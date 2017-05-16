BUY
Ransomware attack had 'nearly zero' impact in India: Minister
IANS
16 May 2017
Trying to instil confidence among people, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the ongoing cyber attack by ransomware virus 'WannaCrypt' had nearly zero impact in India.
 
"We are strengthening our cyber security. After talking to Microsoft, we had asked people to install patch system in March. This ongoing attack not only had minimum, but nearly zero per cent impact, in India. We are strengthening our areas," the minister told India TV in Hindi at its conclave "Samvaad".
 
On March 14 this year, Microsoft released a security update which addressed the vulnerability in the 16-year-old Windows XP operating system that the hackers behind the massive ransomware attack exploited and created havoc in 150 countries.
 
After infecting over two lakh computers in several countries, the global virus attack continued for the third day on Monday, with more reports of hacking pouring in from India, China and Japan as offices re-opened after a tumultuous weekend. The ransomware locks up the computer with the group which carried out the attack asking for $300 payment in bitcoins to send an unlock key.
 
The virus attacks the system after a person, whose computer has not been protected, opens up an unsuspecting mail, often from people known to him or her.
 
In Kerala, computers of two village panchayats were hit, with messages demanding $300 in virtual currency to unlock the files.
 
Officials who opened the computer at the Thariyode panchayat office in the hilly district of Wayanad found that four of their computers had been hacked.
 
Likewise, another village panchayat at Aruvapulam near Konni in Pathanamthitta district got a similar virus message when their computer was switched on. IT experts were working on these systems.
 
In West Bengal's West Midnapore district, at least eight computers of the state-run electricity distributor were affected. Experts were ascertaining whether it was the same malware virus behind the world's biggest ransomware attack.
 
The government on Sunday said it has activated a "preparedness and response mechanism" to prevent any major cyber damage from the ransomware. 
 
According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), it has activated a "preparedness and response mechanism" by instructing CERT-IN (Computer Emergency Response Team) to gather "all the information of the reported ransomware".
 
"MeitY has initiated contact with relevant stakeholders in public and private sector to 'patch' their systems as prescribed in the advisory issued by CERT-IN. MeitY has also requested Microsoft India to inform all their partners and customers to apply relevant patches," the ministry said in a statement.
 
On May 13, CERT-IN had issued an advisory for both reactive and preventive actions to deal with the ransomware.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Life
Peel Smart Remote: Easier TV Watching
Yazdi Tantra
16 May 2017
Do you juggle with multiple remotes for your TV and set top box? You don’t need to any more. Peel Smart Universal Remote App changes everything. It combines Universal Remote Control and Live TV listings into one simple-to-use app right on your Smartphone.
 
Setting it up is simple. Download and install the app. Then, set it up for your use—select your country, choose your national DTH (direct-to-home) TV service-provider and pair it with your TV. And you are all set. Peel supports over 400,000 devices and your TV will be discovered instantaneously. If you have multiple rooms with multiple TV sets, no problem: you can set it up for each of your rooms. Just remember to carry your phone wherever you go.
 
Once set up, you can use it as a universal remote – both for your TV and your set top box. You can also preview the channels and programmes available and directly jump to the channel of your choice. Besides, you can personalise your TV channel listing, making it easy for you to jump to your favourites.
 
With more than 240 million registered users worldwide, Peel gets smarter as you use it. Try it out and enjoy the benefits of just one remote: your mobile phone. 
 
Android: https://goo.gl/3vVqjo iOS: https://goo.gl/854S7O

Economy & Nation
Petrol, diesel prices slashed
IANS
16 May 2017
State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has reduced price of petrol by Rs2.16 per litre and that of diesel by Rs2.10 a litre excluding state levies.
 
According to IOC, the current level of international prices of petrol, diesel and the Indian rupee-US dollar exchange rate warranted a decrease in selling price.
 
"The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes," the IOC said in a statement late on Monday.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

