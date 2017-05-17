Ransomware hoax spreading faster than 'WannaCry'

To bookmark you need to sign in

More than the actual attack of the WannaCry ransomware, it is the hoax now floating around social media and WhatsApp that is creating panic among uninformed users. The hoax messages warn not to use shopping sites, online banking and automated teller machines (ATMs). The attack by WannyCry ransomware held to ransom millions of computers and businesses worldwide, demanding ransom to be paid in bitcoins worth $300-$600 to unlock the data.

Anti-virus and content security provider eScan’s research team has unravelled the truth behind these hoax messages.

Here are some of the clarifications to ensure you do not fall prey to these texts:

• RBI orders Shutdown of ATMs until they are patched and safe.

o Status: Hoax

o Reason: RBI has issued clarification that they have not issued such orders.

• Avoid using ATMs and do not do any online transaction

o Status: Hoax

o Reason: Any computer system infected with Ransomware would display the message that it has been infected.

• Don't do any online transaction. Don't open any shopping cart.

o Status: Hoax

o Reason: Webserver infected with Ransomware would simply be not able to serve the pages. Shopping carts do not store Ransomware.

However, while browsing and downloading software make sure that executable files are scanned by an antivirus.

• Except Africa all countries IT companies are hacked.

o Status: Hoax

o Reason: No explanations required because it’s fully fake news. When IT organisations get hacked it is all over the internet, TV channels etc. Such news is not limited to your group of friends.

• Dance of the Hillary video

o Status: Hoax.

o Reason: There is no such video existing

eScan says it has even received an advisory in its mailbox which says:

• Power off smart TVs, tablets, and every other smart device.

• Turn off Bluetooth, wi-fi, tethering (also known as Hotspot) on your mobile phones.

• Switch off your servers (or any other computers that you may leave on 24x7).

• Disconnect LAN (network, CAT6, CAT5) cable plugging computers or laptops in the network. If it is a laptop, it may have a physical slide switch or button press to switch off Wi-Fi card inside the laptop - Switch That Off.

This advisory, off course is not relevant for stopping an attack from WannaCry.

• If possible, wait for news from the eastern world

o Status: Hoax

o Reason: This simply means that we should lead the life of an ascetic.

Keep the antivirus software active and updated on all your devices:

Status: 100% True.

• Preferably buy a good antivirus, keep it updated, keep your operating system updated, take precautions, never divulge your personal information.

• Keep all your important data in back up (if your system has an auto back option available, keep it as auto enabled)