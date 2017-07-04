Pulse Beat

Low-fat Diet Leads to Obesity!

Dr Aseem Malhotra is a star cardiologist of the UK who has been getting a lot of attention these days. In late April, he wrote an article in Men's Health magazine titled, "The Truth About Fat and Sugar is Finally Explained", that has been reproduced in The Daily Mail and is being widely discussed. He writes: "This morning, as I do most days, I breakfasted on a three-egg omelette cooked in coconut oil, with a whole milk coffee. I enjoyed a wedge of full fat cheese with my lunch, poured a liberal dose of olive oil on my evening salad and snacked on nuts throughout the day. In short, I ingested a fair amount of fat and, as a cardiologist who has treated thousands of people with heart disease, this may seem a particularly peculiar way to behave. Fat, after all, furs up our arteries and piles on the pounds—or at least that's what prevailing medical and dietary advice has had us believe. As a result, most of us have spent years eschewing full fat foods for their 'low fat' equivalents, in the hope it will leave us fitter and healthier. Yet I'm now convinced we have instead been doing untold damage: far from being the best thing for health or weight loss, a low fat diet is the opposite. In fact, I would go so far as to say the change in dietary advice in 1977 to restrict the amount of fat we were eating helped to fuel the obesity epidemic unfolding today."

Dr Malhotra goes on to write about a series of recent research papers and ideas from global experts that pin the blame on refined carbohydrates and sugar that are responsible for heart disease, diabetes, obesity, cancer, and many maladies. In Sweden, up to 23% of the population is embracing a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet. The obesity rates are falling in Sweden. As Dr Andreas Eenfeldt, who runs Sweden's most popular health blog, Diet Doctor, says: "You don't get fat from eating fatty foods just as you don't turn green from eating green vegetables."

Dr Malhotra points to a 2013 research, wherein a group of academics studied previously unpublished data from a seminal study done in the early 1970s, known as the Sydney Diet Heart study. They found that cardiac patients who replaced butter with margarine had an increased mortality rate, despite a 13% reduction in total cholesterol. Also, the Honolulu heart study, published in the Lancet in 2001, concluded that for those above 60 high total cholesterol is inversely associated with risk of death! Dr Malhotra points out that “when it comes to diet, it’s the polyphenols and omega-3 fatty acids abundant in extra virgin olive oil, nuts, fatty fish and vegetables that help to rapidly reduce thrombosis and inflammation, independent of changes in cholesterol. Yet full fat dairy has remained demonized—until now.” If you want to read the whole of this fascinating article go to http://www.menshealth.co.uk/food-nutrition/the-truth-about-fat-and-sugar-is-finally-explained

What They Don’t Teach in Medical Schools

Dr Rangan Chatterjee demonstrated on the BBC show, Doctor in the House, in October 2016 that type-II diabetes could be diagnosed and reversed within 30 days with simple lifestyle changes. But Dr Chatterjee didn’t learn this in a medical school which all over the world, more so in India, don’t impart basic knowledge about nutrition and the impact of exercise on tackling ailments. A study carried out by Professor Chris Oliver’s team at Edinburgh University revealed that only 14% of medical students knew the chief medical officer’s physical activity guidelines!

Making nutrition and health (lifestyle treatment) an important part of medical curriculum in medical schools can save a lot of money for the overburdened public health system and free up resources, squandered on medicines and procedures, for better uses. Diet and lifestyle, as medicine, used to be part of all old medical knowledge base but we seem to have sacrificed it at the altar of medicines and machines.