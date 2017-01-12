BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
World
Economy & Nation
Prioritising job creation, Trump targets pharmas
Arul Louis (IANS)
12 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
President-elect Donald Trump has announced that creating jobs would be the cornerstone of his presidency and took aim at the pharmaceutical sector vowing to bring the industry back to the US.
 
Overall, his policies spell trouble for nations that seek to expand exports to the US. 
 
"We're going to create jobs," he declared at his first news conference here on Wednesday. "I said that I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created. And I mean that."
 
In his hour-long meeting with over 250 media people at the Trump Tower, he gave more time to jobs creation and bringing back jobs than to foreign policy.
 
After outlining what he said were his successes in bringing back manufacturing to the US, he turned on the pharmaceutical industry.
 
"We've got to get our drug industry back," he said. "Our drug industry has been disastrous. They're leaving left and right. They supply our drugs, but they don't make them here, to a large extent."
 
India exported $6 billion worth of drugs to the US in 2015 and could feel the impact of this policy, although it could also gain from his plans to cut the cost of pharmaceuticals because of India's leadership in generics, an area in which US companies have not left the country like branded pharma have.
 
He accused the pharma sector of "getting away with murder" by charging high process -- the bidding process for buying drugs is flawed.
 
"Pharma has a lot of lobbies and a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power and there's very little bidding on drugs," he said. 
 
"We're the largest buyer of drugs in the world and yet we don't bid properly and we're going to start bidding and we're going to save billions of dollars over a period of time."
 
He listed companies like Fiat Chrysler and Ford planning to set up automobile factories in the US, instead of abroad and mentioned his meetings with Chinese entrepreneur Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant Ali Baba, as examples of how his election is contributing to jobs creation.
 
He asserted in the next couple of weeks more companies would be announcing plans to be set up factories in the America Midwest, from where he drew the core of his support from those hurt by the deindustrialisation.
 
As part of his plans to cut government waste, he cited the examples of F-35 and F-18 aircraft programmes, which he asserted, were over budget by billions of dollars and behind schedule. 
 
He said that he would be working with generals and admirals to turn them around the lower costs.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
4.13 lakh 'accidental' deaths in India in 2015
Rajnish Singh (IANS)
12 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A total of 413,457 people were victims of natural and unnatural "accidental deaths" in the country in 2015, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
 
Deaths due to forces of nature have been termed as "natural accidental deaths" while deaths blamed on deliberate or negligent conduct of humans is termed in official records as "unnatural accidental deaths".
 
According to the NCRB compilation of "Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2015", the 413,457 deaths in this category in 2015 amounted to 47 deaths every hour.
 
This was a decline of 8.5 per cent from the 2014 figure of 451,757 accidental deaths.
 
The number of accidental deaths due to causes attributable to forces of nature -- lightning, heat/sun stroke, exposure to cold, flood, landslides, avalanche, epidemic, torrential rains and forest fire -- have crashed by 48 per cent.
 
And deaths by unnatural causes including traffic accidents, drowning, accidental fire, electrocution, air crash, stampede, mines disaster, deaths during pregnancy, killed by animals, illicit liquor, snake bites and food poisoning decreased by 6.6 per cent in 2015 over 2014.
 
Of the 413,457 accidental deaths, 10,510 (2.5 per cent) were due to natural causes, 336,051 (81.3 per cent) due to unnatural causes and 66,896 (16.2 per cent) due to other causes, it said.
 
The age group of most victims was between 18 and 45 years. This group accounted for 59.7 per cent of all unnatural deaths in 2015.
 
Females and males constituted 20.6 per cent and 79.4 per cent respectively of the victims. Every one of nine victims who suffered accidental deaths were children -- below 18 years of age.
 
A total of 37,081 senior citizens (60 years and above) also got killed in various accidents in 2015.
 
Maharashtra reported the highest number of 64,566 accidental deaths or nearly 15.6 percent of the total followed by Madhya Pradesh (40,629), Uttar Pradesh (36,982), Tamil Nadu (33,665) and Gujarat (28,468).
 
The highest rate of accidental deaths took place in Chhattisgarh (75.1 per cent) followed by Puducherry (73.4), Maharashtra (54.2), Madhya Pradesh (52.7), Haryana (48.8) and Tamil Nadu (48.7).
 
A total of 1,624 incidents of consumption of illicit spurious liquor caused 1,522 deaths in 2015. Most of these deaths were reported in Maharashtra (278) followed by Puducherry (149), Madhya Pradesh (246), Chhattisgarh (140), Uttar Pradesh (125) and Haryana (115).
 
At least 58 cases of accidental fire in trains were reported during 2015 which caused 59 deaths in the country.
 
A total of 69,372 accidental deaths were reported in 53 mega cities. Mumbai reported the maximum number (8,286 or 11.9 per cent) followed by Delhi (5,930), Pune (4,665), Chennai (3,952) and Bengaluru (3,733).
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Contempt of court petition filed against Tata Sons
IANS
12 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
 A contempt of court petition was filed against Tata Sons on Wednesday for calling an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to remove Cyrus Mistry as a Director on its Board.
 
According to the people in the direct knowledge of the development, the contempt of court petition with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, was filed against the company and its directors by Mistry's investment firms.
 
Tata Sons' Board ousted Mistry on October 24 as its Chairman and appointed Ratan Tata as interim Chairman. 
 
However, Mistry still remains a Director on the board of the holding arm of the $100 billion-plus group.
 
Tata Trusts hold 66 per cent stake in the holding company of the Tata Group, whereas Mistry's family holds over 18 per cent interest.
 
The petitioners have sought an injunction against the proposed EGM which is said to have been called on February 6, 2017. 
 
The petition alleged that company has violated NCLT's order dated December 22, 2016, as it called for an EGM by issuing a special notice on January 3, 2017.
 
Tata Sons responded by saying: "There is no contempt. We will make our submissions to the NCLT."
 
The development comes days after Tata Sons filed an over 200-page affidavit with the NCLT. 
 
The affidavit, among other things, alleged that Mistry had under-performed as the Chairman of Tata Sons, which led to a decline in dividend payments to Tata Trusts. 
 
The affidavit also pointed out that the Board of Tata Sons had lost confidence in Mistry.
 
Earlier, Tata Sons had been served with a petition filed before the NCLT by Mistry's investment companies under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act.
 
On December 22, Tata Sons said the NCLT has not granted any interim relief to its ousted chairman.
 
Tata Sons also served legal notice to Mistry, alleging breach of confidentiality and passing on sensitive information to his family-controlled companies. 
 
However, no damages were sought.
 
The holding company of the industrial conglomerate had filed a petition before the NCLT for alleged "breach of confidentiality obligation by a Director".
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More