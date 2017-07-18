BUY
Privatisation: How To Do It Correctly
Jitender Bhargava  and  BK Syngal
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
After three years of pretending that the huge lumbering public sector can be fixed, the Modi...
Investor Interest
Bata India: Planning a Comeback?
Moneylife Digital Team
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Bata India, a household name, was a hot stock until 2015, but has remained subdued since...
Investor Interest
Manpasand Beverages: Manpasand Ko Capex Pasand
Moneylife Digital Team
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Manpasand Beverages has been a stock market darling, ever since it got listed in July 2015....
