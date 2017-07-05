BUY
Print revised MRP on unsold stocks or face action: Paswan
IANS
05 July 2017
Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that manufacturers and vendors will have to print revised Maximum Retail Price (MRP), next to the old MRP, post Good and Service Tax (GST) rollout on unsold stocks or they will have to face legal action.
 
"We have issued an order seeking immediate printing of revised MRP as prices have either come down or gone up after the GST. So there will be two MRPs -- old and revised. It will be in force till September 30. Later, there will be only revised MRP," Paswan told reporters here.
 
The order is applicable for unsold stocks up to July 1. New revised MRP declaration can be done through stamping, putting sticker or online printing.
 
Paswan said the ministry was planning a dedicated helpline to lodge complaint related to overpricing by manufacturers, wholesalers, vendors.
 
"If customers notice that revised MRP is not printed and products are overpriced, they can lodge complaints through the helpline. Strict action will be taken," Paswan said.
 
The minister appealed the manufacturing companies to inform people about the change in the MRP through newspaper advertisements.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
PM Modi Hijacked UPA’s Yojanas, But Has He Implemented Them Better?
Ravi Nair
05 July 2017
Last month, I have tweeted a thread in which I tried to find out the origin of a few of the Yojanas (schemes) from a huge list that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced since assuming office a little more than three years ago. Since then, I am flooded with tweets from supporters of the PM suggesting we should not be bothered about the origin of the projects, but its implementation and the end result are more important. Let us do the analysis of few of such Yojanas (re)launched with much hype. The origin of the scheme will be mentioned briefly and we will check the difference it made after it was re-named and re-launched for us to get a clearer picture.
 
Prime Minister’s Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY): The "No Frill" account was started back in November 2005 to help the poor get banking services. Para 96 of the Annual Statement on Monetary Policy for the Year 2005-06 clearly state the objectives of such a policy. Vide circular number RBI/2012-13/164 DBOD. No. Leg. BC.35/09.07.005/2012-13 on 10 August 2012 the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised all the banks to change the "no frills" accounts in to Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA). 
 
Another RBI circular (RBI2011-12/606RPCD.CO.LBS.BC.No86/02.01.001/2011-12) dated 19 June 2012 informed all the banks to open branches or service facilities in all the villages with a population of 2,000 across the country before March 2012. It has achieved 99.7% of the target. That is, out of the identified 77,199 identified villages, where banking facility was not available, banks opened such facilities at 74,414 villages. The decision to open bank branches in such places was taken by the Government in 2009
 
On 31 March 2014, 24.3 crore existing bank accounts were already BSBDA! 
 
On 28 August 2014, PM Modi announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) with much fanfare and lot of publicity. Immediately after the announcement, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram claimed in an article in The Indian Express that the scheme is nothing, but re-naming of the BSBDA for appropriation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vehemently denied the allegation. But the facts are different from what BJP claims. This report from Business Standard will clarify the number game further. As on 31 May 2017, the total number of PMJDY accounts stands at 28.76 crore. That means an addition of just 4.73 crore accounts after the launch of the PMJDY scheme.
 
 
When the Government and BJP claim 28.99 crore new accounts opened since the launching of PMJDY, that is a blatant lie. The only thing the Modi government did was renaming an existing scheme, which was successfully implemented by the previous governments, and it started a massive advertisement campaign to claim credit. See page 67, table IV.7 - FIP Summary in the annual report of RBI, 31 March 2014.
 
 
Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao - Old Wine in Old Bottle with New Label.
 
On 11 October 2014, on the International Day of Girl Child, PM Modi stressed importance of eradicating female foeticide - a rampant practice in most part of India - and asked the general public to post their ideas and suggestions in MyGov.in - Government of India's citizen engagement platform. After two months, on 22 January 2015, the PM announced Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana (BBBPY) with an emotional speech. The declared objectives of the schemes are, preventing sex selective abortion, ensuring survival and protection of girl child and ensuring education of the girl child. Along with this, the same day, at the same venue, one more scheme launched - Sukanya Samridhi Yojana
 
 
A lot of BJP leaders and Union Ministers enthusiastically declared that the PM's initiative is altogether a new one and that is what we are checking here - whether it is a new scheme or was there any previous program similar to this. But a report on financial allocation says that the government is just creating a hype through wide spread publicity stunts. Read here
 
There is a circular issued by the Department of Women & Child Development under the Ministry of Human Resources Department (HRD) of Government of India on 26 October 2000. In the second paragraph, the Circular clearly states that "For the first time in India, a special intervention was devised for adolescent girls using the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) infrastructure. ICDS with opportunity for childhood development seeks to reduce both socio-economic and gender inequities. The adolescent girls’ scheme under ICDS primarily aimed at breaking the inter-generational life cycle of nutritional and gender disadvantage and providing a supportive environment for self-development." 
 
