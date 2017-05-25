BUY
'Rapid digitisation making India favourite cyber attack target'
IANS
25 May 2017
New Delhi, Rapid digitisation in all sectors in India has made the country critically prone to targeted cyber attacks and 'WannaCry' ransomware attack is "just the tip of the iceberg", a cyber intelligence security company warned on Wednesday.
 
"Owing to the government initiatives and efforts, coupled with booming penetration of smartphones, PCs and high-speed internet access, the challenges associated with such attacks amplify significantly -- making India one of the hot favourite destinations for a targeted cyber attack," Israel-based Vital Intelligence Group said in a statement.
 
The firm also said 'WannaCry' ransomware, that exploited MS17-010 vulnerability in a Microsoft Windows operating system and hit nearly 200,000 systems in 150 countries, is the first wave of several upcoming cyber intrusions as digitisation spreads its footprint across the globe.
 
"The recent attack strengthens the point that the biggest existential threat that is out there is cyber. It is evident that the world is already engaged in a 24x7 conflict with anonymous soldiers who are extremely difficult to trace," said Marc Kahlberg, CEO and MD of Vital Intelligence Group.
 
The group noted that "one size fits all approach" can never be the solution to curb the increasing cyber attacks and a constant vigil is the only solution to stay ahead in the race with the intruders.
 
"Just like the traditional battlefield, there is no one correct strategy, no short term solution and no silver-bullet to win a war. But awareness, understanding and vigilance combined with accurate targeted offensive frontline cyber intelligence will go a long way to keep the enemy busy and protect all of our cyber interests," added Kahlberg.
 
Soon after 'WannaCry' affected several systems, the same Windows vulnerability was again exploited to spread another type of malware that was quietly generating digital cash from machines it infected.
 
Tens of thousands of computers globally were affected by the "Adylkuzz attack" that targets machines, let them operate and only slows those down to generate digital cash or "Monero" cryptocurrency in the background. 
 
"Monero" -- being popularised by North Korea-linked hackers -- is an open-source cryptocurrency created in April 2014 that focuses on privacy, decentralisation and scalability. 
 
It is an alternative to Bitcoin and is being used for trading in drugs, stolen credit cards and counterfeit goods.
 
A few days later, Croatian security researchers identified a new strain of malware "EternalRocks" that was more dangerous than WannaCry and was potentially tougher to fight.
 
According to the researchers, "EternalRocks" exploited the same vulnerability in Windows that helped 'WannaCry' spread to computers. It also used a NSA tool known as 'EternalBlue' for proliferation.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Jio battle: Airtel urges DoT to reject TRAI's Rs 3,050 cr fine on 3 telcos
IANS
25 May 2017
New Delhi, Sticking to its earlier stand, the Indian telecom regulator on Wednesday recommended penal action against three operators -- Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular -- for not providing adequate points of interconnections (PoI) to newcomer Reliance Jio.
 
The amount of penalty the three collectively have to pay is Rs 3050 crore. 
 
In similarly worded decisions against the three operators, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it "considered it appropriate to recommend penal action... in view of the large public interest involved." 
 
An Airtel spokesperson said that the company disagreed with TRAI's recommendation and requested the Department of Telecom (DoT) to reject it. 
 
"The penalty has been recommended on the basis of an incorrect assessment of the situation on the ground," the spokesman said in a statement.
 
Airtel requested the Department of Telecom (DoT) to reject the recommendations and "take into consideration the actions taken on ground by Bharti Airtel". It said "the fact is that we have provided PoIs to Jio at an unprecedented pace despite the provision of 90 days in the licence". 
 
The regulator, in response to queries by the DoT, said that its earlier penalty imposed on the three companies on the basis of licence service areas (LSA) were being confirmed. It had proposed penalties of Rs 1,050 crore each on Airtel and Vodafone and Rs 950 crore on Idea for 21 and 19 licence service areas.
 
TRAI said under the rules it is not prevented from exercising its mandate to make recommendations to the government for wilful non-compliance of terms and conditions of license. 
 
The sector regulator in October said the top three telecom operators in the country had violated licence norms by denying adequate PoI to Jio.
 
The TRAI said Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may appreciate the fact that Airtel, Vodafone and Idea were "intentionally denying and delaying the provision/augmentation of PoIs to RJIL (Reliance Jio Infocomm), only to restrict a new entrant, thus violating the terms and conditions of licence and regulations/directions of the Authority, which also caused a lot of inconvenience to consumers."
 
It added that after its intervention the incumbent players have provided PoI capacity at much shorter notices (in some seven instances within 2-3 days), which implies "that it was capable of providing such POIs" without delay. 
 
"In this context, the denial and delay in providing PoIs when the quality of service (QoS) parameters were not being met cannot be explained in any other manner but wilful."
 
It said there was no provision in the licence or TRAI Regulation "to deny/delay provisioning of PoIs during the test phase. On the contrary, the testing cannot be completed unless sufficient PoIs are provided." 
 
TRAI said it was clear that the incumbents TSPs were not willing to provide adequate POIs to RJIL to provide a satisfactorily service to its customers on launch of its commercial service. 
 
The TRAI said it took into consideration the efforts made by the incumbent operators in providing sufficient number of PoIs to RJIL. 
 
"However, on finding that the incumbent operators are not willing to provide adequate POIs to RJIL as per its projections and demand, the Authority had to issue show cause notices to the telecom service providers."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Nile: Power Growth
Moneylife Digital Team
25 May 2017
Nile Limited is a secondary manufacturer of lead and lead alloys, like Gravita, which we had...
