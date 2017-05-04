BUY
Put a Price on Frivolous Litigation
Bapoo Malcolm
04 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Maybe, just maybe, the courts are listening to what Moneylife has been saying for years. That the backlog facing the judicial system stems mainly from the frivolous litigations and malicious prosecutions, rather persecutions, that are filed every day. Add to that false affidavits, perjured statements, paid, perennial and professional witnesses, forged documents, apathetic investigation and delaying tactics, and one has a goulash that is boiling over from the pot. Can this be stopped? Bet you can. 
 
You be the judge on this.
 
Ours is a free society. It must be maintained that way. Courts of law and justice must be accessible to all citizens. That, unfortunately, does include the unscrupulous.
 
The Constitution allows it. “Then change the Constitution,” was an unfortunate knee-jerk reaction, by an elder, at a seminar. Thunderous, to say the least, but in other words, “ …throw the baby out with the bath-water.” If every citizen’s voice is to be so heard, chaos would reign. Is that what we want at the end of the day? Or are there saner methods?
 
It is a fundamental right to approach a court of law. That simply cannot be taken away. It is etched in stone. It is our last key to the vast fields of freedom, our birth right, because swaraj is not only from foreign oppressors. It needs be from our own brethren, too, no matter how crooked they may be. The law is there to protect us, all of us, and it must be used responsibly, honestly and judiciously.
 
Misuse can be punished; must be punished. But, for a long time, it was not so. Harking back to Justice Cardozo’s most famous words, “All that a judge needs is honesty and courage,” these days many of our courts are coming into their own. Timidity and temerity, Denning’s fears, are being replaced by activism against trigger-happy litigants as never before. 
 
Now, let us study these decided cases. And take heart.
 
Recently, the Haryana government was involved in a not-so-earth-shattering matter of a labour dispute, something that should have been cut short years back. The Supreme Court, Chief Justice presiding, had this to say. “You (Haryana government) are destroying the judicial system. The question you are raising is already being interpreted by this Court. How many times shall we interpret for you? You are challenging the order of high court after five years and eight months in a case which is time-barred.”
 
Correctly, the Court then went on to castigate the advocate too. “You have been approaching six different judicial forums which did not have jurisdiction to try these cases and now you are before Supreme Court. Why did you not advise your client that this cannot be done?” the Court asked (emphasis ours). A dozen words that are worth more than their weight in gold - ones that should be immortalised on the front page of every law book.
 
The Court slapped fines on the Haryana government, calling it a ‘blatant misuse’ of the judicial process. “It is an appropriate case where state government wants to destroy the judicial system. It is high time that now we impose cost of Rs5 lakh on each of your petitions for filing such petitions.” Strong words. Yet, well-deserved.
 
If such an order can be applied to state governments, why not against others, especially individuals, who use the courts as if they are participating in a T-20 ‘hit-out-or-get-out’ match?
 
Criticism alone cannot work. Courts cost money to maintain. Mere calls for more judges are definitely not the only answer. They have to be appointed after due scrutiny. They must be appraised. They are not so many labourers who can be put on the job at a moment’s notice. If these appointees are not up to the mark, there will be a plethora of appeals, reversals, remands and re-trials. In short, more litigation.
 
Next will arise the need for courtrooms in new court buildings. That is expensive infrastructure. Furniture, fixtures; support staff within the courtroom (a minimum of three). Then there is security, office and maintenance personnel, computers, printers, books and journals for each courtroom, bar rooms for lawyers, canteen services for litigants and advocates, parking lots, judges’ chambers. Then there is need for libraries with years’ worth of judgements and reviews, law journals, commentaries. It is not easy to set up a court where justice will not only be done, but seen to be done. ‘More judges’ is the tip of the iceberg. But it is the one problem that the clamouring public sees and the media repeats.
 
This brings us back to square one. What is the greatest cause of delays? As things pan out, pesky litigation is definitely at the top of the list. We need to weed out trouble-makers; fine them heavily. Also, ask advocates to ascertain the intrinsic value of the matters they take up. It is already done in some types of court cases, where the advocate on record must certify the validity of the matter. More needs to be added. Advocates have already been fined for useless references, especially in cases filed by serial and perpetual litigants. Public interest litigation (PIL) is one such hunting ground.
 
