Ram Nath Kovind elected new President of India
IANS
20 July 2017
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind was on Thursday elected as the new President of India, securing a massive margin over his United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rival Meira Kumar in a straight fight.
 
In an electoral college of 4,986 voters with a vote value of 10,98,903, Kovind got 2,930 votes carrying a value of 7,00,244, while the former Lok Sabha Speaker secured 1,844 votes with a value of 3,67,314.
 
While Kovind got 65.65 per cent of the total valid vote value of 10,69,358, Meira Kumar got 34.35 per cent.
 
Announcing the election of Kovind as the 14th President, Returning Officer and Lok Sabha Secretary General Anoop Mishra said Kovind had got the required votes under the quota allotted to him in the transferable vote system under the Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Act.
 
"I declare Ram Nath Kovind as duly elected to the Office of President," he said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
HC on foreign funding: Why not acted against BJP, Congress?
IANS
20 July 2017
The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked why the Centre has not acted against the Congress and the BJP for accepting foreign funding in violation of the law, despite a 2014 court direction.
 
Justice A.K. Chawla gave six weeks' time to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to file compliance report on its 2014 judgement.
 
The 2014 judgement had found both parties flouting the norms of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCR) by accepting donations from Indian subsidiaries of UK-based Vedanta Resources.
 
The court was hearing a contempt plea filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) alleging non-action of the government against the political parties.
 
Justice Chawla observed that delay in implementing the court order was "unjustified".
 
Counsel appearing for MHA told the court that the records were 40 years old and it would take time to go through. Counsel also said notice has been issued to both parties to file documents.
 
On March 28, 2014, the high court had ordered the Election Commission (EC) and the Home Ministry to look into the accounts of the Congress and BJP for traces of foreign funds and take action within six months.
 
Section 4 of the FCR Act prohibits a political party or legislator from accepting foreign contributions.
 
Advocate Pranav Sachdeva, appearing for ADR, had told the court that even after the lapse of three years of the court's order, the government had not taken any action.
 
"Since there has been wilful disobedience on the part of the respondent (government) in compliance with the impugned order, respondent is liable for contempt of the court and contempt proceedings should be initiated against the respondent," said the plea.
 
The court had held that UK-based Vedanta Resources is a foreign company within the meaning of the Companies Act, 1956, and, therefore, the firm and its subsidiaries -- Sterlite Industries and Sesa Goa -- were foreign source as contemplated under the Act.
 
The high court had also directed the Centre to look into the donations made to political parties by not only Sterlite and Sesa, but other similarly situated companies or corporations.
 
Economy & Nation
India talks tough, asks China to withdraw troops
IANS
20 July 2017
In a toughening of its stand, India on Thursday asked China to withdraw its troops from Doklam on the Bhutan-China border if it wanted New Delhi to pull out its Army from the area.
 
In the first exhaustive Indian comment on the border row between India and China that began over a month ago, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj accused China of unilaterally trying to change the status quo on the frontier with Bhutan.
 
This is what had sparked off the stand-off between the Indian and Chinese armies, she told the Rajya Sabha.
 
She said while China was saying that India should withdraw its troops from Doklam for negotiations to begin, "we are saying that if a dialogue is to be held, then both should withdraw (their troops)".
 
The Chinese action "is a challenge to our security", the Minister said, adding India was not doing anything unreasonable.
 
The stand-off started more than a month ago when Indian troops stopped Chinese soldiers from building a road on the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China.
 
This has severely affected Sino-Indian ties, with Chinese experts threatening a war if New Delhi did not buckle. 
 
"Foreign countries are with us. They feel that China is being aggressive with a small country like Bhutan. Bhutan has protested, including in writing. All the countries feel India's stand is right and the law is with us," Sushma Swaraj said.
 
"Over the years, China has been trying to get closer and closer to where the tri-junction point ends. It has done things like repair roads, re-tar them and things like that."
 
She described what was different about the June 16 incident that led to the stand-off.
 
"This time though, they came with bulldozers and construction equipment with the aim of breaching the point where the tri-junction ends. That is a threat to our security," she said.
 
On China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, Sushma Swaraj said India had opposed it right from the beginning.
 
"As soon as we learned that they are making CPEC a part of OBOR, we registered our protest," the Minister said, referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which passes through Pakistan-administered Kashmir that India calls its territory.
 
