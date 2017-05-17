BUY
Ransomware hoax spreading faster than 'WannaCry'
Moneylife Digital Team
17 May 2017
More than the actual attack of the WannaCry ransomware, it is the hoax now floating around social media and WhatsApp that is creating panic among uninformed users. The hoax messages warn not to use shopping sites, online banking and automated teller machines (ATMs). The attack by WannyCry ransomware held to ransom millions of computers and businesses worldwide, demanding ransom to be paid in bitcoins worth $300-$600 to unlock the data. 
 
Anti-virus and content security provider eScan’s research team has unravelled the truth behind these hoax messages.
 
Here are some of the clarifications to ensure you do not fall prey to these texts: 
RBI orders Shutdown of ATMs until they are patched and safe.
o Status: Hoax
o Reason: RBI has issued clarification that they have not issued such orders.
Avoid using ATMs and do not do any online transaction
o Status: Hoax
o Reason: Any computer system infected with Ransomware would display the message that it has been infected.
Don't do any online transaction. Don't open any shopping cart.
o Status: Hoax
o Reason: Webserver infected with Ransomware would simply be not able to serve the pages. Shopping carts do not store Ransomware.
 
However, while browsing and downloading software make sure that executable files are scanned by an antivirus.
Except Africa all countries IT companies are hacked.
o Status: Hoax
o Reason: No explanations required because it’s fully fake news. When IT organisations get hacked it is all over the internet, TV channels etc. Such news is not limited to your group of friends.
Dance of the Hillary video
o Status: Hoax.
o Reason: There is no such video existing
 
eScan says it has even received an advisory in its mailbox which says:
Power off smart TVs, tablets, and every other smart device.
Turn off Bluetooth, wi-fi, tethering (also known as Hotspot) on your mobile phones.
Switch off your servers (or any other computers that you may leave on 24x7).
Disconnect LAN (network, CAT6, CAT5) cable plugging computers or laptops in the network. If it is a laptop, it may have a physical slide switch or button press to switch off Wi-Fi card inside the laptop - Switch That Off.
 
This advisory, off course is not relevant for stopping an attack from WannaCry. 
 
If possible, wait for news from the eastern world
o Status: Hoax
o Reason: This simply means that we should lead the life of an ascetic.
 
Keep the antivirus software active and updated on all your devices:
Status: 100% True.
Preferably buy a good antivirus, keep it updated, keep your operating system updated, take precautions, never divulge your personal information.
Keep all your important data in back up (if your system has an auto back option available, keep it as auto enabled)  

COMMENTS

Mohan Sivanand

4 hours ago

Correction: it is Windows Defender. It's as good as any antivirus you can pay for. And Microsoft is updating it regularly for new attacks.

REPLY

Mohan Sivanand

4 hours ago

If you already use licensed Microsoft Windows and/or the Microsoft Office pack, you need not spend on any anti-virus software again because Microsoft gives you their own Windows a Defender (new) and Microsoft Security Essentials. Download them for free if you haven't already or Lok in your PC for them. Keep them updated, as also your Windows operating system.

REPLY
Home Loans: Existing borrowers cannot immediately avail of lower interest rates
Moneylife Digital Team
17 May 2017
Here is good news for new borrowers of home loans as they can now get lower interest rates, with several lenders having reduced the rates. However, for existing borrowers on floating rate basis, there is no immediate respite, as they will have to wait for the next reset date for the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR). In addition, they may have to pay certain charges to lower their interest rates for home loans. 
 
Several prominent banks, including State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India have reduced the interest rate on home loans of up to Rs30 lakh, to 8.35%. However, this is applicable only for salaried women borrowers. Other borrowers will have to pay 8.40% interest on home loans of up to Rs30 lakh.
 
Last year the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued guidelines on MCLR, which is a tenor-based benchmark rate. Banks are required to review and publish their MCLR for different maturities every month on a pre-announced date. 
 
However, the same tenor-based clause is preventing existing borrowers from getting the benefit of lower interest rates. When one of our readers approached his bank for reduction in interest rate for his home loan, he was told "...MLCR is revised on annual basis, so no changes can be done before that."
 
