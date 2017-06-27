BUY
Promise of social development requires more than economic growth
Amit Kapoor (IANS)
27 June 2017
The obsession with economic growth blinds the government from focusing on the issues that matter. The citizens nowadays do not want their economies to be just on the wealth creation track. In their view, a successful economy should be able to provide them with state-of-the-art health facilities; world class educational landscape; and strong property rights, apart from delivering sustainable economic growth.
 
Quality of life, thus, has come to play an indispensable role in a nation's developmental process. However, that has not translated effectively in our everyday measurement of national progress.
 
The focus of world leaders on economic growth, especially on the much-celebrated measure GDP, started when the world realities were very different from today. The major challenge at that time was to maintain economic stability with the belief that prosperity will follow. 
 
There is no denying that economic growth has helped to lift millions out of poverty and provided more resources to invest in social infrastructure. But, over time the realisation has dawned on the world that economic growth is not the answer to today's challenges like climate change, inequality, and inclusivity. It is only a means to achieve social outcomes. 
 
There are various regions that can serve as an example to illustrate that neither economic progress is the sole driver of social progress nor that every economy has a similar capacity to transform economic into social progress. 
 
First, the United States of America, one of the richest country in the world fails to provide the best quality of life to its citizens. The country does well in terms of delivering higher educational landscape with one of the highest number of globally ranked universities and also succeeds in providing its citizens with basic facilities like nutrition and shelter. 
 
But when compared to G7 countries, it lags behind in areas of health, education and personal safety, despite being the wealthiest amongst them. Maternal mortality is the highest in the USA and child mortality which is 6.5 in the USA is just 2.7 in Japan, for instance. There are several other social parameters backing this claim. 
 
Second, Costa Rica, a middle-income country is providing its citizens with standards of living that are comparable with many high income nations. The country's direct focus on tackling social issues has helped in making rapid advancements in its quality of life. It has consistently made efforts in the last three decades to build democratic institutions and prioritise health, education, and sustainability. 
 
The latest data from the Social Progress Index also highlights the veracity of this trend. The Index is one of the initiatives that argue for a broader view on development. It ranks countries on the basis of their capability to provide for basic needs of its citizens such as shelter, water, and sanitation; a foundation for wellbeing with education, health and communication facilities; opportunities for all citizens to make personal choices and reach their full potential. 
 
According to the Index, Denmark is the most socially progressive country, followed by Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland. These countries have produced the greatest social and environmental outcomes through effective policy making, inclusive programs and bold investment in social progress. But their level of economic development, as measured by GDP per capita varies significantly. 
 
For instance, the scores of Denmark and Finland vary by just 0.02 points, but Denmark has a significantly high GDP per capita ($44,042) than Finland ($38,941). These results highlight that it is possible for a nation to provide its citizens with the quality of life that is comparable to high income economies. 
 
This is not the case with only high income or high socially developed countries, but the trend holds true for most of the nations.
 
This is not to argue that economic and social progress are independent. In fact, a strong relationship is observed between the two. The data detects a positive and a strong relationship between GDP per capita and Social Progress Index. At the aggregate level of the Social Progress Index and without controlling for additional factors, a 1% increase in GDP per capita is associated with a 0.11-point increase in Social Progress Index score. 
 
The correlation between the two is mainly due to the fact that economic growth provides more resources to invest in social issues, through private consumption, private investment, and public spending and investment. 
 
But, since countries achieve widely divergent levels of social progress, even at similar levels of GDP per capita, the focus should be much more on the former since the latter is only a means to an end, which is a higher quality of life for everyone. 
 
Other factors, such as right mix of government policies; investments in innovative mechanisms; private businesses complementing government sector; accountable institutions are also critical. It is high time that policymakers prioritize social progress advancing programs and use innovative tools to enhance living standards as economic growth alone won't move the needle far enough.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Hayath MS

16 hours ago

It looks like we have surpassed required parameters. Anyone can get world class education, healthcare and standard of living. The requirement is wealth and it has been perfectly distributed however because of foreign occupation we have little unequal distribution of wealth , education and power, this being addressed now and in next ten years we will reach that prosperity where work will lead to worship and satisfaction spiritually .

We will get lot of money as result of our prosperity and we have to spend it on particular products within it's expiry date. Our genetics and loyalty to rulers will be deciding validity of our money debit cards. If not spent before next salary than we will not be getting next salary.

Our rulers will be permanent and our employers will be permanent . We will be replaced with our clones if we feel sad. And our bodies will be recycled as manure.

Investor Interest
Many Glaring Errors in SEBI PMS Data; Misleads Investors
Moneylife Digital Team
27 June 2017
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is putting out absurdly wrong numbers and data full of mistakes with regard to data for portfolio management services (PMS). 
 
SEBI has always been reluctant to share the data, which is key to helping investors choose the right portfolio manager. Earlier, the market regulator had stonewalled our queries on the grounds that PMS results were fiduciary information. In fact, Moneylife fought a hard battle with SEBI to get the data out in the public domain by filing Right to Information (RTI) applications and taking our appeal to the Central Information Commission (CIC), which ordered SEBI to put out the data in the first place. 
 