 “Why not raise the court fees to deter such cases?” one may ask. It is a sword that can cut both ways. Honest but poor litigants, with genuine grievances, will be kept out; or free legal services will be overburdened. As of now, a strict and active court is the best solution for cutting through the morass of useless cases before it. And each of us, including we, as advocates, should ask ourselves this question before rushing to the courts. “Do I really have a good case? Or am I knocking on the doors just to raise hell?” If a prospective client comes with the mandate of ‘teach the other side a lesson’, we always demur. We are there to fight cases, not people. Now, fortunately, courts are teaching such litigants a lesson.
 
Then there are personal cases, as opposed to institutional ones. A man marries an underage girl. He then tires of her and moves the court for divorce, citing the marriage void ab initio, meaning ‘not legal from the beginning’. That also would mean: no alimony. He was shown the door.
 
An accident victim, Baljit Singh, says that he had undergone surgery on his fractured right arm which was fixed with screws and plates at a private hospital. He sued the doctor for negligence when the fixing came loose. He lost his case because it was not the doctor, but Baljit, who was careless, post-operation.
 
“It is evident that after the surgery, X-ray was done which showed sufficient fixation of the implant. If the screws or the plates have loosened for some reason after surgery, the doctor who conducted the surgery cannot be blamed,” the national consumer forum declared.
 
They relied on the report that said, “As per the expert committee report, the screws along with the plate had already been fixed (properly).” It accepted the report that “in order to recover, the patient is expected to comply with the advice of the doctor.”
 
In both cases, the lawyers should have been more circumspect.
 
When documents are handed over to us, we have learnt the hard way that we, as lawyers, need to verify their authenticity. Clients can mislead, too. In fact, it is best that a lawyer carefully studies a case that is brought to him and gives measured and judicious advice. Of course, crime matters are a different kettle of fish.
 
SLAPP stands for Strategic Litigation against Public Participation. In simple language it means, “Let’s shut up the other side—by filing a case in court.” Classic Goliath suing a penniless David. Do these suits add to the backlog? Definitely. Big Brother bullying small fry is very common. While every Big Brother has a right to move a court of law, should he, can he, and be allowed to, deep fry the small fish? It does not require a rocket scientist to answer that. Happily, now the courts are doing it for the aam aadmi. Jai ho!

 

Vaibhav Dhoka

7 hours ago

The legal system is truly on boiling pot to a ordinary litigant.He can never expect true and just JUSTICE from the system.If the laws were truly applied there would not have been such a backlog.The member of bar actually misguide litigants with false promises and and many times indulge in unprofessional practice.All lokadalats and other forum has failed to address the cause .

REPLY
Life
Gallery Doctor: Get Rid of Junk on Your Phone
Yazdi Tantra
04 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We click many pictures on our phones. Some of them are good, some not so good. All these sit in our phone and clog valuable memory.
 
Similarly, we also get loads of photos from WhatsApp, Skype and other apps. Many long videos, once seen, remain in our phone’s memory.
 
Gallery Doctor helps us clean all this stuff effortlessly. Once you install and run it, it groups photos and videos into the following classes: Bad Photos, Similar Photos, Photos for Review, Long Videos and WhatsApp photos. It gives you the option to review the photos and videos one by one and either delete or keep them—left swipe to delete and right swipe to keep. That simple. If you delete a pic by mistake, it also allows you to undo the deletion immediately—very cool!
 
Boost your phone’s performance and speed by installing and using the power of Gallery Doctor.
 
 
 

Public Interest
“The first target is individuals. Companies and other entities may be tackled later on.” – ASG on forcing Aadhaar on taxpayers
Moneylife Digital Team
03 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  15
The Supreme Court, which is hearing three public interest litigations (PILs) about linking the Aadhaar number to the permanent account number (PAN) for filing income tax returns, has questioned the government over discrimination between two taxpayers, one with the unique identification (UID) and the other with PAN. Shockingly, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Arghya Sengupta told the Court that first target (for linking Aadhaar to PAN) are individuals, and companies may be tackled later. During the hearing on Wednesday, the Union government completed its arguments, while counsel for petitioners, senior advocate Shyam Divan, finished his rejoinder. Senior counsel Arvind Datar began his contentions and will complete them tomorrow.  
 
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi was not present in the Court on Wednesday. In his absence, the ASG, Mr Sengupta, handed over a sealed envelope to the Court. However, the Bench of Justice AK Sikri, and Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to look at it. Justice Sikri said, "We understand no discrimination between individuals and companies now. Anyway Aadhaar (is) not applicable for companies." Justice Bhushan said, "It may happen tomorrow with an amendment to Companies Act." 
 