That year saw the launch of the "Kishori Shakti Yojana". As the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government understood correctly, just one program was not enough to cover the improvement of girl children. In 2002-03, the Government launched Nutrition Programme for Adolescent Girls. 
 
Rajiv Gandhi Scheme for Empowerment of Adolescent Girls (RGSEAG) - Sabla - started in 2011 with the same aim as Kishori Shakti Yojana, but with few added points like life skill education and accessing public services. In 2008, the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government decided to celebrate 24 January every year as National Girl Child Day with six objectives and three out of the six objectives were same as the BBBPY. Advocacy, Awareness and Affirmative action were the points stressed
 
The Dhanalakshmi Scheme launched in March 2008 was a conditional cash transfer scheme in which every girl child born after 8 November 2008 would receive Rs5,000 when the birth is registered. For every immunisation completed Rs200 each will be paid with a maximum limit of Rs1,200. On primary school enrolment, the girl child would get Rs1,000 and Rs500 every year till fifth standard. For next three standards, the amount is increased to Rs750. Once the child completes 18 years of age, an insurance maturity amount of Rs100,000 would be given to her. 
 
Beyond all these, the only thing additional and new in BBBPY is its massive advertisement campaign, which the Modi Government undertook. Old wine in old bottle with new label! 
 
Integrated Child Development Services
 
Inauguration of BBBPY & SSY by PM https://youtu.be/1OI6GPNHhLg
Budget allocation for Dhanalakshmi & SABLA -
http://www.indiabudget.nic.in/ub2012-13/eb/sbe105.pdf
Old Details R hidden in ministry website: http://wcd.nic.in/schemes/dhanalakshmi
2011-16 Strategic plan, MoW&CD: http://wcd.nic.in/sites/default/files/MWCD_Strategic_Plan_10-02-2011.pdf
 
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan - Nirmal Became Swachh when Govt Changed
 
 
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is another flagship project of this Government. The importance of this project is as such that PM Modi himself took a broom and posed on a roadside for photographers! It is said to be the largest cleanliness drive in India with the primary aim making India open defecation free in five years. As the mission was formally inaugurated on 2 October 2014 by the PM, the deadline set was for the same date 2019. As per the plan,1.09 crore toilets have to be built at a cost of Rs1.96 lakh crore within these five years. The project is funded by the central Government, World Bank, corporate houses and public sector undertakings (PSUs) through their mandated corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and respective state Governments. 
 
The data from Government says in the first eight months of the project, corporates and PSUs together constructed 89,976 pour flush pit toilets. At the time of writing this article, the website www.sbm.gov.in was under up-gradation and not showing much details other than the total number of toilets built (41,217,590) till date and from the total coverage of 41.9% on 2 October 2014 to 64.18% as on date. Beyond making India open defecation free, cleaning roads, streets, buildings and surroundings and solid waste management in each town were also a part of the mission. 
 
When the Government, all of a sudden, spends huge money for a cause with a lot of advertisement campaigns and a lot of brand ambassadors for one particular project, people tend to think it as something noticeable. The Government projected SBA as a new scheme and own brainchild terming that successive governments over the years never cared for sanitation; and hence the current dispensation has to go on an over drive mode.
 
But the fact is SBA is an amendment of Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan, started on 1 April 2012. To a Question in Rajya Sabha, the Government itself admitted that it is just the renaming of Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan with a mere name change.
  
 
 
But the truth is different. Page 28 of this report will tell you, to exaggerate its own success this Government is showing the work of previous governments in a poor light. For those who have a problem in believing in independent data, can check the government data from this link 
 
Under Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan, since 2008-09 to February 2014, about 58,263,896 household constructed toilets or latrines. Community toilets, toilets in schools and other places and toilets constructed in urban areas are not included in this number. The year-wise data shows 11.3 million toilets were built in 2008-09, 12.4 million in 2009-10, 12.2 million in 2010-11, 8.8 million in 2011-12, 9.6 million in next two years and from 2013 to February 2014, slightly higher than 4 million toilets were constructed. In 2014-15, the Modi government constructed 5.5 million, followed by 10.6 million in 2015-16.
 
We assume that SBA is a standalone mission to construct toilets and clean the cities. This is not at all true. Safe drinking water to every household in rural India is one of the main mottos of India's sanitation campaign for a long time. Where does this Government stand on that? In the last three years, because of the smokescreen created by the ruling party to highlight the number of toilets built, nobody noticed the decreasing budget allocation for safe drinking water program.
 
It is high time for the Modi government to stop boasting its exaggerated growth figures in pre-existed social welfare schemes by renaming them especially when government's own data shows they are merely appropriating.
 
