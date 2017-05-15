Ransomware emerges as most dangerous cyber threat yet

Nifty, Sensex headed higher – Monday closing report

We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were getting overbought. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Monday and closed with small gains of around 0.50% over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:

Positive domestic macro-economic data and a strong rupee cheered the Indian equity markets on Monday. Investors' sentiments were buoyed by official data released after market hours on Friday -- Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- which showed that inflation eased in April. The data on annual rate of inflation was calculated on a revised base year of 2011-12. However, India's factory output growth slowed to 2.7% in March on the back of poor manufacturing performance in the new Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with revised base year of 2011-12. The key indices traded with gains of close to half a per cent each during the mid-afternoon trade session, as buying was witnessed in banking, metal and healthcare stocks.

Equity benchmark indices started off the first day of the week on a firm note tracking positive macro-economic data. Appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar also supported the firm opening of the equity markets, according to market analysts. Most banking stocks traded with firm sentiments lead by Kotak Bank. Auto, power, oil-gas and cement sector stocks complemented the firmness of the markets, pointed our market analysts.

In a survey conducted during March and April 2017, industry chamber Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) predicted India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be around 7.4% for fiscal 2017-18, with a minimum and maximum level of 7% and 7.6% respectively. Reasoning out the growth, FICCI's Economic Outlook Survey said: "While agricultural sector is estimated to clock 3.5% growth in 2017-18; the pick-up in overall GDP growth will also be supported by an improvement in industry and services sector growth. The industry and services sector are expected to grow by 6.9% and 8.4% respectively in 2017-18.” The survey was conducted amongst economists belonging to the industry, banking and financial services sector and the participants feel that with the process of re-monetisation almost complete, consumption activity has witnessed an uptick and will further build up going ahead. Also, the India Meteorological Department's latest forecast of monsoon arriving on time and being sufficient provides some reprieve amidst earlier reports of the El Nino having a dampening effect this year. Overall, macroeconomic trends in India project a long term bullish trend in the Indian stock markets.

Thousands of commuters in Tamil Nadu were stranded on Monday as transport workers unions began an indefinite strike pressing for higher wages. The transport corporation workers unions began their indefinite strike from Sunday midnight to press for higher wages and perks to combat rising inflation and price rise. Very few staff members arrived for duty at the bus depots, resulting in most of the long-distance inter-state public transport services getting crippled. On Monday, students who had to appear for an examination at 10 a.m. lamented as their daily commute took around two hours. Listed corporate entities with manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu are likely to vibrate in line with the labour and infrastructure problems in the state and show poorer quarterly corporate earnings.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Monday said that it has reduced interest rates by up to 30 basis points (bps) for home loans of up to Rs30 lakh. "With this reduction, salaried borrowers can avail home loans at among the lowest rates in the industry. Salaried women borrowers will get home loans at 8.35% and others at 8.40%," the private sector lender said in a statement. According to ICICI Bank, customers from economically weaker section (EWS) and low income group (LIG) can avail the dual benefit of low interest rates and credit linked subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. ICICI Bank shares closed at Rs302.05, up 1.82% on the BSE.

China's retail sales, a key indicator of consumption, grew 10.7% year on year in April, 0.2 percentage points slower than the March level, official data showed on Monday. Total retail sales of consumer goods hit 2.73 trillion yuan ($395.4 billion) last month, Xinhua news agency cited the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as saying. It increased 0.79% month on month. In the first four months, total retail sales of consumer goods rose 10.2% year on year, 0.2% points faster than the growth in the first quarter, according to Xing Zhihong, a spokesperson with the NBS. Consumption activities were relatively stronger in rural areas, with retail sales expanding 12.6% in April, outpacing urban areas, where retail sales climbed 10.4% year on year. Online spending was robust. From January to April, online retail sales surged 32% year on year to 1.92 trillion yuan. Xing said the April figure indicates continued expansion of domestic consumer demand, which was partly driven by consumption upgrades and new business patterns such as online sales. China is trying to shift its economy toward a growth model driven by consumer spending, innovation and services, while weaning it off reliance on exports and investment. Chinese stock market indices are on a long term bullish trend and are important to the Indian stock markets as they close early in the trading day for our stock markets.

News from US markets was also not good on Friday amidst negative news on the political front with the FBI director’s termination from work. According to Reuters, “The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index and the Dow edged lower as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N), J.C. Penney (JCP.N) and other department stores after weak earnings reports. The S&P closed lower and fell for the first week in four as weak economic data weighed on financial shares.”

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: