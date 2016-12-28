BUY
Ratan Tata meets RSS chief in Nagpur
IANS
28 December 2016
In a surprise development, Ratan Tata, the Interim Chairman of Tata Sons on Wednesday arrived here to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
 
Details of the closed-door private Tata-Bhagwat meeting at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters here, were not immediately available.
 
Tata Sons is currently locked in a bitter corporate-cum-legal battle with its former chairman, Cyrus Mistry who was sacked from the post two months ago.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
Real Estate: Will there be the birth of a new order in 2017?
Moneylife Digital Team
28 December 2016

The sweeping move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in banning Rs500 and Rs1000 notes will surely have a lasting impact on one sector in India and that is real estate where we may see the birth of a new order, says a research note. In the report, Pankaj Kapoor, Founder and Managing Director of Liases Foras Real Estate Ratings and Research Pvt Ltd, says, "Luxury market and plotted development are likely to be affected the most. On the other hand, reduction in land cost and development cost should improve the margins of developers. This is likely to lead to a reduction in prices and bring about economic efficiency in the sector."

According to the report, next on the government's radar is the Benami Act. After demonetisation, the Government has already started tracing Benami transactions. The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Bill aims at curbing the generation of domestic black money. Apart from confiscation of property, the Bill provides for prosecution and aims to act as a major facilitator to block the generation and holding of black money in the form of benami property, especially in real estate, which will also usher in fair market practices.

"The prices of the property will tend to be close to what they would ordinarily fetch on sale in the open market. In cases where the price is not ascertainable, a different procedure will be prescribed. The government is at least making certain concrete efforts on this front and this bill will instil a sense of fear and accountability among the market players," Liases Foras says.
 
Amidst this crusade against black money, the non-brokerage research centric firm feels that the Indian government's focus on 'Housing for All' remains firm. Prime Minister Modi, officially launched a rural housing scheme, whereby the Union government intends to provide an environmentally-safe and secure pucca house to every rural household by 2022. The scheme aims to complete the construction of one crore houses by March 2019.
 
Liases Foras also has big hopes on the digitisation of land records. It says it is indeed interesting to see that digitisation of land records has already caught momentum in a few Indian cities. 
 
 
"Land records in Mumbai and some villages in Delhi have already gone online. Once records are digitised and there are proper linkages established between registration, property taxes and titular records, chances of fraud and scams related to property will be much less. Digitisation of land records will ensure that there is no meddling in records by revenue field functionaries. The digitally signed records of rights will be available throughout the day in the public domain and can be accessed by citizens anytime. This will enhance accountability and transparency, it concluded.
 

Investor Interest
46 kg gold looted from Muthoot Finance in Hyderabad
IANS
28 December 2016
Posing as CBI officials, four unidentified persons looted 45 kg gold from Muthoot Finance in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the city police said.
 
The con men escaped with gold ornaments valued at about Rs 12 crore after threatening the staff with weapons at the Ramachandrapuram office of the company on the outskirts here.
 
According to the police, four persons came to Muthoot Finance branch in the morning and told the staff that they were CBI officials and wanted to check records and gold in the lockers. 
 
When the employees said they were not in a position to show the lockers without permission from top officials, the unidentified men threatened action against the staff for disobeying orders of CBI officials.
 
When the lockers were opened, the intruders started collecting the golden ornaments in their bags. As the employees raised objection, one of the men whipped out a gun, threatened the employees and locked them in a bathroom.
 
The robbers also took away the hard disk of CCTV cameras with them.
 
The police have launched a massive hunt for the robbers, who escaped in a car. 
 
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said five teams have been formed to track down the culprits.
 
The policemen were searching vehicles along Hyderabad-Mumbai highway from Ramachandrapuram to Zaheerabad town in Sangareddy district.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

GLN Prasad

2 hours ago

This is not the first time, and whether the robbers learn from movies, or movies take it from reality is not known. But RC puram is thickly populated and only those who are well acquainted with the facts can only resort to this, may be ex insiders. The taking away of entire hard disk gives suspicion that they might have done a rehearsal few days back. No place is safe.

