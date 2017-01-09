Ratan Tata says he had differences with Mistry since 2013: report

Ratan Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts and Interim Chairman of Tata Sons Ltd, had said that differences between him and Cyrus P Mistry, the ousted Chairman of the group's holding company were simmering since 2013.

Citing an affidavit filed by Mr Tata before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a report from the Economic Times , says, "The affidavit strongly rebuts charges levelled by Mistry, and says the latter did a poor job of turning around companies such as Tata Steel and Tata Motors, resulting in a fall in dividends to the Tata Trusts."

The NCLT is hearing a petition filed by Mr Mistry alleging mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders of Tata Sons and seeking the ouster of the current management of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

Responding to the accusation that he has a minor stake in Tata Sons and, therefore, it is the real stakeholders including Mistry’s investment firms, which are suffering because of the losses incurred by Tata Steel Europe, Mr Tata called the insinuation distressing. "It is the trusts which hold a majority stake far exceeding that of Mr Mistry’s firms. Such inconsiderate allegations effectively degrade my lifelong contribution to the success story of the Tata Group, which began with Tata Motors and Tata Steel more than five decades back,” the report says.

According to ET , on 24 September 2013, Mr Tata sent a handwritten letter to Mr Mistry that reveals the differences of opinions. "(Mr) Tata, in a handwritten letter dated 24 September 2013, seemed alarmed at what he thought were clear conflicts that Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons should avoid. This included disassociating himself (Mistry) from family businesses to ensure that there was no conflict of interest brought about by the personal holdings in Tata group companies," the report says.

The letter goes on to prod (Mr) Mistry to set up a ‘Blind Trust’ that will disassociate the latter from his Tata shareholding, and also not to have any transaction of business between Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Tata Group as long as Mr Mistry was its chairman, ET says citing the 2013 letter from Mr Tata.

As per the report, (Mr) Mistry responded to Mr Tata's letter through an email. It says, "(Mr) Mistry responded to (Mr) Tata’s letter in an email, agreeing with him (Mr Tata) that issues of conflict continue to be of great concern to him (Mr Mistry), but said (Mr) Tata’s letter and conversations had “insinuated” that his actions or not taking them has compromised the ethical values of the founder. He (Mr Mistry) reiterated that he would ensure that principles are not compromised and can stand the strictest global levels of public scrutiny."

"(Mr) Mistry explained in his reply that time was taken only because the issue ethically, emotionally and financially impacted him, and because of his busy travel schedule in the face of multiple challenges faced by the group at a critical juncture," the report from ET says.