Justice Sikri asked, "Why discriminate between two people who are willing to pay tax -- One who wants to enrol for Aadhaar and one who does not?"
 
Replying to this, the ASG said, "The object of the Act (Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act) is not discrimination but de-duplication of PAN. No enactment can solve a social problem 100%. In this case the first target are individuals. Companies etc may be tackled later on."
 
 
The arguments in the SC on Wednesday were live-tweeted by the public-spirited Prasanna S (@prasanna_s), based on which we have put together this article.
 
During the hearing on Wednesday, ASG Sengupta cited US precedent where TIN was replaced by SSN. "Similarly, we may also replace PAN with UID in the future," he said.
 
He contended that in India there is no absolute right to informational self-determination. He said, "The State may ask for info in a number of circumstances like births, deaths, and marriages. As I myself found out for personal reasons, the husband must compulsorily register (the marriage). The information that the State asks for is extensive. Nobody challenges it. With fundamental rights, there are no absolutes."
 
Mr Divan, in his counter arguments highlighted how the UIDAI itself states Aadhaar is voluntary, while the government is trying to make it mandatory. “Aadhaar website as of this morning also has a number of resources advertising and stating that Aadhaar enrolment is purely voluntary. The Attorney General (AG)’s representation therefore that Aadhaar is mandatory is contrary to the representations of UIDAI at a number of places,” he said.
 
 
Quoting a decision of Justice Sikri from 2010, Mr Divan cited the definition of fraud, which is knowing misrepresentation that injures another who relies on it. He said, “UIDAI who is a state instrumentality cannot be defrauding the public. The only corollary is that they are making a correct representation, which means that to this date, Aadhaar remains entirely voluntary, which automatically makes the object of 139AA discriminatory. They could have made a similar institution and made such statutory identity mandatory. But they chose to use Aadhaar - which is untenable”. 
 
 
Mr Divan also informed the Bench that JT Dsouza, a Mumbai-based forensic expert, can come to the Court on Thursday, if required and demonstrate how easy it is to replicate and commit identity theft using biometrics. Few years ago, Mr Dsouza had shown the demonstration at Moneylife Foundation during a talk by Col (retd) Mathew Thomas. 
 
 
The senior counsel also informed the Court about first protest of Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa against fingerprinting of Indians as proposed in the draft Asiatic Law Amendment Ordinance. (Read: Even Mahatma Gandhi was against ID cards)
 
Mr Divan also contended how degree of invasion is much higher in Aadhaar and much lower protection. Citing the handbook of registrars of Aadhaar, he explained how they are allowed to retain copies of even biometric data. 
 
 
Earlier in the morning, the ASG had made a plea saying that many did not have an ID in India. Refuting the claim, Mr Divan said, “This point was exaggerated. Only 0.03% of population were issued Aadhaar without existing IDs.”  
 
In his rejoinder, senior counsel Datar stated there is no constitutional argument and heart of the matter is not whether Aadhaar or PAN is good or which is better. “But,” he said, “one must remember civil rights movement started with a woman made to sit at the back of the bus. No one told her not to make big deal. Injunction is not in constitutional law lexicon. But rule of law is important. (The) Parliament cannot legislate against an interim order of SC. This is a competence issue”.
 
 
Contending on Aadhaar and the Section 139AA of the I-T Act, Mr Datar said, “Aadhaar Act is voluntary. Even without SC orders, one needs to harmonize 139AA and Section 3 of the Act. The only option to read shall as ‘may’ in Section 139AA. This was the position before SC orders.  But with SC orders, there is a pure competence issue for Parliament.” Mr Datar will continue his rejoinder on Thursday.
 
Last week, reading out 139AA of the Income Tax Act, senior counsel Divan had pointed out that the scheme under Aadhaar is in collision with the I-T Act. “The Aadhaar Act is voluntary. It contemplates free consent of citizens. If you choose not to apply for Aadhaar, you may not get something. Can you now make it mandatory?” he asked. “Everything from enrolment onwards suggests that you are volunteering for Aadhaar. You cannot engraft into the I-T Act a voluntary scheme.”

