industry sentiment is cautiously optimistic."
 
The TVS Motor Company posted a sales growth of 16 per cent during the month of May 2017 to 282,007 units from 243,783 units in May 2016.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