Maybe the Modi Govt believes that going to the toilet is more important than having clean water to drink! Here are some links for anyone to check and verify all the Schemes mentioned above…
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
(The author can be contacted on Twitter at @t_d_h_nair)

 

COMMENTS

Satyadev Verma

3 hours ago

Intentions of Ravi Nair r not clear on what he exactly wants to convey ? It needs courage to express explicit intentions ? Creating confusion & doubt is much easy ?
Considering all aspects;damages done r multiple of achievements in 67 years.
In contrast,work done in 3 years is much better in the situation inherited.
It will b very painful to rectify damage done in 67years, will take time & concerted efforts.
Recently ML has given an article about of progress of Air India from top class to worst in 67years. So is the case on all fronts. I m wondering how ML has allowed such a biased & confusing article ! Let us have some prudence to allow a reasonable time before making judgement !

REPLY

shadi katyal

4 hours ago

Since BJP as an opposition party kept walking out of the Parliament, very few yojna were passed but Modi claims his own as he translated such into Hindi and made fool of people. Does anyone remembers his jokes about some of such yojna when hw was not in power.
My question to the nation and Bhagat of Modi is simple what happened to all those toilets and Swachh Bharat ?? With cows roaming freely on the streets, how can one keep it clean???

REPLY

Satyadev Verma

In Reply to shadi katyal 3 hours ago

I m not a Modi or BJP bhagat but I know dirt created in 67 years will take time to clear !

REPLY

shadi katyal

In Reply to Satyadev Verma 1 hour ago

One can call it dirt, filth and any other name but one should not forget that it is us the voters who created this muck by voting.We should also remember that we are not empowered but only told to vote for whom as the party is the one who elects such people whom voter hardly knows. How about correcting that first. Why not give even credt to where it is due???

REPLY

Gurudutt Mundkur

6 hours ago

Has he not given credit to the UPA govt for several ideas which he has implemented?
Hijacked is a typically journalistic word to attract attention.
Like "Federer slams Nadal in five sets, with the fifth set ending at 10-8.

REPLY

Devan K Chheda

6 hours ago

I think the author is missing the forest for a tree...It's very obvious that from 1947 to 2014 ,each & every initiate for the betterment of the country must have been undertaken. So why so much importance & negative approach by terming what's done as "Old wine in new Bottle". What matters is the awareness that has been created due to the marketing activity. Even Money Life mazagine needs to advertise itself irrespective of its credientials, so why so much objection if BJP is doing it. ? Country is not run on only logical numbers. My 9 year old younger daughter now is aware that I need to keep my country clean. That was not the case with my elder daughter when she was 9 years ( UPA IN POWER AT THAT TIME).

Let's focus on supporting a strong leader.

REPLY

SRINIVAS SHENOY

7 hours ago

I am of the opinion that the present Modi Government is moving in the right direction, in a large country with a democratic set up. We should provide this government sufficient time to produce better results.

REPLY

Sanjay Khandkar

7 hours ago

No one stopped UPA from publishing their achievements (if any). All we could see in the "Lost Decade" of UPA rule was corruption like never before - at levels unheard of. The entire country lost out 10 years because of this. After this government has come - we have not heard of a single instance of corruption. The author seems to be very biased - statement such as "Maybe the Modi Govt believes that going to the toilet is more important than having clean water to drink! " Is not at all warranted.

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

7 hours ago

It was the father of an imbecile who once told Parliament that more than 75% of any Yojana "leaks".

This has not changed. The accountable cost of delivery has increased 35% with the 7th Pay Commission and has been eroded by the resultant inflation.

At the same time, nothing has been done about corruption. India's perverse law continues to describe the victim of extortion (the "bribe giver" as a criminal) while not defining the bribe taker as an extortionist guilty of treason for subverting the law and the state through abuse of power and hanging him or her in quick time.

It stands to reason that no sane person would "bribe" to reciev what is legitimately due to him or her but is denied by the Judiciary, the Bureaucrats and the Police through delay, prevarication, loss of files etc. etc.

Beyond the technological gimmicks and dramatic inconveniences casued to the common man, Modi Sarkar is very much a Constitutional Reservations-Extortion racket.

Nothing will change until:


(1) Inequality under law and exceptions to the rule of (including “reservations” and special privileges for some religions, castes and tribes at the expense of others) are expurgated from the Constitution and laws of India.


(2) Bribe Taking is defined as criminal extortion or treason and made a capital offense with special rules of evidence and special courts with summary powers (akin to a Military Court Martial).