 

Prakash Bebington

5 hours ago

Privacy or Security? Without security, privacy is non-existent. Security first, privacy next. Biometric validation is the most secure method of identification. Aadhar aims to do just that for 127 crore Indians.
If someone has a better way of identification, they should first present that before attacking Aadhar. If they don't, then it's just another stalling tactic of vested interests. Courts must establish this fact soon & expose these anti-social elements for what they are--agents of the corrupt & the shady for whom "Privacy" is the word for "Non-Transparency".

REPLY

Chandragupta Acharya

In Reply to Prakash Bebington 4 hours ago

If you think contributing your biometrics, date of birth, address, bank account details, photograph, etc etc to a centralized database maintained by government babus enhances your security, all the best to you.

REPLY

jaideep shirali

11 hours ago

PIOs are getting Aadhar cards and Indian driving licences, duplicate PAN cards have not been surrendered by the holders. Given such a leaky system and the absolute lack of confidentiality of data, I wonder how Aadhar is going to help the nation.

REPLY

Bapoo Malcolm

17 hours ago

Brashtachar. It comes in many ways and has many faces. It is not just about money, as is always made out. To a feudal society that measures success in terms of cash, won or lost, brashtachar is only about cash. We have always said that corruption is more grave when it comes to liberties, civil, human and fundamental. Your rights are being taken away, slowly but surely. You have allowed the doors to be opened to a police state; where incompetence is camouflaged by severe authority. In other words, one is tracked, bullied, browbeaten, subdued. It has started, but everyone is barking up the wrong tree. Your liberty is at stake. And that is the ultimate BRASHTACHAR. But one cannot free those who revere the chains that bind them. And pay homage to the key-keepers.

It's all about your freedom and liberty. Please look beyond the immediate irritant. Darker forces are gathering and they must be repulsed. They are chipping away at the edifice of your liberty and freedom. We need to chip away at the root of dictatorial authority.

What good is a load of cash if one has to look over his shoulder at every step?

REPLY

Mathew Thomas

1 day ago

There are fundamental questions here. Firstly, were governments, UIDAI lying to the nation when all these years they said enrolment in UID / "Aadhaar" is voluntary? When and why did they change their mind? Can the government legislate to make a its earlier lies legal?

The Act itself was passed as “Money Bill” to avoid discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Deceit has been the hallmark of the UID / "Aadhaar" scheme right from launch.

No one asks how linking UID / "Aadhaar" to PAN would help weed out fake PAN Cards.

After all, the Income Tax departments issue PAN Cards. Does the department do so without any verification?

If, as the AG claims, there large number of people with multiple PAN Cards, what was the Income Tax department doing all along?

Can the AG tell us, and would the court ask him to explain, how people with multiple PAN Cards evade taxes?

Whatever happened to national security which, according the Parliamentary Standing Committee, the NSA (Doval) and IT minister is jeopardised by UID / "Aadhaar"?

Is national security no longer a concern? Why are these people silent now? Are they so frightened of the PM that they dare not advise him or speak about their convictions?

Since, UID / "Aadhaar" is for residents, which includes, non-citizens, would linking UID / "Aadhaar" enable non-citizen residents to obtain PAN Cards?

And since, banks have been told by this government to accept UID / "Aadhaar" as KYC norm for opening bank accounts, would not non-citizen residents be able to open bank accounts too?

Putting both these together, how simple it would be for a foreign agent to enrol in UID / "Aadhaar", obtain a PAN Card, open a bank account, have hundreds of Crores of Rupees into the account, use it for terror financing or money laundering and vanish to whichever country he / she came from?

REPLY

Chandragupta Acharya

1 day ago

The limited issue here is whether PAN linkage can be enforced when the matter is sub judice. Many of the arguments here appear to be out of place and deserve to be debated before the Constitution Bench. The Constitution Bench meanwhile needs to prioritize this case and seek forensic opinion before arriving at the judgment. Hope it happens soon.

REPLY

Mathew Thomas

In Reply to Chandragupta Acharya 1 day ago

Which arguments do you find "out of place"? Could you please read the questions raised in my comments above and respond to those too?

REPLY

Chandragupta Acharya

In Reply to Mathew Thomas 1 day ago

The current matter is about the competence of the Parliament to legislate, and the manner in which it has done - via the Finance Bill - to force citizens into an irreversible position while the larger issues are pending before the Constitution Bench. The merits and demerits of Aadhaar are a different issue altogether.

