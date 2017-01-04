QNet: Michael Ferreira, three others sent to police custody by MPID Court

The special MPID court on Wednesday sent four prime accused in the multi-crore QNet scam, including Michael Ferreira, former world champion of billiards to police custody for seven days. Thane Police had arrested all the four accused.

On Tuesday, the economic offences wing (EOW) of Thane Police arrested Ferreira, along with Srinivas Rao Vanka and Magaral Veervalli Balaji, both directors of Vihaan Direct selling (India) Pvt Ltd, Malcolm Nozer Desai, who is a 20% stakeholder in Vihaan.

According to the complaint filed in the Thane EOW, Ferreira and others conducted meetings about investment in various schemes of QNet in a city mall.

Thane EOW has appealed other victims in the QNet scam to contact them.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail applications of all the accused calling the whole business of QNET as “prima facie illegal business”.

The HC order mentioned "The motto of the company 'sell more, earn more' appears very attractive and innocuous. However, this motto is fully camouflaged. The company stands on a basic statement that people can be fooled. Thus, the true motto is 'sell more earn more' by fooling people. In fact it is a chain where a person is fooled and then he is trained to fool others to earn money. For that purpose, workshops are conducted where study and business material is provided with a jugglery of words, promises and dreams. Thus, the deceit and fraud is camouflaged under the name of e-marketing and business."

"It has very grave and serious impact on the economic status and mental health of the people on a large scale. On considering parameters of section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, I am not inclined to protect the accused. It will not be out of place to mention that such circulation is required to be stopped. It is necessary for the prosecution to take injunctive steps against this business activity, which is prima facie, illegal.”

Even, the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) had termed the whole business of the QI GROUP in India as a “threat to the national security” said the whistle blower Gurupreet Anand who submitted the SFIO report in Bombay High Court as well as Supreme Court of India along with other documents and the supreme Court dismissed all SLPs filed by the accused ordering them to surrender within seven days.