Ratan Tata meets RSS chief in Nagpur

The sweeping move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in banning Rs500 and Rs1000 notes will surely have a lasting impact on one sector in India and that is real estate where we may see the birth of a new order, says a research note. In the report, Pankaj Kapoor, Founder and Managing Director of Liases Foras Real Estate Ratings and Research Pvt Ltd, says, "Luxury market and plotted development are likely to be affected the most. On the other hand, reduction in land cost and development cost should improve the margins of developers. This is likely to lead to a reduction in prices and bring about economic efficiency in the sector."
According to the report, next on the government's radar is the Benami Act. After demonetisation, the Government has already started tracing Benami transactions. The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Bill aims at curbing the generation of domestic black money. Apart from confiscation of property, the Bill provides for prosecution and aims to act as a major facilitator to block the generation and holding of black money in the form of benami property, especially in real estate, which will also usher in fair market practices.