REPLY

Mathew Thomas

In Reply to Chandragupta Acharya 1 day ago

No, Sir. Competence of Parliament to legislate and / or way, it was done, is only one argument. It is not the issue before the Court. The issue is whether the amendment to the Income Tax Act making linking of UID / "Aadhaar" to PAN is legal or not. Any Act of Parliament must have some rationale. In the case of this amendment the raison d'etre is that such linking would weed out fake and multiple PAN Cards. To adjudicate on this assertion the Court needs to understand many aspects of UID / "Aadhaar". The many deceits of UIDAI and this government in promoting this scheme would also be relevant in examining the justification for the linkage. I suggest that you read the queries I have raised in my comments here.

REPLY

Bapoo Malcolm

1 day ago

For those who raved about Modi three years ago, it is a good lesson to learn. A year before he was elected, my aunt, a Jewish war refugee settled in England, asked me what would happen. My answer was, "It will be Hitler and Julius Caesar redux". Do you get me, Steve? (With apologies to AFST).

REPLY

JAYARAMAN KRISHNAMOORTHI

1 day ago

It is very difficult to get Aadaar for very senior citizens, confined to home and drawing pension income. Arrangements should be made for getting Aadaar for such people at home or they should be exempted.

REPLY

Mathew Thomas

In Reply to JAYARAMAN KRISHNAMOORTHI 1 day ago

Don't worry. They will come home one day. This government of "ache Din" have different ideas about whether pensioners live, starve or die. "Yeh man ki bath hai"! UIDAI is taking heel prints of new born babies since they don't have fingerprints! There are no limits to the stupidity of these clowns.

REPLY

MGR \MathGonRath\

1 day ago

Do I value my privacy? Yes I do
Do I value my life and the ability to go about my life without being killed/ attacked by persons who go Scott free because they cannot be traced.
Yes I do.
What do I value more. I prefer living over my privacy. Rule of law over privacy. If anyone has better solution please bring it forward or otherwise stop obsturucting Aadhar

REPLY

Mathew Thomas

In Reply to MGR \MathGonRath\ 1 day ago

UID / "Aadhaar" is a complete negation of the Rule of Law. Rational decision making is the fulcrum of the Rule of Law. UID is based on the false premise that biometric IDs are unique. Worse, UIDAI and this government is deceiving people by claiming biometrics as fool proof IDs knowing that it is not so. Have you read the joint research report of 4 of the top most US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, Medicine and Research Council published in 2010?

UIDAI and government are only pretending to use biometrics. The know it fails. So, they pretend to use it merely to issue numbers to people and claim that these numbers are unique. In their counter-affidavit to my writ in the Supreme Court, ignorantly admitted that 80 million (in 800 million enrolments) were fake or duplicate. Which fool will believe that 1 in 10 persons will enrol twice? UIDAI could not distinguish between fake and duplicate enrolments. That was the reply I received from UIDAI to my RTI query.

The Rule of Law does not permit a government to tell lies to deceive people. If you think that this government respects the Rule of Law, then they and you are followers of Joseph Goebbels.

UIDAI and this government say that our data is not shared. Have you read the contract of UIDAI with foreign private companies who are Biometric Solution Providers? Our entire data is contractually handed over to these foreign firms. Is this the Rule of Law or treason?

REPLY

MGR \MathGonRath\

In Reply to Mathew Thomas 1 day ago

1) Rule of Law can be defined as the restriction of the arbitrary exercise of power by subordinating it to well-defined and established laws. How is attempting to establish the identities of residents of India negation of rule of law? How is this irrational?
2) While biometrics is not fool proof, in my opinion it is one of the best ways available today to establish identity. Is it fool proof? No. Is there something better available? I am not aware of any alternatives being debated anywhere.
3) India in its current stage of development with its various divisions in caste, creed ethnicity is anyway not a paradigm of freedoms with extra judiciary thugs on the road deciding what anyone can think or eat or do, residents living in perpetual fear of terrorist attacks the identities of whom cannot be traced, tax evasion and various criminal activities which are able to flourish under the cover of anonymity that lack of a basic identification provides. I think we are putting the cart before the horse. We need to provide the basics of food clothing and shelter to all and then aspire to move higher up. Aadhar is a step in that direction. The flaws in it needs to vigorously debated and corrected based on current available technology and our understanding. Stalling or doing away with Aadhar is not a solution. Civilizations as well as its laws are not static and are always evolving to adjust to the environment within which it exists. Opposition to something without providing a better alternative is just stroking ones vanity and is not a solution.


REPLY

