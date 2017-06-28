BUY
Provisioning for large NPAs not to impact earnings: SBI
IANS
28 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Lending major SBI on Tuesday said it may have to make a little more provisioning towards large NPA (non-performing asset) accounts referred by the RBI for resolution and that this should not "badly impact" earnings.
 
According to State bank of India (SBI) Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, "pretty large provisions" have already been made for these accounts.
 
Bhattacharya said this after the bank's annual general meeting (AGM) that concluded here on Tuesday. She was responding to a question about a possible increase in provisioning for the 12 large NPA accounts. 
 
Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) referred 12 large NPAs in the banking system for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). 
 
On Monday, credit ratings agency Crisil said that the lenders might need to raise provisioning to deal with large stressed assets.
 
"Based on Crisil's assessment of embedded value in the top 50 NPA (non-performing asset) cases, we estimate a 60 per cent haircut would be needed on these loan assets," said Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings.
 
"That would mean that banks will have to increase provisioning by another 25 per cent this fiscal, compared with nine per cent in the last."
 
As per Crisil's study, banks have already provisioned 40 per cent for these 12 large NPAs worth Rs 2 lakh crore before the RBI move.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
RERA Comes to Homebuyers’ Rescue
SD Israni
28 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

The real estate sector constitutes one of the most important segments of the economy, with...

Life
Indian Law Books: A Law Library in Your Mobile
YAZDI TANTRA
28 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
This is a simple and free app which puts over 540 law books at your disposal. Download the app and all bare Acts covering diverse areas will be available on your phone.
 
There are bare Acts covering banking, corporates, education, environment, air traffic, human rights and many other subjects. You can search on the name of the bare Act, or by Section number and name or by chapter number and name. The app works without the Internet. Once you have downloaded and installed it, you do not need the Internet connection while using it. The app is updated periodically.
 
If you need to refer to bare Acts even casually, this is a must in your repertoire.
 
 

User

