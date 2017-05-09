BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Pune techie's gangrape, murder: Three get death sentence
IANS
09 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A fast track court on Tuesday pronounced the death sentence for three prime accused in the sensational October 2009 gangrape and murder of software engineer Nayana Phatak-Pujari.
 
Special Judge L. L. Yenkar, who on Monday convicted Yogesh Ashok Raut, Mahesh Balasaheb Thakur and Vishwas Hindurao Kadam for kidnapping robbing, gangraping and then killing the victim, sentenced them to death after a hectic day full of arguments between the prosecution and defence lawyers.
 
Special Public Prosecutor Harshad Nimbalkar forcefully argued for the death penalty against the convicts, terming it as "the rarest of rare cases" and the brutality of the crime against the victim.
 
He said that the prosecution managed to establish the complete chain of circumstances that led to the serious crime and said they deserved "the maximum punishment" under the laws.
 
"Considering the brutal manner in which the victim was gangraped and then killed, this falls under the category of rarest of rare case," he said after the conviction.
 
Another co-accused, Rajesh Pandurang Choudhari, who was arrested as an accomplice by the police, later turned an approver and was granted a pardon.
 
The victim's husband Abhijit Pujari, and sisters Manisha G. and Madhuri J. had demanded the death penalty for the accused, and expressed their satisfaction over the verdict.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Maharashtra junks 'fast foods' from school canteens
IANS
09 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Over two years after the Central government's directive to all states, Maharashtra government has barred all schools from serving 'junk' or 'fast' foods, or those high in fats, salt and sugar content, at their student canteens and offer instead a healthy and hygienic menu.
 
Accordingly, from the next academic year starting June, school canteens will stop serving cakes, cookies, candies, pizzas, burgers, vada-paavs, fried foods, noodles, aerated drinks and sweets or chocolates.
 
These would be replaced by healthier options like pulao, rice varieties, different types of rotis, and dals, fresh vegetables, supplemented with sweet items like fruits, 'lassi', curds, 'firni', coconut water or fresh juices.
 
The move came in a government resolution issued late on Monday by the state Education Department implementing the December 2014 circular of the Union Women & Child Development Ministry meant to encourage students consumer healthy, natural foods.
 
Compulsory for all public and private schools across all education boards, the measure orders schools to select their menus based on the geographical locations and local eating habits.
 
Incidentally, last year, the CBSE schools had implemented the central directive by banning fast/junk foods from the student canteens.
 
The regulation has said that consumption of such fast food make children lethargic, deprive of nutrients and fibres, cause a myriad of health issues including obesity, tooth decay, diabetes or even heart problems, affecting their academic careers.
 
Schools have been directed to carry out awareness campaigns to inculcate healthy eating habits among the students by taking the help of experts and online literature.
 
School managements and parents have welcomed the move, though the response of the children would be known only next month when a majority of the schools will reopen after the summer vacations.
 
However, concerns still remain over the tiffin boxes carried by students from home and some schools are demanding that there should be restrictions even on the home-cooked fast foods.
 
There are also worries about how to tackle the availability of junk/fast foods in the surroundings of most schools from where the students could buy, consume and return to the campuses, or eat after school hours.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Low oil prices may boost India's GDP in FY2018
Moneylife Digital Team
09 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The price of crude oil has plummeted more than 15% in recent weeks, to around $48 per barrel. The easing of crude oil prices will have a positive effect not only on inflation but on India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth, says a research report.
 
In the note, State Bank of India (SBI) says past trends indicate that low oil prices lift global growth and, subsequently, domestic growth, significantly. It says, "During 2003-2006, when average Brent crude was $47 per barrel, the global GDP growth was 5.0% (average) and India’s average growth was at 8.6%. Now since average crude oil prices are going to be around $45 for the next half of 2017 or so, along with the positive macro fundamentals like projection of normal monsoon, lower CAD, continued spectre of low inflation (the Reserve Bank of India’s fears of higher imported inflation and higher global inflation may thus have a downside) and accommodative monetary policy and fiscal discipline, we expect a better growth number in 2017 and 2018".
 
According to SBI's analysis of the past few years (since 2011), oil prices in the second half are always lower than the first half of that year. On an average, oil prices in the second half of the year were around 6% less than the first half (in 2016, H2 prices were 11% lower than H1) since the last half decade. 
 
 
"In 2017, till date the average crude oil price was $54 per barrel (maximum: $57) and given the current trend in non-OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) oil production, we believe that crude oil prices may dip below $45 level shortly or even lower than that. US crude production has risen by over 10% since mid-2016 to 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd), close to the output of top producers like Russia and Saudi Arabia and is projected to reach 9.9 bps in 2018," it added.
 
SBI feels that the recent sharp fall, despite moderation in geopolitical risk, is driven by the market’s deeper worry that OPEC’s ad hoc steps are only going to worsen structural imbalances. OPEC and other major producers had been enjoying higher prices since agreeing in November to slash production, a strategy designed to rid global markets of excess supply. But now the strategy appears to be not working.
 

"We believe Saudi Arabia has now realised production cuts need to be implemented for at least 12-18 months to reduce the inventory glut. This would only serve to boost US shale production further, and cause a major decline in Saudi’s already falling market share. Saudi Arabia has already reverted to its protect market share strategy (currently at 31.3% of total OPEC production) as evident from rise in March output data (as compared to January 2017 level) and no cut in exports to Asian customers; this is driving the correction in crude prices. Saudi Arabia is likely to block the production cut extension beyond June 2017, in our view, and this will drive the crude price in H2 2017. The situation will get worse in 2018 when oil production is set to rise also in Canada, Brazil and Kazakhstan. As Graph 2 shows, excess demand actually turns negative in third quarter of 2017, implying that the downward spiral in oil prices may accentuate in second half of 2017," the report concluded.

User

COMMENTS

Amit Pawar

5 hours ago

India will benefit if Rupee remains at current levels or improves

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More