(3) All court proceedings are video graphed and archived for public viewing and can be used as evidence to prosecute Judges and Magistrates at all levels under special laws and special courts with summary powers akin to a military Court Martial, for insouciance, negligence, tardiness, dereliction of duty, disregard for law and propriety, behaviour unbecoming of a Judge such as lack of etiquette and manners,


(4) every job on the "Public" i.e. Government Pay Roll has specific and unique Key Responsibility Areas, Key Performance Parameters and Objectives for which they are held accountable on pain of summary dismissal for non-performance or life imprisonment for treason for sabotage under special laws and special courts with summary powers akin to a military Court Martial and

(5) India creates an Ombudsman Service of reemployed and retrained military officers (Colonel and Below, JCOs and NCOs) who retire before 50 to serve as presiding officers, investigating/prosecuting and enforcement officers at the afore mentioned "Special Courts", one for every tehsil with powers to arrest, incarcerate, try and punish any and all from the President of India to a peon in accordance with the Special Laws framed therefor.

REPLY

Nikhil Vadia

9 hours ago

on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, I do not agree with author. The kind of importance to cleanliness was never seen before. Even in Mumbai, many railway stations and other places are cleaned due to this. A leader has to create awareness, which PM has done. SBA cannot be implemented by single person or even whole Govt.
Though, I agree that last govt did not know how to talk about their good work since they had to deal with lot of corruption cases.

REPLY

prateek jasoriya

10 hours ago

Nice work...supporting your comments with statistics. Hope things may improve in next 2 year

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Cyrus Mistry, others face Rs500 cr criminal defamation case
IANS
05 July 2017
A court here has initiated process against industrialists Cyrus P. Mistry, Shapoor Mistry and others in a Rs 500 crore criminal defamation complaint lodged last month by Tata Trusts' Managing Trustee R. Venkataramanan, an official said on Tuesday.
 
The process was initiated by Metropolitan Magistrate K.G. Paldewar and accordingly, Mistry, the ousted Chairman of Tata Sons, and other directors of Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Pvt Ltd, will be tried for criminal defamation.
 
They will have to appear before the court and execute bail bonds, said the official.
 
Later, the charges would be framed against the accused under sections dealing with criminal defamation and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.
 
The court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 24 and directed the accused to appear before it for bail.
 
Venkataramanan has accused Mistry and others of making false and defamatory statements against him and thus damaging his reputation.
 
At the hearings, the court upheld the arguments of Venkataramanan's counsel Parvez Memon that the Constitution's Article 21 protecting a citizen's right to life is inclusive of the right to live with dignity and that all are equal in the eyes of the law under it.
 
Memon argued that while Mistry is a man with substantial wealth and might, the value of Venkataramanan's dignity is much more, and the accused cannot be let loose with impuity for his reckless and irresponsible insinuations which were all false and baseless.
 
"All such allegations were hurled irresponsibly against Venkataramanan, Ratan Tata, Tata Sons and others only after his unceremonious ouster from Tata Sons. Why was he otherwise silent for his entire tenure, not to speak about several of his own wrongdoings against which Tata Sons may have its own cause of action," he told the court.
 
The court was apprised of the defamatory insinuations in Mistry's letter of October 25, 2016, following the petition filed in the National Company Law Tribunal through his brother and his companies, in which he is a director and 50 percent shareholder, and strategically made respondent No. 11.
 
The email letter, written a day after Mistry was removed as the Tata Sons Chairman, alleged "certain fraudulent transactions of Rs 22 crore" involving some parties in India and Singapore, at AirAsia India, which is owned in part by the Tatas.
 
It was alleged that Venkataramanan considered these as non-material and didn't encourage any further study and also hinted at some foreign bank accounts.
 
Counsel argued that Mistry further exaggerated the baseless insinuations through his affidavit in reply, supporting the original allegations in the petition before NCLT, Mumbai, which was subsequently dismissed.
 
Now, the matter has come up before the NCLT Appellate Tribunal in New Delhi where the hearing has begun on Monday.
 
Memon cited several case laws of the Supreme Court and high courts to substantiate issuance of the process by the magistrate.
 
On its part, the office of Cyrus Mistry said: "The attempt to initiate criminal prosecution for alleged defamation is an ill-advised and immature proxy battle through Venkataraman, whose role in AirAsia is subject matter of several investigations by law enforcement agencies."
 
"The move by the Tata Trustees to attempt to muzzle and interfere with legal proceedings faced by them, now before the NCLAT, will be effectively and appropriately dealt with."
 
The New Delhi-based NCLAT will continue to hear arguments in the case till July 7, 2017.
 
On October 24 last year, Tata Sons' Board ousted Mistry as its Chairman and appointed Ratan Tata as the interim Chairman.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

COMMENTS

Nikhil Vadia

9 hours ago

on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, I do not agree with author. The kind of importance to cleanliness was never seen before. Even in Mumbai, many railway stations and other places are cleaned due to this. A leader has to create awareness, which PM has done. SBA cannot be implemented by single person or even whole Govt.
Though, I agree that last govt did not know how to talk about their good work since they had to deal with lot of corruption cases.

REPLY