This finally forced SEBI to put out PMS performance data, but even that was done grudgingly and in a very difficult to access manner. It has now taken things to an irresponsible new low by putting out horrendously wrong data, as is established by some painstaking work by one of our readers. Take a look.
 
For October 2016, SEBI’s website shows that Anvil Wealth Management generated a return of 138% in one month.
 
 
The data also shows highly erratic returns – after showing returns of 113% to 130% for every month between May 2016 to November 2016, the return suddenly dips to 0% in December 2016 and shoots up to 126% in January 2017 and drops to 0% again in February 2017. How does one make sense of this?
 
 
Another company, Moneybee Securities Pvt Ltd, in shown to have generated a return of 42.63% in December 2016, when the market was down after demonetisation. 
 
 
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company reported a return of 113.07%, in October 2016 when the market was flat. In August 2016, when the market was sharply down, the Kotak Mahindra AMC managed a return of 65%.
 
 
Another PMS, NJ Advisory Services Pvt Ltd, reported return of 55.92% for July 2016, which was another flat month for the index. 
 
 
 
These returns are way too high to be generated in a period of one month even if the overall market is rising (bull market). Interestingly, some PMS schemes reporting very high returns show no increase assets under management (AUM). Our reader points out that “it is hard to believe that managers who has been doubling money every month is not able to attract a higher AUM”. 
 
The only conclusion one can draw is that the returns mentioned by SEBI’s website are wrong. 
 
What makes this particularly questionable is that SEBI’s website provides no details about how these returns were calculated and whether they are gross or net returns. Unless returns are properly calculated in a standardised format, it is likely to mislead investors into choosing the wrong scheme, and the source of the misinformation would the market regulator, whose mandate is to protect investors from such mistakes. 
 
By publishing such information about all PMS regulated by it, SEBI is expected to serve two objectives. One, help the investing public to access all information at one place and not have to visit 50 different websites and, two, eliminate the need for seeking such information under RTI, from time to time”. But the regulator seems extraordinarily reluctant to do so. 
 
However, SEBI had continued to openly defy this order for a long time. In May 2013, we wrote how SEBI was not ready to share PMS data despite CIC order  SEBI now provides this data but it is not easily accessible. And the data turns out to be wrong!
 
The data on most other schemes is also highly erratic and provides no clue to the ordinary investors as to the relative performance of each scheme. 
 
We sent an email to SEBI’s Communication Department and will upload their response as and when we receive it.

 

Gurudutt Mundkur

15 hours ago

Congratulations for taking up a good cause. SEBI and other statutory bodies cannot affort to fool the public.
Raghram Rajan said that in PSUbanks, the lower levels are overpaid and the top are grossly underpaid.
So also in SEBI [I do not have any kith and kin working there] and hence hose working at the lower level play all the mischief.

Mr Jitendra

15 hours ago

Moneylife can publish and provide the format in which the PMS data should be presented by SEBI. Probably SEBI does not know how to present the day and what data should be presented?

Akshat Jain

17 hours ago

Cant find the link to the data. Can you please help me out with the link to the data in the maze of Sebi's website.

Public Interest
SC says people without Aadhaar should not be deprived of any govt schemes till 7th July
Moneylife Digital Team
27 June 2017
The Supreme Court while refusing to pass any order or interim order in Aadhaar case had said that those who do not have the UID would not be deprived of any Government schemes or benefits till next date of hearing. The apex court has fixed 7th July as next date of hearing.
 
A vacation bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha while refusing any further clarificatory order opined that the decision in the PAN case was sufficient now. In the 9 June 2017 judgement, the apex court had upheld validity of a provision of the Income Tax Act making Aadhaar mandatory for allotment of PAN cards and filing of tax returns, but had put a partial stay on its implementation till a Constitution bench addressed the issue of right to privacy.

The Bench said, "In view of the observations made in the judgement in Para 90 of the case... decided on 9 June 2017, no further observation is required."

As the hearing begin, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raised a preliminary point about a rejoinder by petitioners, which he said requires a sur-rejoinder and sought time till next week to file the same. Mr Mehta told the bench that benefits of various social welfare schemes would be given to persons even if he or she does not have Aadhaar. Referring to the 8 February 2017 notification regarding benefits of the public distribution system (PDS) scheme, the ASG stated it was said that if someone does not have Aadhaar, he or she would get the benefit of these schemes by using other identity cards like voter ID, driving licence, passport and PAN card.
 
Mr Mehta also told the bench that the Centre has extended to 30 September 2017, the 30th June deadline for enrolment for those who do not have Aadhaar and are availing benefits of various social welfare schemes.

Senior Counsel Shyam Divan submitted that nobody should be deprived of benefits under any scheme till the next hearing and requested the Bench for an ad-interim order clarifying the same.

"No interim order can be passed in mandamus (restraining order) on mere apprehensions. You have to wait for one week. If somebody is deprived (of the benefits) you can point out the same to this court," the Bench told Mr Divan.

While posting the matter for further hearing on 7 July 2017, the Bench observed, "The state is a democratic welfare state which is saying that they will not deprive anyone of the benefits. Alternative IDs are valid as of now."
 
The apex court was hearing three separate petitions challenging government's notification making Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes.

