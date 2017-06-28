BUY
Ransomware 'Nyetya' behind new global cyber attack: Cisco
IANS
28 June 2017
The computer virus that is affecting companies and institutions around the world is a new variant of ransomware called Nyetya -- WannaCry's bad cousin -- according to networking and security major Cisco.
 
The new cyber attack started massively affecting dozens of companies and institutions in the world, beginning with Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, and now spreading to Asia and Australia on Wednesday.
 
Cisco's Talos cyber security division reported that its research shows that this strain of computer virus "uses the same Eternal Blue exploit - a vulnerability used by the US National Security Agency (NSA) - and other weaknesses of Microsoft's operating system to spread", Efe news reported. 
 
Nyetya is also very similar to WannaCry, the ransomware that affected 200,000 people in 150 countries in May, encrypting data on infected computers and asking for a ransom to recover them, said Talos cybersecurity executive Craig Williams.
 
However, in the case of the virus emerging on Tuesday, which is quite "different" from the Petya virus, its infection "will spread very quickly if the 'bad guys' behind it decide to do so," Williams said.
 
On Wednesday several companies in the Asia Pacific region, like the Mondelez owned Cadbury chocolate factory in Hobart, Tasmania, and the global law firm DLA Piper were affected.
 
The Hong Kong website of DLA Piper published an important note to clients saying "We are currently dealing with a serious global cyber incident" adding that "we have taken down our systems as a precautionary measure which will mean you are currently unable to contact us by email or landline."
 
According to Cisco, Nyetya is "WannaCry's bad cousin" and "initial vector identification has shown that the virus is more defiant."
 
Williams ruled out that "an e-mail vector" was the initial propagation factor. 
 
Some of the affected companies and institutions have claimed that the virus has disabled their e-mails and, therefore, prevented them from contacting the cybercriminals to recover their information after their computers were disconnected.
 
The threat does not have "a known, viable external spreading mechanism - such as the Internet," so "it is possible that some infections may be associated with software update systems for a Ukrainian tax accounting package called MeDoc", according to Williams.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Chernobyl n-plant hit by global cyber attack
IANS
28 June 2017
The automatic radiation monitoring system at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant here has been hit by a cyber attack and monitoring was being carried out manually, a Ukrainian federal agency said.
 
"Due to the temporary disconnection of the Windows system, the radiation monitoring in the area of the industrial site is being carried out manually," the agency for control of the Chernobyl exclusion zone said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
The statement also said that all "technological systems of the station operate in the normal mode," but that "in connection with the cyber attack, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant website is not working", CNN reported.
 
A number of companies and agencies across Europe reported that they were under cyber attack on Tuesday, including Russian oil and gas company Rosneft and Danish shipping firm Maersk. 
 
The source of the attack was not yet clear, the CNN report said.
 
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 when a reactor exploded. 
 
The disaster led to mass evacuations from the area and the creation of a 19-mile uninhabitable exclusion zone around the site.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

European firms hit by 'massive' cyber attack
IANS
28 June 2017
Major firms across Europe have been hit by a massive cyber attack, a media report said.
 
In Ukraine, government departments, the central bank, a state-run aircraft manufacturer, the airport in Kiev and the metro network have all been paralysed by the hack, the Telegraph reported.
 
In Britain, the advertising firm WPP said its systems had been struck down while in the Netherlands a major shipping firm confirmed its computer terminals were malfunctioning. 
 
The virus is believed to be ransomware -- a piece of malicious software that shuts down a computer system and then demands an extortionate sum of money to fix the problem, the daily said. 
 
It comes after the WannaCry hack in May which affected more than 150 countries and crippled parts of the Britain's National Health Service. 
 
"The National Bank of Ukraine has warned banks... about an external hacker attack on the websites of some Ukrainian banks... which was carried out today," Ukraine's central bank said in a statement. 
 
A spokesman for Ukraine's Presidential Administration said it was paying "a high level of attention" to the situation.
 
Maersk, a Dutch transport and logistics company, announced that "multiple sites and business units" had been shut down after a cyber attack, BBC reported. 
 
It came as Russian oil giant Rosneft said its servers had suffered a "powerful" cyberattack.
 
Spanish media reported that the offices of large multinationals such as food giant Mondelez and legal firm DLA Piper also suffered attacks.
 
French construction materials company St. Gobain said it had also fallen victim.
 
Reports said the Kiev metro system stopped accepting payment cards while several chains of petrol stations suspended operations.
 
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko tweeted a picture of a computer screen showing an error message.
 
"We also have a network 'down'," Rozenko said on Facebook. "This image is being displayed by all computers of the government."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