This is as per the guidelines issued by RBI. For a borrower, the guidelines say, the MCLR prevailing on the day the loan is sanctioned will be applicable till the next reset date, irrespective of changes in the benchmark rates during the interim period. 
 
For example, if the bank has given a one-year reset period in the home loan agreement, then the borrower will continue to pay interest on the same rate till next reset date. If she had taken home loan at 9.5%, then even if the interest rate comes down to 8.35%, she cannot get the benefit and will have to wait for the next reset day and pray that the reduced interest rate prevail on that day.
 
Here are the new interest rates of some banks for the salaried

COMMENTS

manish vora

2 hours ago

Dear team, existing borrowers are not passed on benefit of reduced interest rate but the article provides incomplete information. NHB circular of 2009 is not followed by leaders, still NHB being watchdog is silent.

REPLY
Indian Demographic Dividend: The Need is for Quality, Not Just Numbers
Sanjay Pandey
17 May 2017
With 800 Million persons below 35 years of age, the Indian work force is considered a demographic dividend. However, recent reports about un-employability of Indian youth have put a question mark on the real value of this dividend.  In November 2016, a report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on higher education stated that almost 93% of graduates from the Master in Business Administration (MBA) and 80% from the engineering stream are not employable. These facts were also echoed by Aspiring Minds, an employability evaluation and certification company, in its national employability report, which stated that 80% of engineers remained unemployable in the software sector.  
 
The reasons for this dismal situation are not far to seek. Of late, getting a degree in India, albeit with some notable exceptions, has become synonymous to purchasing off-the-shelf merchandise. With money, obtaining any degree in the country is possible. Quite of few of these institutions do not even require regular teaching classes. Education too has piggy-backed itself on the online bandwagon. Increasing population has led to increasing demand for colleges. To meet the demand, colleges and universities have mushroomed in the country. People from all walks of life have entered the education business. Real estate tycoons, detergent manufactures, politicos and even sweet shop owners have set up universities and degree colleges. 
 
As education turned into a business and barriers of entry got measured only by financial ability rather than intellectual capability, the results were obvious. Good initiatives, like autonomy to colleges, also got misused. More courses were designed to accommodate larger numbers, regardless of the fact that these courses may be of no use for the future career of students. 
 
Contrast this with the situation elsewhere and we see stark differences. In China, if one wants to join a graduate degree course, there is a national college entrance examination (NCEE). Only those who qualify can move ahead to get a degree. Others, who cannot qualify, join vocational courses. Smaller countries like South Korea too have a similar system, where each person who wants to join a graduate course takes a college scholastic ability test. The results of such early screening are obviously reflecting on the financial growth of these countries. 
 
Against this backdrop, if the employability index in India has to improve, the current scenario of providing degrees to anyone who can afford it, barring a few exceptions, has to change. A common graduate eligibility examination needs to be made mandatory for all aspiring students to achieve a graduate degree, be it online or offline. Only those who clear this common graduate eligibility examination for graduate enrollment can take further examinations for entrance to engineering, commerce, medical or other professions. All others who are not successful could take up vocational courses from various Industrial Training Institutes (ITI’s) and National Skill Development centres in the country.  
 
Alongside screening for degree aspirants, institutions too, autonomous or otherwise, should have standardised courses, which reflect future skill requirements rather than help the finances of promoters.  The clamour for autonomy as far as administration is concerned is fine, but the coursework builds the academic capital of the country and hence needs to be closely monitored.  The formation of new institutions too should be mapped according to future workforce requirements rather than on grounds of financial avarice.
 
Our country’s potential has never been in doubt. With an estimated work force of 250 million in 2030, expected to take India to the position of the third largest economy in the world, changes in the current educational system need serious thought.  Else this promise of demographic dividend may remain a mirage. 
 
(Sanjay Pandey, an IPS officer, is the Deputy Commandant of Home Guards and deputy director of Civil Defence in Maharashtra. He holds a Masters' Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University, US and is a B Tech in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Views expressed in this article are personal.)

COMMENTS

Abhijit

2 hours ago

Aspiring Minds, an employability evaluation and certification company, in its national Aspiring Minds report, which stated that 80% of engineers remained unemployable in the software sector. Why engineers are expected to be employed only in software sector?

REPLY

