Promoters' pledge Rs 2.45 lakh crore shares of BSE-listed firms
IANS
Stock exchange major BSE on Monday disclosed that Rs 2.45 lakh crore worth of shares have been pledged by promoters of companies which are listed on its indices.
 
According to the BSE, as on May 31, 2017, out of the total 5,269 companies which are listed on the BSE, promoters of 3,072 firms have pledge a portion of their holding at the BSE.
 
Percentage-wise, promoters of 4,435 firms have pledge less than 30 per cent of their holding at the BSE. Besides, promoters of 145 companies have pledge between 30-50 per cent of their holding.
 
Only promoters of 73 firms have pledge between 50-75 per cent of their holding.
 
The total market capitalisation of companies listed at the BSE stood at Rs 125.75 lakh crore as on May 31, 2017.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

