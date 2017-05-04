BUY
Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy
IANS
04 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
San Juan, Puerto Rico has filed for bankruptcy and sought relief under a law enacted to help the US commonwealth restructure its massive debt load, a media report said.
 
This could pave the way for what could be the largest-ever bankruptcy case involving a US local government entity, Efe news reported. 
 
Puerto Rico owes more than $70 billion in bond debt and has nearly $50 billion in pension liabilities as a consequence of a more than decade-long recession.
 
It has also suffered a massive exodus of members of its economically active population, who as US citizens freely relocated to the mainland. 
 
On Wednesday, the island's authorities resorted to the so-called Title III provision of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (Promesa), which was signed in June 2016 by then-President Barack Obama.
 
Title III of that law - a hybrid between Chapter 9 and Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, designed for local governments (although Puerto Rico is excluded) and corporations, respectively, - provides a stay on all creditor litigation and would leave decisions on debt repayment in the hands of a court.
 
But it would not bring an end to talks aimed at reaching a restructuring agreement.
 
Title III can be resorted to when talks aimed at reaching a negotiated solution between Puerto Rico's government and its creditors have been exhausted.
 
In a statement, Jose Carrion, the chairman of the Promesa-established Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) that filed for the bankruptcy proceedings at the request of Puerto Rican Governor Ricky Rossello's administration, said the entity determined that the measure was necessary and appropriate.
 
He said it was the right path for protecting Puerto Rico's residents and the interests of its creditors after a moratorium protecting the Caribbean island from creditor litigation expired on Monday.
 
The decision to opt for Title III was also backed by Rossello's predecessor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, and Luis Gutierrez, a Democrat from Illinois.
 
The next step is for US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to choose a judge to handle the bankruptcy case.
 
Economy & Nation
Massive dust storm lashes UP, damages mango harvest
IANS
04 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Lucknow, Heavy damage to property, crops especially to the mango harvest has been reported from across Uttar Pradesh as a massive dust storm hit most parts of the state late on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.
 
More than 25 per cent of the mango harvest, specially in the Malihabad mango belt has been damaged with most fruits falling off due to gusty winds.
 
Half-a-dozen persons were also injured in accidents and tree felling during the storm, which hit most places, including the state capital at a speed of 55 km per hour.
 
Power outages have been reported from many towns and localities in the state capital. Hundreds of tress were uprooted and a 150-year-old building on Victoria street in old Lucknow was also damaged.
 
More than a dozen late night flights were affected by the dust storm and trains were also delayed for over two hours. 
 
The Regional Met Office has predicted more dust storms in the coming days and have said that there could be scattered rains which would bring some temporary relief from the sweltering heat.
 
Personal Finance
Cabinet approves amendment in Banking Regulation Act
IANS
04 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
New Delhi, In a major decision aimed at tackling the mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday night issued an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act that will empower the RBI to go after defaulters.
 
The Cabinet is believed to have approved a policy on bad debts (NPAs), which is being forwarded to President Pranab Mukherjee for approval. The President is likely to clear the ordinance on Wednesday night itself. 
 
"It is an amendment in the Banking Regulation Act. Since Parliament is not in session, it will be issued as an ordinance, which needs President's approval," official sources told IANS.
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gave hints on the decision, but declined to go into the details citing protocol constraints about disclosing something even before the President gets it.
 
Jaitley merely said the Cabinet has taken an "important decision" relating to the banking sector. Media attempts to elicit details from him failed.
 
It is believed that the ordinance would give powers to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take strict action against defaulters while being lenient in cases of genuine business failures.
 
The policy is also likely to contain guidelines regarding public auction of assets of the defaulting companies or individuals.
 
The ordinance assumes significance in the context of the government's attempts to get Vijay Mallya extradited to India. His Kingfisher Airlines had defaulted to the tune of about Rs. 9,000 crore in loans to public sector banks. As banks started hounding him for recovery of their loans, Mallya fled to London last year.
 
Informed sources said the details of the amendments may be disclosed once the President gives his approval. 
 
According to a study, the current financial stress in the Indian banking system is estimated at Rs 11.80 lakh crore, of which gross NPAs of Rs 2.44 lakh crore have been sold to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs).
 
The study was jointly carried out by industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Society of Insolvency Practitioners of India and Edelweiss.
 
SRINIVAS SHENOY

3 hours ago

I feel the staff should all be set targets to assist the bank in recovering its overdues. The staff should be made to understand the importance of recovery for the institution which provides their bread and butter. They should also be taught various strategies to assist in these recovery efforts.

